Gov Wike Pre-Season Tournament Excites Chairman
Chairman Organising Committee of Governor Nyesom Wike’s Pre-season Soccer Tournament holding at Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt, Bashir Badawiy has expressed satisfaction with the high level of game exhibited by the participating teams.
Badawiy, in his candid assessment of play after series of matches noted that it was not in doubt that the standard of play seen among the players was very good, having seen that the players have been yearning for such pre-soccer friendly over the months.
He further described the idea of organising the pre-season soccer tournament as a good development that will not only help to keep the players in good shape in readiness for the kick-off of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) billed for December 6, 2020, but also serve as a platform to discover some promising young players as could be seen in the case of 16 years old Henry Udezuka, a student of Carl Academy, Umuahia, playing for Abia Warriors Football Club.
Reaching to Coach Gernot Rohr’s negative outburst that no Nigeria League player is good to play in Super Eagles team, Badawiy vehemently disagreed that there are young players from the Nigeria League clubs capable to fit into Eagles team if given the chance to prove their mettle.
“Honestly, there are lots of good players in the Nigeria professional league and I can assure you that all they need to excel is just a little encouragement and exposure to compete favourably with the foreign based pros.
Ahead of Eagles/Sierra Leone 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers billed for Sam Ogbemudia Stadium Benin on November 13, 2020, the self-confident Badawiy who is also the General Manager of Kwara United minced no words to predict that Eagles will carry the day, having seen the zeal, commitment and readiness of the boys invited to play out their heart in order to qualify for the Nations Cup championship proper.
He, therefore, urged teaming Nigeria soccer fans to remain steadfast in supporting the Eagles team, even in prayer, so as to ensure that the team’s victory is guaranteed come Friday.
EPL Managers Eager For Return Of Five Subs
Disgruntled Premier League managers could ask for the return of the five substitutes rule this season, despite the concept twice being rejected.
A growing number of managers are not happy they can only make three substitutions in 2020-21, after being allowed five when last season resumed.
The Premier League is the only major competition to return to three.
Some leading managers believe the current substitution limit is contributing to injury problems.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola have both said the decision is partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.
The matter has been put to the 20 clubs twice – and on neither occasion did the proposal get the minimum requirement of 14 clubs to support it. On the last occasion, 11 clubs were in favour.
West Ham boss David Moyes said last week he had changed his mind after initially backing the return to three substitutes.
However, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes the Premier League should stick to allowing the use of three substitutes.
Speaking to Tidesports source after his side’s 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday, Smith said: “I only made one change in the 88th minute. The intensity was there from our players.
“We haven’t got the biggest squad in the world and we have to manage our players.
“I can sympathise with the teams that are in Europe but there are some big squads out there.
Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Rivers Utd To Clash With Akwa Utd
It is going to be a clash of the United teams at the on-going Governor Wike pre-season football tournament as action enters Day six today. Rivers United and Akwa United are set to lock horns in the third fixture of the day in one of the much anticipated games of the tournament.
Though Coach Stanley Eguma of Rivers United has described the tournament as an exercise towards identifying and plugging loopholes in the team, today’s game affords him another opportunity to assert his teams credentials and take hold of proceedings in their group with victory.
Having lost and won one, respectively in the two matches played so far, Rivers United cannot afford to play second fiddle today. Coach Eguma must motivate his wards to show their true colour and build confidence going into the upcoming domestic and continental season.
For Akwa United, it’s another opportunity to test their opponents in the burgeoning rivalry between the two sides.
A victory for either side will see them overtake Lobi Stars and top their group.
Lobi is on five points after winning one and drawing two matches. Akwa United is currently on four points with a victory and a draw, while Rivers United has garnered three points. Others matches of the day will see Bayelsa United take on Udala FC by 9am.
More Aspirants Angle For CAF Presidency
As the clock ticks down to the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Presidential elections scheduled to take place in Morocco on 12 March, 2021, more aspirants are lining up for the continent’s football plum job.
Ahead tomorrow’s deadline for candidates to submit their applications, four heavyweights in the continent have already indicated their interests. After current CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad’s announcement, South African Patrice Motsepe, one of Africa richest men became the third candidate to declare his intention to contest, less than 48 hours after Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, a former member of FIFA’s Executive Committee (now FIFA Council) between 2007 and 2015.
Motsepe’s bid, breaks the traditional contestants for the CAF presidency, which had been restricted to high-ranking members of African Football’s ruling body in the past.
Meanwhile, Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya became the fourth candidate to announce his candidacy for the presidential elections in March.
The head of the Mauritanian federation (FFRIM) since 2011, Yahya was named the continent’s best football administrator at the 2017 CAF awards.
“After much thoughts and discussions, I have decided to present my candidacy,” Yahya announced on social media on Monday evening, adding the hashtags ‘commitment, determination, vision’.
Tomorrow is the deadline for candidates to apply, with Senegal’s Augustin Senghor also expected to throw his hat into the ring before then.
Under Yahaya, who was re-elected for a third term in office last year with a landslide victory, Mauritania achieved a maiden qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in November 2018 when beating Botswana.
For their achievement, they were named CAF’s Team of the Year for 2018 and a year later, at their debut finals in Egypt, Mauritania failed to exit their group but earned draws against both Angola and Tunisia.
Yahaya, a member of CAF’s Executive Committee member, has also been praised by FIFA for his role in developing both football and its infrastructure in his homeland.
“The FFRIM is a great example of a successful and progressive member association and, in fact, I often refer to it in my speeches and encourage people to visit Mauritania to see for themselves.”
