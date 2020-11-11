Gov Wike Pre-Season Tournament Excites Chairman

Chairman Organising Committee of Governor Nyesom Wike’s Pre-season Soccer Tournament holding at Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt, Bashir Badawiy has expressed satisfaction with the high level of game exhibited by the participating teams.

Badawiy, in his candid assessment of play after series of matches noted that it was not in doubt that the standard of play seen among the players was very good, having seen that the players have been yearning for such pre-soccer friendly over the months.

He further described the idea of organising the pre-season soccer tournament as a good development that will not only help to keep the players in good shape in readiness for the kick-off of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) billed for December 6, 2020, but also serve as a platform to discover some promising young players as could be seen in the case of 16 years old Henry Udezuka, a student of Carl Academy, Umuahia, playing for Abia Warriors Football Club.

Reaching to Coach Gernot Rohr’s negative outburst that no Nigeria League player is good to play in Super Eagles team, Badawiy vehemently disagreed that there are young players from the Nigeria League clubs capable to fit into Eagles team if given the chance to prove their mettle.

“Honestly, there are lots of good players in the Nigeria professional league and I can assure you that all they need to excel is just a little encouragement and exposure to compete favourably with the foreign based pros.

Ahead of Eagles/Sierra Leone 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers billed for Sam Ogbemudia Stadium Benin on November 13, 2020, the self-confident Badawiy who is also the General Manager of Kwara United minced no words to predict that Eagles will carry the day, having seen the zeal, commitment and readiness of the boys invited to play out their heart in order to qualify for the Nations Cup championship proper.

He, therefore, urged teaming Nigeria soccer fans to remain steadfast in supporting the Eagles team, even in prayer, so as to ensure that the team’s victory is guaranteed come Friday.