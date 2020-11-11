Business
FG Shouldn’t Open Borders For Only Dangote – Peterside
The founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, has complained that only Dangote Industries Limited is allowed to move goods across the border amid the closure of the country’s land borders.
Nigeria’s land borders have been closed to its West African neighbours for more than a year as part of efforts to check the smuggling of contraband into the country.
Peterside said yesterday that legitimate exporters and importers should be allowed to move their goods across the borders.
“Allowing legitimate exporters and importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer.
“Why refuse everybody else and allow only one company (Dangote)?
“This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons,” he said on his Twitter handle.
The value of the nation’s non-oil exports declined by 11.1 per cent to $320m in August on the back of the border closure, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Business
Mixed Reactions Trail NBC’s Sanction On Three TV Stations
Reactions have continued to trail the sanction imposed on three television stations in the country by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over an alleged violation of operational code.
The affected television stations are the African Independent Television (AIT), Channels and Arise.
The NBC’s Acting Director-General, Armstrong Idachaba, had said the three stations violated Nigeria’s broadcast code over the use of unverifiable online video footages on social media.
The television stations were accused of airing what the regulatory body called unverified images of the alleged shooting on peaceful #EndSARS protests at Lekki toll gate in Lagos State, recently.
The affected media houses are expected to pay N3,000,000 each for the alleged violation of operational code.
But the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has faulted the NBC sanction, describing it as “illegal “.
SERAP, which reacted via its Twitter handle, threatened to sue the NBC if the sanctions were not rescinded.
The rights group also said that the action taken by the NBC was yet another example of Nigerian authorities’ push to silence independent media and voices of the people of Nigeria.
Also condemning the NBC sanction, a social media commentator, Comrade Obinna Amadi, said the action of the NBC was wrong going by the trend of international media standard.
Amadi said that if the commission succeeds in its action, it would be tantamount to censorship which, according to him, was not in line with the 21st century media practice.
However, a Port Harcourt based lawyer, Mr Gift Nyeche, while exchanging views with journalists on the development, on Monday, supported the NBC sanction on the three TV stations.
He said that the operations of TV stations and others must be regulated by appropriate regulatory bodies.
According to him, without regulations, the broadcasting stations may overshoot their code of operations and turn things upside down in the country.
The lawyer argued that sanction was not a death sentence but a mere warning that must be obeyed.
“The sanction of the AIT, Channels and Arise TV stations is not a taboo. The issue is that, people hate discipline, that is why whenever it comes, there would be a loud cry”, he said.
Nyeche said that the NBC sanction was in order and the fine should be paid, adding that any failure by the erring stations to comply with the sanction should attract further steps by the commission so as to serve as deterrent to others.
Business
FG Designates Ebonyi As Export Processing Zone
The Federal Government has designated Ebonyi State as one of Nigeria’s Export Processing Zones.
For the speedy take-off, the Ebonyi State Government has allocated a parcel of land to the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) for the project.
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who handed over the allocation letter to the Managing Director of the Authority, Prof. Adosoji Adasugba in Abakaliki, yesterday, expressed the hope that the project would stimulate growth and create employments.
The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, said his administration was in a hurry to develop the state and ready to explore available opportunities.
He appealed to the Federal Government to expedite actions on the project for the benefit of the people.
”We hope that the project when completed will stimulate the economy of the state and generate employments for our youths,” Umahi said.
Earlier, Adesugba had explained that NEPZA was saddled with the responsibility to establish, licence, regulate and operate highly efficient free zones by providing a highly competitive incentive scheme, excellent support facilities and service.
He added that the authority was committed to creating an enabling environment for export, manufacturing and other commercial activities to thrive.
He said NEPZA was attracted to Ebonyi by the member representing Abakaliki /Izzi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga, and commended the zeal so far shown by Ebonyi State Government to embrace it.
”The export processing zone will engender economic growth and enhance export, manufacturing, economic and commercial activities in the state.
”We are hopeful that the state will maximise fully the economic potential that will open up by the NEPZA ,” Adasugba said.
In his remarks, Ogbaga said efforts would be made to capture the project in the 2021 budget to ensure speedy completion.
Business
Power Ministry Inaugurates Data Platform
The Ministry of Power has inaugurated the Central Data Management System (CDMS), a digital platform of the Nigeria Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL).
The Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman said at the virtual launch of the platform, yesterday that the initiative was to digitise the nation’s power sector.
He said that the innovative would help tackle many of the major challenges that the nation’s power sector is currently facing.
”It is very remarkable to note that within just one year of starting the project; a lot of primary data have been gathered, classified and stored on the Nigeria SE4All web portal being launched, recently.
”The online platform, CDMS aims to offer the most accurate data and latest tools that empower data-driven electrification planning under the domain nigeriase4all.gov.ng,’’ he said.
Mamman said the platform had a satellite mapping of 350,000 settlement clusters; more than 3,000 settlement clusters remotely mapped with more than 2,600,000 buildings identified.
”About 50,000 kilometers of 33 kilovolts (kV) and 11kV power distribution lines being tracked across 21 states and the FCT.
According to him, the CDMS also remotely monitors mini-grids nationwide to digitally assess their performance, using Application Programming Interface (API).
Mamman said the platform was to drive President Muhammadu Buhari’s Electricity Vision 30:30:30 and to deliver 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2030, with at least 30 per cent coming from renewable energy.
On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa said that the platform would promote transparency and accountability in the power sector.
He therefore, called on the private sector and other stakeholders to key into this maiden initiative.
Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Kurt Cornelis said the CDMS would provide the government, investors and project developers with accurate data for market intelligence and planning.
The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Birgitt Ory said having data for the power sector was key to promoting development.
”Building on a solid database of these concepts can help to develop economic and ecological opportunities and thus become an engine of sustainable growth,” she said.
The Country Director of GIZ in Nigeria & ECOWAS, Ina Hommers emphasised that in order to promote electricity access through public-private initiative, there was need for available data.
.”With the support of NESP in close cooperation with FMP and agencies across the sector, we have now mapped out the electricity situation in 22 states in Nigeria,” she said.
Also, Mr Faruk Yabo, the acting director, Renewable and Rural Power Access in the ministry said that the Federal Government was advancing grid and off-grid power to Nigerians.
Yabo, who is also the Focal Person for SE4ALL in Nigeria said that CDMS would help meet the energy goal and the database would help in the decision-making process.
”This database will help to define the extent of electrification and identify the clusters across the country,” Yabo said.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial3 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Opinion3 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- News4 days ago
Kamala Harris Makes History As First Woman And Woman Of Colour As Vice President
- Business3 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Petitions FG, DSS Over Murder Of 12 Youths
- News4 days ago
US President-Elect, Joseph R. Biden Jr, Shaped By Tragedy, Tradition
- Niger Delta3 days ago
NIPR Calls For Reputation Rebuilding Process