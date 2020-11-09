Opinion
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
The revival of moribund industries in Rivers State is the panacea for economic development and curbing high unemployment level.
I want to commend Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for taking the bold step to revive the cassava processing plant located at Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area. This is the beginning of good things to come in Rivers State and mitigating the army of unemployed youths.
The revival and sustenance of the Afam cassava plant is not the only industry calling for government attention.
There are other government companies that have been neglected for too long and which need to be revived.
A few of these firms are: Delta Rubber Company Ltd with three giant plantations located at Elele, Odagwa, Abara and other subsidiary plantations all in Rivers State; West African Glass Industries (WAGI); Rivers Vegetable Oil Company (RIVOC) in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout; Rivers State Songhai Farm in Tai; Rivers State Fish Farm in Buguma; and Port Harcourt Airport Hotel.
Now that the government of Barr. Wike has started with the revitalization of abandoned industries, these few others should follow suit to help end the army of unemployed youths roaming the streets of Rivers State and to reduce criminality and other social evils perpetrated by some of these young men and women.
If government revives these industries as mentioned above, it will swallow unemployment and create revenue for the state and also put Rivers State on the map of industrialized states, thereby making the State an economic hub in Nigeria.
Though this may not be easy as it will require a large capital, it will also require strong political will which Gov. Wike is known to muster. Truly Gov. Wike has to consider this seriously in order to leave his name on the sands of time, just as Chief Alfred Diete-Spiff did in the old Rivers State.
There may be distractions and ethnic jingoism as it has denied Rivers State its fair share in the enclave called Nigeria, I urge Wike not to be bothered by these political distractions and forge ahead; for he has been found worthy to carry Rivers State to the promised land and to fulfill the yearnings of our founding fathers.
The Governor recently made it known that the Rivers State Government is contributing about 70 per cent of the total cost of the cassava industry at Afam, leaving 30 per cent to private investors.
This is a well thought-out development plan in this part of the world where government is the major financier of any project that requires a large amount of capital.
Let it be known to us that government is not a good businessman because of the intricacies surrounding the running of government businesses in Nigeria.
This is why management experts and economic managers have advocated for the various ways to run government business either through privatization, deregulation and commercialization.
However, Rivers State cannot afford to toe a different line in the management of its businesses, particularly the suggested industries to be revitalised.
As a follow up to this, I want to make the following contributions or suggestions to aid government in managing the revitalised industry and others that will come on stream.
Since government owns 70 per cent equity of the project cost, government should divest 40 per cent of their share holding in the company to the public (particularly Rivers indigenes who are willing to buy the shares of the company). This divested equity should be allocated to the 23 local government areas at 10 per cent to allow equal participation of the citizens in order to avoid one group taking absolute control of the management and board of the said company.
Government should revitalize all the mentioned companies since it has the financial muscle and list the companies in the stock market for indigenes and foreigners to buy their shares at 30 per cent to all the local government areas, 45 per cent to government and 25 per cent to foreigners who will provide the technical know-how, This will help to avoid the pitfalls of yesterday where government business is seen as nobody’s business.
On the appointment of the management and board members, government should put up enabling environment devoid of political interference and allow the shareholders appoint the board members and a proper recruitment exercise be conducted.
These companies should be supervised strictly by the parent ministry with a technical committee set up to monitor the running of the companies. However, the committee should avoid undue influence of government and board members.
Finally, government and the board, through the Ministry of Justice, should put up a stringent legislation punishable by 20 years imprisonment for any management, board members, including staffers of the company found to have embezzled or connive with anybody to defraud any the company of its finances or properties.
This will help to reduce constant liquidation of companies owned by government or a joint venture with other investors. Suffice it to say that if these suggestions are applied to the letter, and in line with the new realities of the Wike administration, there will be sanity in the management of government businesses in Rivers State.
Nwokugha is a management consultant in Port Harcourt.
Clement Nwokugha
Lamp As An Idiom
A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, was quoted recently as picking holes with a budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Surely, there are many things happening in Nigeria that anyone can find faults about, but being fallible humans, it would be hypocritical for anyone to assume the air of infallibility. In private and public life, individuals and managers of public affairs can commit errors of judgement or miscalculation. What is unacceptable or reprehensible is any attempt by an individual or group to abuse a position of trust or the docility of the masses, to cheat, deliberately.
With regards to national budget proposals and other monetary affairs, there is usually a demand for public debate and awareness, so that there can be some wider input from stakeholders. To say that two heads are better than one, represents the truth that no single person has all the knowledge and skills necessary to move a nation or an organization forward successfully. In human history all individuals that had given the impression of knowing everything better than everyone else, had been described as despots and dictators, or had ended in a dusty way. No need to name them!
Symbolic meaning of a lamp goes beyond illumination but also includes open-mindedness, unassumingness and the absence of conceit which puts restrictions on the boundary or limit of light. The search for light and inner illumination has been an ancient project, for the purpose of being rightly guided in human activities. In ancient Italy, there were secret societies whose symbol was fire or lamp. From Freemasons, Rosicrucians and the Illuminatis of Germany and France, many groups of people come together secretly to explore the mysteries of existence. Life poses surprises!
Secrecy in such ventures usually came about based on the old admonition against casting Pearls before swine. Surely, there are sublime truths and roadmaps that are not meant for the obtuse and madding crowd. Religion has become so debased and abused largely because the project was cleverly taken over by self-serving interest groups more interested in worldly power, wealth and dominion than in truth in its untarnished nature. Current crises, instability and confusions across the globe are parts of the results of the abduction of the message of Truth brought by humble Light Bearers in the past. We find effects of commercialism and adulteration of what is sublime everywhere, such that the gullible are misguided.
It was not an error that the scriptural parable of ten virgins was introduced as an admonition for serious-minded persons in search of truth and the sources thereof. In the usual human weakness, gullibility and commercialism, the meaning and idiom of the lamp have been glossed over, with hardly much effort to dig out its true meaning. Rather, all human errors and failures are usually dumped at the door-step of the “enemy”, with no effort made to understand the mechanism and modus operandi of the process of human derailment.
Unknown to many of us, the human enemy is within and its willing instrument is the human medium of perception. The admonition to ‘guard the “heart” with utmost diligence, for out of it are the issues of life’, is most vital and relevant. A vital element in a lamp serving as a source of illumination is the oil necessary to sustain light.
Thus, a lamp without oil is as good as being in a state of darkness, especially at critical moments of seeking illumination through higher source of guidance. To fill the little lamp left to every individual by the creator with oil in order to sustain illumination, is solely the responsibility of everyone for himself or herself. We are reminded that not all the “ten virgins” had ready oil in their lamps during the critical moment of need. Do we need anyone to interprete the meaning and need to provide oil in our personal lamps? Perhaps what demands explanation is the meaning of oil. Not crude one!
To say that the instrument of human derailment lies within the mechanism of human perception would require going into theories of the working of the brain. For the purpose of brevity, the human brain has two parts or hemispheres, namely: the frontal and back brain. The frontal hemisphere, also known as cerebrum, deals with sensory or intellectual scope of perception, which is limited to measurable space, time and concepts. But the back hemisphere of the brain, known as cerebellum, is a gateway to intuitive perception. Therein lies the oil that everyone needs to keep their individual lamp active and serviceable. It has become an enigma! Oil is, indeed!
Therefore, to be wakeful, awake or inwardly alert is synonymous with guarding the “heart” with the diligence necessary to keep the gateway to illumination open, untarnished and accessible. One of the weaknesses that all humans must strive to correct is the love of ease and comfort whereby we shirk responsibility, expecting someone else to think and work for us. The actual goal of all so-called secret societies, cults or fraternities, including the Illuminati group, is, or should be, to have access to sublime source of illumination.
Unfortunately, many individuals and groups who purportedly set out on this noble project often end up chasing shadows, thus seeking the right thing in the wrong directions. Ultimately seekers of Truth and the path thereto, get diverted when they get to a crossroads. It is difficult to serve two masters same time and with equal devotion and loyalty. Let us admit that dark forces are very devious, clever and capable of misleading even serious aspirants towards the light. The easiest lure or bait is material wealth and power. Who would not fall easily into the snare? Darkness sets snares!
Those who seek to bear the lamp of human salvation are bearers of a serious responsibility, but they need the wakeful diligence of ensuring that there is oil in their lamp if they must have ready guidance. To have the guidance and illumination from sublime sources they must also have a conscience that is not clouded and tarnished by human shenanigans. It has never been an easy task to lead a large group of people, whether in political, religious, academic or military arena. Neither can leaders of large number of persons succeed in their tasks without the guidance and illumination from higher realms.
While leaders of the masses in various walks of life need the goodwill and cooperation of those whom they lead, all such leaders must also seek inner guidance and illumination to be able to accomplish their tasks. To lead a large number of people astray through errors of judgement and miscalculations have long-lasting consequences than such leaders can imagine. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo reminded us that only the deep can call to the deep! Human inequalities arise from this factor!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Western Media And Africa’s Dev
Information, according to Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary (6th Edition), is defined as facts or details about somebody or something. Indeed, in Africa, the Western Media is seen to be carriers of deforming and negative information when it comes to Africa’s issues. To some extent, that is not true. It is appalling to hear such in this dispensation of global advancement in information technology.
African leaders and their citizens must tell themselves the simple truth to avoid blaming the Western media when some urgent and life threatening information is aired by the foreign media about Africa and its leaders.
The media houses in Africa have not been given greater autonomy to report issues the way they see. The media houses are made incapable of carrying out their operations based on lack of funds. Because of poor funding, they are not able to meet their obligations to the uninformed in African society.
It is laughable to see some African leaders attacking Western media for revealing some dirty secrets that their citizens ought to know about without outside interference. Almost every African leader has houses, foreign bank accounts and investments in Europe, America and China etc. And when the Western media beam their searchlight on their activities abroad, they run home confused, and instigate their citizens against offshore media houses, while they have weakened the indigenous media houses not to be alive to their duties in information dissemination.
It is a known fact that the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC), Voice of America, (VOA), Cable Network News (CNN) and Aljazeera, for example, spend billions of dollars to get information around the world. Indeed, the Western media have their correspondents around the world who are reporting up-to-date information or happenings to humanity. One stunning revelation about the Western media is that they don’t hide the secret dealings of their leaders. The Western media beam their searchlight on the World Bank President about paying his girl friend more than other staff which led to his resignation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) president was reported to have raped a girl some years ago. And the revelation made him to resign. But in Africa, the reverse will be the case. There will be unnecessary attacks and intimidation on the media. It is believed that these blames on Western media show how insensitive and unpatriotic African leaders are to their media houses.
The crisis in Libya was given prompt attention by the Western media in reporting the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Former President Bill Clinton’s sexual saga with Monica Lewinsky was broadcast by Western media and not African media. So, why are African leaders accusing Western media of reporting negative things about Africa?
Former President Barrack Obama once announced how American troops would be gradually withdrawn from Afghanistan. American press and global media embarked on intensive reporting of the gradual withdrawal statement made by Obama. Without functional and vibrant media, some parts of the world would remain incommunicado and in mental slavery. No good democratic nation can do without the press.
Sometime ago, an artist who was arrested in China was released based on media attacks on the Chinese authority. When secrets that the public should know of are kept secret, it gives room to maladministration and corruption. Through a vibrant press, the United States of America and Chinese economic strategies are revealed to the world about who becomes the next economic giant.
The African continent should not be seen as a continent of mediocrities because of the nefarious activities of some of our leaders. A situation where a government would sanction or order the media not to report the misery and sufferings of its citizens to the outside is sheer wickedness and unpatriotic. Apartheid in South Africa was defeated with the effort of the media. For instance, when Nelson Mandela was arrested, the press cried out for the outside world to know.
Indeed, 90 per cent of our radio programmes aired in the country is music. It is high time our electronic media emulated the Western media, despite the negative criticism. The radio houses that run 24-hour service play music throughout the night especially from 12 midnight down. We don’t hear up-to-date news after midnight.
African press should not wait for Western media to report events happening in the continent. The bomb blast at the police headquarters in Abuja was a thing of pity. Instead of the Nigerian press to be the authority in reporting the incident, Nigerians were getting detailed reports from the BBC, CNN and VOA. And to worsen everything, there were contradicting reports of the ugly incident. Some said it resulted from suicide bombing and others said it was not. What was so sacred about the incident that Nigerians should not know?
Mental slavery in terms of hoarding of information from the masses is causing political and economic hazard. If a lion killed a goat in America, the whole world would hear. In Africa it is a taboo to report that there are pot holes on our roads. There was a time a two-legged water bird called penguin missed its way to New Zealand, and the Western media aired it to the whole world.
In some parts of Africa, people are dying of hunger and the government is suppressing and intimidating the press not to disclose such to the world. These actions of some African leaders are threats to political and economic development of the continent. If the media report that there is no pipe-borne water in the cities of Africa, the report is seen as a negative one against the continent. If there is a report that there is epileptic power supply in Nigeria, the government would stoutly refute the information. Who is deceiving who?
As a matter of fact, there should be empowerment of the media houses to disseminate useful information by the government that would help develop the political and economic policies of Nigeria and, indeed Africa. Nigeria can achieve real economic and political development, if there are people-oriented policies.
The time for African leaders to change for the better has come. The lesson that African leaders should learn from Western media’s negative reporting of events in Africa is to sit up and change their leadership styles.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
ASUU Strike: Time For Truce
The usual parents’ prayer or wish that their children should not go through the same ordeal as them is certainly not being answered in the issue of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike in Nigeria. Every parent would wish that their children have a better life devoid of many hiccups. While that may work in other areas of life, it hasn’t been so when it comes to having an uninterrupted academic calendar in our universities and, if care is not taken, in years to come, the desired answer to that prayer request may not materialise.
Many of us parents spent extra months or years in universities due to no faults of ours but because of perennial dispute between ASUU and the government. Painfully today, our children in public universities in the country are having the same bitter experience. Since March 17th, they have been out of school as ASUU embarked on yet another industrial action to compel the federal government to grant their demands.
Incidentally, the demands have remained the same for decades. They ask for improved salaries and welfare; adequate funding for all university programmes and activities; equipping laboratories and libraries with relevant materials and others. As far back as 2009 agreements were signed by both the government and the university unions over the implementation of some of these demands, followed by further talks that led to the 2019 Memorandum of Action. Government is said to have reneged on these agreements.
So the current strike, according to the university lecturers, is a fight over government’s none upholding of agreements acceded to and signed to uphold coupled with their rejection of the payment platform, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which incidentally, has been an issue as far back as 2013. According to ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the current strike is because of the government’s insensitivity to university education “because there are plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor.”
A visit to some of our universities will prove that ASUU may not be asking for too much especially with regards to improved facilities on the campuses, staff and students’ welfare. The pitiable state of some facilities in these institutions is no longer news. A few months back, reports on the sorry state of students’ hostels in University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was on virtually every social media platform and the traditional media. Students were said to be living like refugees or inmates of an internally displaced persons’ camp. Overcrowded rooms, leaking roofs, as abandoned hostels, where snakes, lizards, rats and other rodents and wild animals compete for space; filthy environment were some of the issues the student had to contend with. Some of the abandoned hostels were turned to lavatories by the students, where they answered the call of nature.
The story is not different in many other public universities in the country and our leaders know it. An ASUU member in one of the foremost federal universities recently narrated how the institution’s convocation arena has practically been turned into a lecture hall as no classroom can contain the large number of students, especially for general courses. He said that, at a given time, there can be two or more classes going on simultaneously at different corners of the arena with the lecturers each using a microphone to make their voices heard.
There is certainly no way we can continue like this and expect the future of the nation to be better. The United Nations recommends 26 per cent of the national budget for education; but here we are budgeting merely 5.6 per cent for education, including primary, secondary, tertiary and others in the 2021 budget. Yet we budget billions of naira for elections, the National Assembly and other things that interest the powers that be. It is a clear indication of our priorities as a nation.
In the words of Malcom X, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” It then stands to reason that if we want a better future for the country, we should begin to invest more on education. There is no doubt that if the government made deliberate efforts to implement previous agreements with ASUU on funding of our universities the country would have been better off for it and the current quagmire would have been avoided.
Blaming past governments for signing the agreement as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, recently did, threatening fire and brimstone as the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has a penchant for, is definitely not the way to go. It will only keep the gates to our universities shut for a longer period. What we need is practical, honest and sincere steps on how to improve education in the country in the interest of all, particularly the children of the poor who cannot afford private or oversea universities and are relying on public universities to become somebody in the future.
No one is oblivious of the economic hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the globe but if we make education our top priority, we will find a way of keeping the sector running.
On the issue of IPPIS, in the interest of the students who are tired of staying at home, the government should listen to ASUU which has presented very sound reasons why they should not join the payment plan. They say the IPPIS does not address their peculiarities and that it can turn universities into the civil service. The alternative, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) presented by the academic union may be considered. As some other concerned people have suggested, the issue of the payment platform must be resolved before the strike is called off so that there should not be a reason for the lecturers to down tools in the nearest future.
ASUU should also be reminded that going into a negotiation, you cannot expect to get all you want. So they should be ready to shift their grounds in the interest of the students and the education system they protect. They should also think of other alternatives from strike so that the vicious cycle of truncated academic calendar will not continue just as they find a way of dealing with the issues of ghost salary earners, corruption and poor utilization of funds associated with the university system in Nigeria.
By: Calista Ezeaku
