Sports
Odegbami Unfulfilled Not Playing In W’Cup
Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, says he feels unfulfilled not playing at football’s showpiece event, the FIFA World Cup, despite getting close to qualification twice.
Odegbami, regarded as one of Africa’s best footballing talents, guided the country to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 1980 and emerged the tournament’s joint-top scorer with three goals.
He also won three Nigerian Premier League championships (1976, 1980 and 1983), two FA Cup titles (1977 and 1979), and one African Cup Winners Cup medal in 1976.
However, amid the successes, the Mathematical, as he is fondly called, has over the years silently nursed the agony of not attending a single World Cup tournament.
“Missing out of the World Cup and not featuring at that level is very painful,” the 68-year-old, Odegbami said.
“It is even more painful because we had the opportunity twice, but on both occasions, we couldn’t.
“We knew it was important to go to the World Cup, but if we had realised the enormity the way we know today, we would have done everything possible to ensure that we went.”
Truly, Odegbami and his teammates were close to qualifying for the 1978 and 1982 World Cups but inexplicably failed on both occasions in the final qualification games.
In the first instance, the Green Eagles, as the national team was then known, needed a draw versus Tunisia in Lagos in their last qualification game to seal a spot at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.
Having held the Tunisians 0-0 in their first fixture, expectations were high.
But it was the North Africans that triumphed 1-0 courtesy of defender Godwin Odiye’s 61st minute own goal in front of stunned fans inside the National Stadium, Lagos.
On the second occasion, the Eagles were battered 4-1 on aggregate by an Algerian side inspired by mercurial duo Lakhdar Belloumi and Rabah Madjar.
More shocking was the Eagles 2-0 defeat in the first leg in Lagos.
Odegbami said poor decisions by the administrators and the coaching crew cost the country and the players the chances of featuring at football’s biggest event on both occasions
“Failure to qualify for the 1978 World Cup had nothing to do with the performances of the players, but with the administrators, whose last-minute decisions did not favour the team,” the former Shooting Stars forward added.
“They increased the gate fees for the last match against Tunisia and there were less than 3,000 people inside the stadium following a massive protest against the administrators.
“For the first time ever, our own fans booed us and supported the Tunisians. We ended up losing that game 1-0 and there was silence everywhere because all we needed was a draw.
“Also in 1981, with just a match to go, the coach allowed the administrators to influence his decision and took the game for granted by replacing the bulk of the players that had taken us that far.”
Odegbami believes his inability to feature at the Mundial also cost him the opportunity to be crowned the CAF African Footballer of the Year during his playing days.
“I feel unfulfilled not to have played at the World Cup. If I had gone to either of the two or both World Cups or played in the final of the CAF Champions League, I would have been named Africa’s best player very easily, but those two events stopped that in my career.”
Sports
Patron Tasks Rivers SWAN On Inclusive Administration
A foremost patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Council, Nze Tony Nwaya, has enjoined the new leadership of the body led by Jim Udede-Opiki to run an all inclusive administration.
Nze Nwaya, who made the call in a telephone interview with Tidesports source in Port Harcourt said the new Exco should take a cue from their previous predecessors who carried both the patrons and members along in order to achieve set goals.
He observed that although some of the past SWAN Chairmen did not work hand in glove with their patrons, the time has come for Rivers SWAN to take its pride of place in the comity of Sports Writers association in the country.
The SWAN patron, who recalled that when the State was at its peak during the era of Late Clinton Thompson, Mr. Ebi Avi and Livinus Kiebel with the formation of CAIRA SWAN, the body was a force to reckon with as activities were organised and awards given to them.
The sports enthusiast noted that the long lull of SWAN activities in the state is over and further appealed to the present Exco of SWAN to be focused and visionary in order to bring back the lost glory of SWAN.
He opined that as a patron of SWAN, he is ever ready to assist and give his piece of advice to make SWAN in the state grow from strength to strength, while further calling on the new Exco to do the needful and ensure that Rivers SWAN bounced back to its former glory in the country.
According to him, journalists and indeed sports writers are the mouth-piece of the people, and therefore should uphold their integrity and job very well as information on sports is important.
Nze Nwaya also tasked the new exco to carry every bonafide member of the body along without any sentiment in order to succeed, while appealing to members to also give the Exco maximum support and co-operation so that sports and sports information would always be on the front burner in the state.
He wished the present Exco a successful and remarkable tenure as they look forward to first class information on sports development in the state.
Sports
We Are Working On Rivers United’s Progress
The technical manager of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, says members of the technical crew are working on the progress of the team to perform better in the new season of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, he is not disappointed in his team’s poor performance in the pre-season game.
Eguma, said this in a post match interview, on Friday, shortly after his side lost to Lobi Star, FC 1-0 in the opening match of Governor Wike second edition pre-season soccer tournament in Port Harcourt.
“I am not disappointed of the result, for me, we are working on the progress of the team.
Even though we conceded that goal, my players did their best,” Eguma said.
He explained that in a very short time, they are going to get it right.
The technical manager further attributed the loss to the fact that most of his key players did not feature in the game due to injuries, hope that before the season starts, they will be back.
“Some of my key players are nursing injuries, but I believe before start of the new season, they will be back,” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Amapakabo Endorses PHCL
Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he wants to be part of the Port Harcourt City League that kicks off on Tuesday, November 10.
Amapakabo told news men in Port Harcourt that he likes the project and has decided to support them in any way he can.
“I spoke with one of the organisers of the league, Kingsley Olisa and I must say I am very happy about what they are doing.
“We started football at that level and if there is any one that should support a project that hopes to enable youngsters play football at grassroots level, then, it should be me,” Amapakabo said.
“I will support them in whatever way that is possible. I like what they are doing and I am happy to be a part of it,” Amapakabo said.
Abia Warriors are in Port Harcourt for the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament and Imama Amapakabo used the opportunity to meet with organisers of the League.
The league will kick off on the 10th of November, 2020 at the Joseph Yobo Mini Stadium in D/Line, Port Harcourt.
