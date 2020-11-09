Environment
Bayelsa Moves To Tackle Flooding
The Bayelsa State Government says it has adopted scientific methods in finding solutions to the adverse impact of perennial flooding in the state due to its topography.
Mr Moses Teibowei, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, told newsmen in Yenagoa on Friday that results of the technology driven solution would be felt from the 2021 flood season.
He said that the Governor Douye Diri-led administration had inaugurated a study by technical experts, to find lasting solutions that would reduce the suffering of residents during annual flood season in the state.
According to Teibowei, the state government has divided the group into seven teams and each team will take care of its area to undertake a thorough investigation of the yearly phenomenon.
“The study came underway on Thursday when I took the experts round some flood impacted areas currently submerged across the state capital.
“The present administration has decided to tackle the challenge of massive flooding in the state in a permanent form that will stand the test of time as opposed to using ad-hoc approaches every flood season,’’ he said.
Teibowei said that the governor, as part of the project’s science-based solutions, had advised researchers at the Niger Delta University to establish an Institute of Flood and Erosion to specifically train manpower in related fields.
“The essence of this exercise by the government is to look at the challenge people are facing in terms of flooding.
“We are using our own experts in the fields of engineering, surveying and mapping as well as environmentalists to proffer solutions to mitigate the issue of perennial flooding, not only in Yenagoa, but also in our communities,” Teibowei said.
The study group, he said, would go beyond visits to appropriate sites and come up with a report detailing suggestions, surveys, designs, cost implications and implementation plans, which will be presented to the governor for action.
He said that the flood solution was captured in the 2021 budget and expressed optimism that funds would be available for the project.
Environment
Flood: Expert Seeks Permanent Camps For IDPs
A retired Professor of Geology at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Enovie G. Akpokodje has called for the construction of permanent Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in flood ravaged areas of Rivers State.
Akpokodje, who said this in an interview with The Tide via telephone in Port Harcourt said since flooding has become a perennial problem, that, people living in flood prone areas need permanent camps.
“The solution presently lies in the provision of accommodation for the people.
“Government needs to find a higher ground where the people can move to in the event of any flooding,” he said.
He also stressed the need for relief materials such as food, clothing and others for those displaced by the flood.
“They need food and water. But I think that the permanent solution is to relocate the people to a higher ground.
The professor emeritus also advised farmers in flood prone areas of the state to always watch out and follow flood predictions with a view to commencing early harvesting of their crops to avoid being destroyed by water.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says, it is yet to take delivery of relief materials from its headquarters for onward distributions to flood affected areas in Rivers State.
South South zonal coordinator of the agency, Brandon Walson confirmed this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Walson said applications for relief materials have been sent to all NEMA headquarters for relief materials.
“We are still expecting relief materials from our headquarters,” he said.
He also confirmed the gradual retreat of water from some of the communities.
Meanwhile, the Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area. HRM Eze Augustine Okpokiri says his people still face serious hardship despite the gradual retreating of the flood from the communities.
Eze Okpokiri said the people need support to get back to their normal ways of life.
He said the flood destroyed both houses and farmlands, stressing that majority of his people have lost their sources of livelihood to the flood.
Similarly, the secretary to the Omoku City Council of Chiefs, Chief Olowu Martins, said displaced persons in the area are yet to receive palliative from both government and non governmental agencies.
Chief Martins told The Tide in an interview that thousands of those who lost their houses to the flood are now living as refugees.
According to him, thousands of persons were rendered homeless in the entire Usomini Clan, stressing that the people need support to go back to their communities.
Environment
FG Committed To Tackle Climate Change In Dry Lands – DG
The Director- General, National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Dr Bukar Hassan, has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to tackle the impact of climate change particularly in Nigeria’s dry lands.
Hassan said this on the sidelines of the National Stakeholders Workshop on the Formulation Process of Component 3 of the multi-country Scaling-Up Resilience In Africa’s Great Green Wall (SURAGGWA) Project in Abuja on Wednesday.
He said component 3 of the proposed project is titled “Institutional Strengthening of Pan African Great Green Wall (PAGGW) and Great Green Wall (GGW) National Structures Through The Implementation Of Climate Initiatives and Dissemination of Successful Restoration Experiences”.
Hassan said Nigeria is collaborating with six African countries on the proposed project aimed at addressing the devastating impacts of climate change in the Sahelian countries.
The countries include Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.
He said this will be done by scaling-up successful adaptations and mitigation interventions in the agricultural, forestry and other land use sectors.
“Today, one of the environmental issues affecting people of the globe particularly in the dry lands of Africa is the effect of climate change.
“And there is a fund the international community put together specifically to address the issue of climate change.
“The GGW sister countries have decided to be part and parcel of that and try to see if they can get some support of the climate fund in order to sort out some of the issues that we are facing as a result of climate change.
“The sister countries came together to approach the climate fund to see if we can get projects running to ensure that some of the effects of climate change are tackled,” Hassan said.
Environment
RIWAMA Applauds Compliance On Monthly Sanitation
The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has expressed satisfaction with the compliance of residents and business operators during last Saturday’s sanitation exercise, held across the State.
Addressing newsmen shortly after monitoring the exercise in some sections of Port Harcourt last Saturday, the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah said the level of compliance is quite impressive despite the global challenges.
The Sole Administrator, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Prince Ike Anselm Chukwu debunked rumours that RIWAMA has been inactive in organising the monthly sanitations these past months.
“Despite the challenges that the state has been going through which is global, RIWAMA has been carrying out its role on environmental sanitation on Saturdays. The team has been out there on mufti doing their jobs in ensuring that the State is clean,”he said.
He noted that due to the global challenge of Covid 19, it would not have been proper to expose people to health situations just to show that work is going on.
“We have been doing our jobs in making sure that Port Harcourt has been clean throughout these long seven months. We have come all out to show that yes the exercise must continue and all hands must be on deck to keep Rivers State clean, “he said.
According to him, RIWAMA is working in line with the vision of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
to make Rivers State the number one State.
Obuah further called on residents of the State to see keeping their state clean as part of their existence adding that we shouldn’t be forced to keep our environment clean.
He cautioned those who have chosen to play football on the monthly sanitation Saturday to stop as it will not be condoned.
Defaulters apprehended according to him will face the law adding that the law takes precedence.
By: Iragunima Benice
