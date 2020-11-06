Judge Tasks Clerics On CAMA

Stakeholders in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, have met with the management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) over sundry issues bedevilling electricity supply in the area, insisting that Eleme must have improved power supply with installed prepaid meters in the area.

In his remarks, the Regional Manager of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Mr Blessing Ogbe, said the management was ready to work with the LGA to ensure improved power supply in the area.

Ogbe noted that there had been long standing issues in the power sector including infrastructural defect, debt profile and other challenges and all that has remained a problem to the company and consumers alike.

He hailed the efforts and commitment of the Chairman of Eleme LGA for constantly working with successive management in making effective their work and improving power supply in the area with provision of transformers, armoured cables, electric poles, logistics support and funding encouragement.

He also lauded the Chairman for applying for the distribution of 10,000 metres for the people of Eleme and agreeing to pay certain percentage in order to reduce the cost of the metres.

Calling on the people to meet expectations especially the payment of bills, he clarified claims that the “Free” Prepaid meters being distributed by the federal government is not totally free but a soft loan initiative headed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will be paid overtime by consumers.

He called for more interaction between the electricity operators and the leaders of Eleme LGA.

The Stakeholders who drilled the management of the electricity distribution company with questions on pressing issues including debt profile and reconciliation, infrastructural defect, company staff recruitment and other issues also vehemently rejected the claim that Eleme is in anyway indebted to the electricity operators.

The stakeholders all said prepaid meters remained the best for consumers as it eliminates the issue of estimated billing and make more transparent the business transaction between both parties.

They hailed the Executive Chairman for the initiative to canvas the people, avail subsidy for the proposed prepaid meters, the provision of electricity facilities and availing the needed support for electricity operators.

In the meantime the Executive Chairman of Eleme LGA, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has stated that he was willing to do everything to ensure Eleme has constant electricity.

Barr Philip who maintained that the rural electrification project was a task for all Eleme people called on the people to support the initiative.

He said there will be more meetings and the resolutions from all meetings will be implemented to the letter.