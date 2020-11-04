Opinion
Evolving New World Order
Prompt reaction of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to the mass protests of Nigerians to excess and unprofessional activities of a unit of the Police, serves as a good omen of an evolving new world order. In a similar way, current warnings about the possibility of another phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, should serve as reminders that humanity would experience changes and challenges of unexpected nature. Surely, changes are vital spices of life, but not all changes bring smiles.
Evolving new world order should be understood to mean changes that would bring order, discipline, justice and equilibrium in human activities and interactions. Ordinarily these desirable conditions would hardly come without some protests and force, owing to the recalcitrant attitude of humans. Recalcitrant nature of humans includes the tendency to look down on what is simple and less complex. Rather, humans take things seriously when they are made difficult, hard to attain through complex rigours and life-threatening.
The haste and vigour applied in getting what should have required simple rules of discipline, gives the average human being a feeling of greatness. There was laughter in a mass communications lecture when a writing principle tagged “Kiss” was introduced. Some mischief-loving students had the audacity to say that the lecture was about prophylactics. But “Kiss” simply means “Keep it short and simple”, whether it involves writing or talking. Rather, humans have the tendency to make what they write or say so obtuse and superfluous that they become ambiguous and complex. So, there becomes a need for attitudinal restructuring!
An evolving new world order, a long-lasting process, would bring about forced changes in many human activities which had involved arbitrariness and acts of impunity. Consequently people would learn, the hard way, to respect due process and the rule of law, rather than take the law into their hands. A major cause of mass protests, revolutions and resort to violence is usually obtuseness on the part of power holders, who would not respond appropriately to humble appeals by people who have valid reasons to make complaints. In this particular respect, President Buhari’s response to the mass protest over the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) brutality is commendable.
A responsible leadership is not only one that listens to protests and then acts promptly but more importantly one that monitors excesses of subjects and applies corrective measures without waiting for protests. There is hardly any human leadership that is flawless, arising largely from factors having to do with human shenanigans. Even global leadership as represented by the United Nations (UN) can hardly be said to be free from the flaws of other categories of leadership. Therefore, issues relating to the evolving new world order have little to do with the strengths or weaknesses of human leadership. There’s ruin when there are no checks!
Nations and humans have existed on the earth for quite a long time with various laws put in place to ensure stability and collective well-being. Apart from recalcitrance and numerous weaknesses, not all humans are equal with regards to inward development. The probability is that there are more people inclined towards wrong-doing than the percentage striving to embrace what is noble and right. Causes of such wide diversities are quite many, ranging from ignorance to willful recalcitrance.
Where there are no checks and balances any system would break down and collapse. Hardly would any one accept the idea that over-indulgence, over-tolerance and permissiveness arising from weakness, are acceptable attributes of a good leader. Neither would any honest person dismiss the fact that collective humanity had erred and strayed enough that a new world order is not called for. Surely, there have been clamours from various quarters for some drastic changes to bring in some discipline.
Human expectations would not be the decisive factors in the shape of things to come. Neither would the clamours of the masses nor the predictions of the numerous prophets come close to what the new world order portends and demands. One thing is sure, namely: only by force can obtuse and recalcitrant humanity be helped. Parts of the forced changes necessary to restructure human attitudes and perceptions would include new ideas and interpretations of what we call love and other concepts that have been grossly distorted by humans. Would genuine love, for example, mean condoning weaknesses indefinitely?
Docility and gullibility have been among the factors that fostered other weaknesses in matters of belief. There is no way that a new would order can sweep across humanity without dismantling long-existing faulty foundations in every ramification. Therefore, every individual would be thoroughly shaken so that personal faults, excess luggage, indulgences, cracks on the walls of beliefs and non-beliefs, would crumble. The need to examine and weigh issues, ideas and then put personal resources of perception to maximum capacity, would dawn on every adult. This would also include development of sound judgment and self-reliance, such that herd-mentality would be done away with.
One of the objectives of the evolving new world order is the acceleration of personal maturity which is associated with increased personal responsibility, whereby an individual becomes highly conscious and knowing. In such enhanced status of personal awareness, no one would be mentally enslaved by another and much of current anomalies would cease to exist. For some people, greater force and shaking would become necessary to make it possible for a cleansing process to be effective. This is where obtuseness and recalcitrance can bring agonies and pains to many.
Like Nigerian Prisons now becomes Correctional Centres, key essence of the evolving new world order is thorough transformation of an existing state of aberration into an improved status. Like a refining process, recalcitrant and hard-headed elements which heat cannot transform, would be subjected to more radical catalysis. Religious pundits call such process a global judgment. It is here now!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
The Nigerian Factor
What is often referred to as the Nigerian Factor is a common expression used in interpreting different forms of reality in Nigeria. It is found in everyday conversation, especially among the elite class and it is also used to define actions and inactions among various levels of society.
However, the Nigeria factor still lacks definition as a National philosophy. Some schools of thought say it is only a mind set. Unfortunately, however it drives the national psyche on issues of successes and failures in national enterprises. It is a negative phenomenon that is associated with failure, inefficiency and ineptitude.
This phenomenon has become an enigma. Is it real or is it a morbid excuse for failure in Nigeria?. The concept of realism gained philosophical currency when Aristotle, a Greek Philosopher broke away from the idealist school of his teacher PLATO, to propound Realism and empirical evidence based knowledge.
Any object of perception must have real existence. Realism is attitude based on facts and reality as against emotions and imaginations. So, we can speak of realism as Fidelity to life, real life situation and experience.
Literary philosophers took the concept further to naturalism. We can say that a particular behavior or experience is natural to a particular environment or a particular narrative depicts naturalism. So the question is, does the Nigerian factor exist, is it real? Is it a common life experience to say for example that a Project failed in execution because of the Nigerian factor? Can one say that the #ENDSARS Struggle couldn’t be sustained because of the Nigerian factor?
Nigerian factor has been explained in several ways. The term “explained” is preferred because this factor lacks definition. Some explain it to be the Nigerian Way of doing things. A common perception is to describe it as improper ways of doing things which put political considerations, elite interest, pecuniary considerations, and primitive accommodation over and above public interest. Is it not true that as government sets out to accomplish some loft programmes of development and even when executed, such projects fall short of efficient delivery or fails completely, because of the Nigerian factor? This factor afflicts such programmes in more ways than one. For example, contractors could use substandard materials to execute the job and we say it is a Nigerian way of doing things. Corruption itself is a Nigerian thing.
Worse still, government officials could inflate the cost of execution of a project and render it an abandoned project. When jobs are poorly executed or abandoned it is the Nigerian factor. How else can one explain the failure of Eagle Island bridge connecting Iloabuchi street in Port Harcourt, constructed between 2012 and 2015 at the cost of N973, 748, 799.00 (Nine Hundred and Seventy-three point Seven Million Naira). That bridge constructed by a local contractor during the last administration of Rotimi Amaechi is now a death trap.
Only the usual Nigerian factor could be responsible for such a poor job that cannot stand the test of time and nature of course. Nigerians can attribute the non workability of electronic voting in this country to the notorious culprit, “the Nigerian factor”. Card readers are configured to work but can’t work because some persons enjoy manual voting process to make room for electoral manipulations and riggings. It is the Nigerian Factor that makes it difficult for traffic lights to function effectively. Recently, the #ENDSARS Protest which was well articulated, propagated with wide range of network around the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and executed in the streets of Nigeria was hit by the negative phenomenon of Nigerian factor.
The Nigerian factor came in form of unrestricted military brutality, ethnic jingoism and poverty syndrome, manifested in form of violence and looting. If the youths were allowed to sustain their peaceful protest, more impacts on national development and good governance would have been attained.
But today reactionary groups have cashed in and sponsored violence through uninformed youths, branded as hoodlums, have ruined the entire protest, leading to bloodletting and looting in every part of the country.
A common truism in comparative terms is that the Nigerian factor is a negative phenomenon. The Nigerian factor is for example antithetical to the German National Philosophy of excellence in culture and technology. Today it is common to talk about the German Bridge, German floor and cars. The country is synonymous with precision, work ethics, solidity etc.
In the same vein, when Americans talk about the American dream, it is about the positive philosophy of high expectation, vision, predicated on hard work, excellence, innovativeness and creativity.
For the Germans and Americans these National philosophies have made them great. However, it is important to add that they are predicated on excellent national orientation and culture.
These philosophies are engraved into the psyche of the people and are deeply derived from their educational system, culture of common national engagements, sublime narratives not only found in their literature but also in their dynamic ways of life.
The American dream is anchored on the philosophy of determination and courage. They say “I must succeed in whatever I do legitimately” .This vision breaks barriers for them. It has brought common upward social mobility among their poor population and has contributed to their greatness. Nigeria surely has a lot to learn from this vision. The excuse for failure called the Nigerian Factor is anathema to development.
The positive philosophy in Nigeria is called the Nigerian “SPIRIT”. This spirit may not be a Holy Spirit but it is the spirit of survival against all odds. It is the value of determination to succeed. This is exemplified in sports and other creative enterprise.
However, the Nigerian spirit is being afflicted by the rabid monster- The Nigerian factor. The Nigerian spirit needs redemption or Christendom style of deliverance.
Opinion
I’ll Like To Be A School Proprietor
A deluxe friend of mine onetime advised that if I must make it fast in life, I should establish a school or a church. But I promptly reminded him that I neither had the anointing nor a call from God to establish a church and possibly pastor it. Initially, it did not make sense to me why he added school to the directory of fortune-spinning outfits.
But later the idea became clearer. I now appreciate why my friend specifically referred to church and school. These are the two major establishments in this country which proliferation is rarely regulated. Both organisations relish many things in common. The distinction is that one is religious, while the other is mundane.
Talk about the church, it is ubiquitous. So are schools, particularly privately-owned schools. But if churches are established to navigate us through a more healthy spiritual relationship with our maker and grant us good morals in return, what is the unregulated accretion of schools designed to achieve in our society? Cheap education quality? Perhaps.
This remains the albatross of the education sector in Rivers State. There are too many illegal private schools in the state, many of which simply propose illiteracy, not education. My anguish is even with the recent re-accreditation of private schools by the Nyesom Wike government, the unfortunate predicament goes on unabated.
These sub-standard schools emerge daily, and because the possessors of the schools operate in an unregulated environment, they site the institutions at squalid or deformed locations, which are unconducive for learning. They often refer to those locations as temporary. But the truth is many of them expend longer time than necessary at such niches. They eventually transform into permanent sites.
Unfortunately, these so-called school sites are without space and playgrounds. Some of them are glorified one-room accommodation. During break time, the children have nowhere to exercise themselves. For this reason, their teachers compel them to remain in the classrooms all the time.
Can anyone assimilate that kind of situation? Your child or ward arrives school just about 7 am. And they remain seated till 4 pm, the time many private schools close for the day after undergoing what they call ‘’lesson” (another artifice to extort money from parents).
Is that not the reason many of these children whimper painfully each morning they are woken up to be readied for school? Yes, they bawl because they bethink the several hours of confinement in the class. When the kids evoke how their teachers attend their frustration on them, especially in those schools where severe canings hold sway, they give their parents or guardians literal blitzkrieg each day before departing for school.
Play is as congenital to children as food. I cannot envisage a school where children lack ample space to play. It tantamounts to suffocating them. But the point is who approves these schools? If they are unapproved, why haven’t their proprietors been sanctioned all the while or even get the schools closed down outrightly?
It comes across that something must be amiss somewhere. Somebody must be making a quick deal with the registration or otherwise of private schools in the State. I don’t have to admonish anyone that Rivers State has clear legal provisions on how private schools should emerge.
Section 1, sub-section (1) of Education (Private Schools) Law in the Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 is explicit on that. That section reads thus: “No person shall establish, carry on, conduct or keep a private school or institution unless the school or institution has been duly registered under this law”.
It, therefore, beats my imagination why a clarion legal provision on how privately-owned schools should be established in the state is discounted by some school proprietors. Is this not a copious ground for the state Education Ministry to descend heavily on these illegal school owners that dot every nook and cranny of the state?
Those with gnostic eyes don’t need to be told the reason for the frequent deliquescence by the supervisory authorities. Illegal schools don’t thrive in the state without the conspiracy of some Ministry of Education officials. I have no foreboding that these officials are compromised by desperate proprietors to ignore some of their reversals, particularly those which the law prescribes as mandatory before registration. That is why illegally operated private schools flourish.
I am sure if the state government is taken to task on how many private schools that operate in the state, we may get the squeaker of our lives. The implication is it is hard to determine the quality of education each of them offers.
Owing to poor supervision by the Education Ministry, some schools have become centres of examination malpractices and are commonly referred to as “miracle centres”. Parents are always willing to pay any amount to these “centres” to ensure that their children obtain their results at a sitting by hook or crook. Such is the level of degeneracy prevalent in some of these schools.
Indeed, private schools in Rivers State are taking so much for granted because the state Education Ministry is weak and has failed to live up to expectation. For instance, is it not the responsibility of the Ministry to ensure that school calendar is harmonised?
Why are private schools left to run their own calendar in the way they wish? Why has the ministry not done anything about the poor remuneration private school owners pay their staff, particularly when it is understood that there is a nexus between wage and output?
I need to open a school at this point as my friend advised and stop agonising.
By: Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
Of Okonjo-Iweala And US Veto
According to the Bible book of Matthew 11: 12 “And from the days of John the Baptist until now, the Kingdom of Heaven suffers violence and the violent take it by force”.
The stiff selection process of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the attendant veto by the United States of America is indicative of the biblical violence in the scriptural verse above.
No doubt, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has emerged the consensus candidate or nominee to serve as the new Director General of WTO.
The endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala was revealed by the Selection Committee after a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday 28th October, about 3.00 pm Nigerian time.
The report of the committee further disclosed that the Nigerian two-time Minister of Finance had the backing of almost all 164 member-nations except the US.
It was for this reason, Nigerians celebrated her victory because the gap was overwhelming.
Interestingly, the European Union, China, Japan, Latin America and much of Africa were all parts of consensus for the soft spoken Okonjo-Iweala who had also served as Deputy Managing Director of theWorld Bank .
It would be recalled that the immediate past Director General of World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil served as DG for two terms of four years that expired in August, 2020.
It is on record that on the 17th August, 2020 the candidacy of Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Tuwaijiri was rejected by human rights organizations because of poor human rights records of his country while on the 7th of September, 2020 WTO started receiving candidates for DG leadership in which eight candidates, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, were put forward. Today, Okonjo-Iweala is a consensus candidate.
However, the United States America under Donald Trump’s administration has rejected the consensus status of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala.
In fact, U.S. Deputy Trade Representative, Dennis Shea, was quoted by WTO’s Director of Information and External Relations, Keith Rockwell, as saying Washington would not join a consensus because the U.S. is supporting her opponent, the current South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee.
The sudden opposition to Okonjo-Iweala by the U.S even when she is also an American citizen has attracted widespread reactions.
It is common knowledge that international trade and diplomacy is a game of interest and consensus. The candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala cannot diminish this long international relations dictum.
Besides, U.S Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer shares the view that Okonjo-Iweala has been in support of pro-trade internationalists like Robert Zoeileck, among others.
Better still, South Korea – home of Okonjo-Iweala’s opponent – remains a strong loyal ally of the U.S. and not Nigeria and China.
This is because the U.S. plans to use South Korea to tame North Korea which is linked to producing weapons of mass destruction and testing of nuclear weapons as well as ballistic missiles.
It is possible that U.S. doubts the availability of a Director General in the person of Okonjo-Iweala to midwife trade policies against emerging world economic powers such as China, Japan, Brazil as well as the European Union. Her appointment will mean many things to many people.
For instance, a school of thought believes that the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala will announce the arrival of Africa not only on the foreign scene but to promote Afrocentric interest to global trade policies,
She will also serve as an ambassador and promoter of Nigerian indigenous attires as she has always been.
Nigeria, Africa and indeed lovers of bipolar economic diplomacy should intensify prayers, dialogue and negotiations in favour of Okonjo-Iweala.
It is heart warming that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged its commitment to intensify negotiations and support for the distinguished daughter of Nigeria, the pride of Africa and consensus candidate of WTO. It is a cheering news that the European Council has insisted on the consensus candidacy of Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
Eurocentric view postulated by European scholars such as George Hegal that Africans were sub-humans and the only way they could come close to the lower rung on the ladder of humanity was for them to undergo slavery in Europe (and America).
It is common knowledge that Africans have contributed immensely to global diplomacy, peace missions, science, music and sports, among others.
This is where it is pertinent to mention some distinguished Africans who have held revered offices on the global scene.
For instance, Boutros Boutros-Ghali of Egypt and Kofi Annan of Ghana had served the United Nations meritoriously as Secretary General while Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria was Commonwealth Secretary-General.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, if appointed as DG of the World Trade Organization, would perform even better.
As the opposition of Donald Trump’s America did not hinder the second coming of Dr. Adesina Akinwumi as DG African Development Bank, so shall same opposition of the US not hinder the victory of the consensus candidacy of Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
Sika is a public affairs analyst.
