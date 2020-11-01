Opinion
Of Okonjo-Iweala And US Veto
According to the Bible book of Matthew 11: 12 “And from the days of John the Baptist until now, the Kingdom of Heaven suffers violence and the violent take it by force”.
The stiff selection process of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the attendant veto by the United States of America is indicative of the biblical violence in the scriptural verse above.
No doubt, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has emerged the consensus candidate or nominee to serve as the new Director General of WTO.
The endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala was revealed by the Selection Committee after a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday 28th October, about 3.00 pm Nigerian time.
The report of the committee further disclosed that the Nigerian two-time Minister of Finance had the backing of almost all 164 member-nations except the US.
It was for this reason, Nigerians celebrated her victory because the gap was overwhelming.
Interestingly, the European Union, China, Japan, Latin America and much of Africa were all parts of consensus for the soft spoken Okonjo-Iweala who had also served as Deputy Managing Director of theWorld Bank .
It would be recalled that the immediate past Director General of World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil served as DG for two terms of four years that expired in August, 2020.
It is on record that on the 17th August, 2020 the candidacy of Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Tuwaijiri was rejected by human rights organizations because of poor human rights records of his country while on the 7th of September, 2020 WTO started receiving candidates for DG leadership in which eight candidates, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, were put forward. Today, Okonjo-Iweala is a consensus candidate.
However, the United States America under Donald Trump’s administration has rejected the consensus status of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala.
In fact, U.S. Deputy Trade Representative, Dennis Shea, was quoted by WTO’s Director of Information and External Relations, Keith Rockwell, as saying Washington would not join a consensus because the U.S. is supporting her opponent, the current South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee.
The sudden opposition to Okonjo-Iweala by the U.S even when she is also an American citizen has attracted widespread reactions.
It is common knowledge that international trade and diplomacy is a game of interest and consensus. The candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala cannot diminish this long international relations dictum.
Besides, U.S Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer shares the view that Okonjo-Iweala has been in support of pro-trade internationalists like Robert Zoeileck, among others.
Better still, South Korea – home of Okonjo-Iweala’s opponent – remains a strong loyal ally of the U.S. and not Nigeria and China.
This is because the U.S. plans to use South Korea to tame North Korea which is linked to producing weapons of mass destruction and testing of nuclear weapons as well as ballistic missiles.
It is possible that U.S. doubts the availability of a Director General in the person of Okonjo-Iweala to midwife trade policies against emerging world economic powers such as China, Japan, Brazil as well as the European Union. Her appointment will mean many things to many people.
For instance, a school of thought believes that the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala will announce the arrival of Africa not only on the foreign scene but to promote Afrocentric interest to global trade policies,
She will also serve as an ambassador and promoter of Nigerian indigenous attires as she has always been.
Nigeria, Africa and indeed lovers of bipolar economic diplomacy should intensify prayers, dialogue and negotiations in favour of Okonjo-Iweala.
It is heart warming that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged its commitment to intensify negotiations and support for the distinguished daughter of Nigeria, the pride of Africa and consensus candidate of WTO. It is a cheering news that the European Council has insisted on the consensus candidacy of Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
Eurocentric view postulated by European scholars such as George Hegal that Africans were sub-humans and the only way they could come close to the lower rung on the ladder of humanity was for them to undergo slavery in Europe (and America).
It is common knowledge that Africans have contributed immensely to global diplomacy, peace missions, science, music and sports, among others.
This is where it is pertinent to mention some distinguished Africans who have held revered offices on the global scene.
For instance, Boutros Boutros-Ghali of Egypt and Kofi Annan of Ghana had served the United Nations meritoriously as Secretary General while Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria was Commonwealth Secretary-General.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, if appointed as DG of the World Trade Organization, would perform even better.
As the opposition of Donald Trump’s America did not hinder the second coming of Dr. Adesina Akinwumi as DG African Development Bank, so shall same opposition of the US not hinder the victory of the consensus candidacy of Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
Sika is a public affairs analyst.
I’ll Like To Be A School Proprietor
A deluxe friend of mine onetime advised that if I must make it fast in life, I should establish a school or a church. But I promptly reminded him that I neither had the anointing nor a call from God to establish a church and possibly pastor it. Initially, it did not make sense to me why he added school to the directory of fortune-spinning outfits.
But later the idea became clearer. I now appreciate why my friend specifically referred to church and school. These are the two major establishments in this country which proliferation is rarely regulated. Both organisations relish many things in common. The distinction is that one is religious, while the other is mundane.
Talk about the church, it is ubiquitous. So are schools, particularly privately-owned schools. But if churches are established to navigate us through a more healthy spiritual relationship with our maker and grant us good morals in return, what is the unregulated accretion of schools designed to achieve in our society? Cheap education quality? Perhaps.
This remains the albatross of the education sector in Rivers State. There are too many illegal private schools in the state, many of which simply propose illiteracy, not education. My anguish is even with the recent re-accreditation of private schools by the Nyesom Wike government, the unfortunate predicament goes on unabated.
These sub-standard schools emerge daily, and because the possessors of the schools operate in an unregulated environment, they site the institutions at squalid or deformed locations, which are unconducive for learning. They often refer to those locations as temporary. But the truth is many of them expend longer time than necessary at such niches. They eventually transform into permanent sites.
Unfortunately, these so-called school sites are without space and playgrounds. Some of them are glorified one-room accommodation. During break time, the children have nowhere to exercise themselves. For this reason, their teachers compel them to remain in the classrooms all the time.
Can anyone assimilate that kind of situation? Your child or ward arrives school just about 7 am. And they remain seated till 4 pm, the time many private schools close for the day after undergoing what they call ‘’lesson” (another artifice to extort money from parents).
Is that not the reason many of these children whimper painfully each morning they are woken up to be readied for school? Yes, they bawl because they bethink the several hours of confinement in the class. When the kids evoke how their teachers attend their frustration on them, especially in those schools where severe canings hold sway, they give their parents or guardians literal blitzkrieg each day before departing for school.
Play is as congenital to children as food. I cannot envisage a school where children lack ample space to play. It tantamounts to suffocating them. But the point is who approves these schools? If they are unapproved, why haven’t their proprietors been sanctioned all the while or even get the schools closed down outrightly?
It comes across that something must be amiss somewhere. Somebody must be making a quick deal with the registration or otherwise of private schools in the State. I don’t have to admonish anyone that Rivers State has clear legal provisions on how private schools should emerge.
Section 1, sub-section (1) of Education (Private Schools) Law in the Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 is explicit on that. That section reads thus: “No person shall establish, carry on, conduct or keep a private school or institution unless the school or institution has been duly registered under this law”.
It, therefore, beats my imagination why a clarion legal provision on how privately-owned schools should be established in the state is discounted by some school proprietors. Is this not a copious ground for the state Education Ministry to descend heavily on these illegal school owners that dot every nook and cranny of the state?
Those with gnostic eyes don’t need to be told the reason for the frequent deliquescence by the supervisory authorities. Illegal schools don’t thrive in the state without the conspiracy of some Ministry of Education officials. I have no foreboding that these officials are compromised by desperate proprietors to ignore some of their reversals, particularly those which the law prescribes as mandatory before registration. That is why illegally operated private schools flourish.
I am sure if the state government is taken to task on how many private schools that operate in the state, we may get the squeaker of our lives. The implication is it is hard to determine the quality of education each of them offers.
Owing to poor supervision by the Education Ministry, some schools have become centres of examination malpractices and are commonly referred to as “miracle centres”. Parents are always willing to pay any amount to these “centres” to ensure that their children obtain their results at a sitting by hook or crook. Such is the level of degeneracy prevalent in some of these schools.
Indeed, private schools in Rivers State are taking so much for granted because the state Education Ministry is weak and has failed to live up to expectation. For instance, is it not the responsibility of the Ministry to ensure that school calendar is harmonised?
Why are private schools left to run their own calendar in the way they wish? Why has the ministry not done anything about the poor remuneration private school owners pay their staff, particularly when it is understood that there is a nexus between wage and output?
I need to open a school at this point as my friend advised and stop agonising.
By: Arnold Alalibo
This Is Not Who We Are
Several times, people had drawn attention to the enormous rot in the country both within and outside the government, but they were castigated by those at the corridors of power and their cronies who see every criticism, no matter how constructive, as undermining the government or a pull-him-down syndrome. But the events of the last few days have shown that truly, Nigeria is in a big mess and in dire need of help.
Here we have a country whose leaders, the political class, the elites who, through policy decisions, actions and inactions continue to ruin the nation. The ongoing massive looting of government and private properties in many states, condemnable as it is, can be traced to these groups and individuals. Yes, we denounce the wanton destruction, pillaging of government and private property but have we taken time to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the shameful act?
Let us cast our minds back to October 8, 2020, a day the youths of the country started a peaceful protest against years of police brutality by the now disbanded unit of the police – Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), impunity and bad government. They made some demands that would make the Nigerian nation a better place and the citizens happy. The protest, widely acclaimed as peaceful and well organised, was painfully hijacked by bad elements, allegedly sponsored by government and politicians and left in its wake, arson, looting and destruction. And with the shooting at Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, which claimed some lives, things went bizarre. Points are, had the sponsored thugs not attacked the legitimate protesters; had the Lekki shooting not occurred, the nation wouldn’t be in the present quagmire.
Similarly, had state governors distributed the Covid-19 palliatives as and when due, there wouldn’t be any palliative items to be looted and warehouses and property of private individuals would have been spared. The governors can go ahead and deny hoarding the materials, the blame game between the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs over the looted palliatives can continue, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) can carry on with their belated information on the procurement and distribution of the palliatives, but the fact remains that since they were unable to do the distribution from April to October, the vulnerable citizens, who the items were meant for, had helped them in doing so.
However, that does not justify the plundering of public and private property that is seen across the states. How can we raid and destroy infrastructure meant for our general benefit just to get back at government or in the name of poverty and hunger? Why wreck our fellow citizens and cause pain and agony to many families? When did plasma televisions, generators, building materials, goats and other items looted from public and private facilities become Covid-19 palliatives? Is this who we really are? I don’t think so. We are better than this. That our leaders milk the country dry shouldn’t make us behave likewise. Two wrongs can never make a right.
The saddest thing is that we do not think of the effect of these crimes on us, particularly the poor and the nation. Last Tuesday, we saw pictures of a large number of stranded commuters at various bus stops in Lagos because there was scarcity of buses owing to the burning of several Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest in the area. Some of the BRT bus drivers interviewed lamented that the dastardly act of the hoodlums might cost them their jobs. Many other people will surely lose their jobs. That will lead to increased poverty rate and hunger in the land. The nation’s fragile economy will be badly hit.
The ethnic and religious dimension to the quagmire should also be of great concern to any well-meaning Nigerian. There is a need for individuals and leaders of various ethnic groups in the country to be cautious when making comments about current events in the country so as not to cause more harm. There is no gain compounding the problem by unguarded utterances. President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for peace and brotherhood and that should be the campaign of traditional and religious leaders, opinion leaders and everyone who means well for the country this time.
Parents, let us talk to our children and wards to calm down and desist from criminal acts. Let us all join hands to quench this fire before it consumes all of us because, whether you like it or not, we are all vulnerable now. By the time they finish looting warehouses and shops, they will come after us. If you live in a good house or ride a good car, you will be a target. The time to act is now.
Likewise, it’s high time we had purposeful, sincere, transparent, accountable, people-oriented leadership at all levels in the country. We cannot continue with the age-long cosmetic approach to the problems of the country, especially poverty alleviation, job creation, education and youth engagement if we do not want a more devastating rage of the poor in future. Public universities have been shut for over seven months due to face-off between the lecturers and the federal government. Time has come for their differences to be resolved so that these young ones can go back to school and carry on with their lives.
There must be deliberate effort to tackle the problem of out-of-school children in the nation. It is troubling that even though primary education is officially free and compulsory; 10.5 million children are out of school. This portends danger.
Most importantly, the EndSARS protest may have ended abruptly but the demands of the protesters must not be shoved aside. As many observers have pointed out, it goes beyond the disbanding of SARS. It includes a comprehensive reform of the police, correcting the nation’s structural imbalance, among other measures that will make Nigeria our dream country. Restructuring of our mind on the way we think and act is also key to building a better society. We may be professing whatever religion we like but as long as we don’t live it out, a peaceful, secured, united nation, will remain a mirage.
Calista Ezeaku
Our Faulty Foundation
The founding fathers of this nation built a strong foundation on which they erected three floors. Given the economic enablement of that substructure, the nation thrived and achieved landmarks that put the French behind us in television broadcasting and we led Africa in other areas of human development; we were the reference point for African development. It was such that, at Independence, the colonial masters adjudged Nigeria as one of the developing economies the world should watch. They rated Nigeria at par with India in terms of development capacities and prospects of emerging as a great nation. Then the founding fathers put one more floor and it was okay because the foundation was strong and had the load-bearing capacity to carry such superstructure.
In 1966, a group of misguided and ill-informed men in uniform took over the reins of state and, in response to centrifugal forces, they extended the floors to twelve and, rather unfortunately, they dealt the nation a mortal blow by weakening the foundation; that singular act added the concepts of “commonwealth” and “national cake” to the lexicon of Nigerian politics and heralded the slide down a slippery economic slope. Thus, Nigeria degenerated into a “baaabiyalla” (beggarly) federation. Consequently, heightened disintegrative nationalism took the center-stage of our national discourse all in the quest for a share of the national cake and in response to this, we further increased the structure bit-by-bit to thirty-six floors and a penthouse on the same faulty foundation; and that is why we are where we are today. At a point, we even toyed with the idea of furthering the floors to fifty-four. This was a product of having idiots and tribesmen instead of citizens (in the Greek sense of these words) at the helm of affairs.
Departing from the metaphor of an engineering structure, the truth remains that Nigerians were systematically dispossessed of their land through a string of ill-conceived land use acts. Having been so dispossessed of their basic capital and therefore incapacitated, the people streamed in their droves into government, which became the highest employer of labour and the only thriving subsector of the national economy. Resultantly, the private sector became comatose and the nation degenerated into a government-driven economy. It was only a matter of time before Nigeria acquired the ignominious status of poverty capital of the world.
Now that the youths who are the major stakeholders in Nigeria’s future have woken up from their slumber and docility, it is time to review the foundation of this nation. Decisive and progressive steps must be taken to burrow beneath the faulty foundation and strengthen it such that it is able to carry the humongous superstructure we hoisted on it as a result of disarticulated and narrow-minded leadership that yielded to unremitting disintegrative nationalism.
As a Niger Deltan, I feel pained to the marrow by the double standards of vesting the rights to the gold in Zamfara State in the state while the oil in the Niger Delta is vested in the Federal Government; this is an insult and assault on the psyche of the oil bearing communities of the Niger Delta. However, as a patriotic citizen (in the Greek tradition) of Nigeria, I think that that is a step in the right direction though it stopped short of hitting the necessary target; it is, therefore, a half measure.
Unbridled kleptomania and squandermania coupled with government’s obvious inability to punish culprits since they all live in glass houses indicates that vesting the resources in the state (federal, state or local government) is modus vivendi; that would simply move the point of profligate pilfering from the national treasury to the state treasury.
Government should give back the people their land which it stole through dispossessional laws. The land owners in Zamfara State should be empowered to mine their gold; the people of Igbeti should harness their marble; the people of the Niger Delta should extract their oil and the peoples of various communities in this prodigiously endowed nation should be allowed to harness the resources of their land and pay tax to the various levels of government, which should concentrate on its regulatory role. At this, government will become lean and unattractive for bounty hunters while attracting only those who desire to serve their community and the nation; do-or-die politics will be a thing of the past and the political firmament will become cool. Granted that this thesis has the propensity of creating systemic imbalances and socioeconomic disparities, these can be ameliorated through instituting a discriminatory tax regime such that the agricultural sector pays minimally while the other sectors pay carefully and objectively determined and graded percentages.
I travelled to every continent of the world except Australia before I turned twenty-eight years. Coming home in 1980, I travelled by road and low-altitude aircraft throughout Nigeria. What I saw was (as it still is) a massive mosaic so richly endowed that it has no business with poverty; it was that I averred that no nation on earth is more endowed than Nigeria. This nation is so amazingly gifted it can be what London and Rome are for Caucasians, what Mecca and Medina are for Moslems, what Jerusalem is for the Jews and much more. Nigeria has abundance of natural and human resources to lead Black Africa if only it had citizens at the helm of its affairs.
In his 1776 economic classic titled Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith offered that the wealth of the nations lies in building the capacities of the people and positively engaging them in economic activities; this is the kernel of this thesis. With an economy that is driven by a robust private sector, productive employment will be ensured for the people, business will flourish, tax payers will acquire the capacity to demand accountability from authority figures and government will, inevitably, jettison its iguana syndrome and acquire functional ears. This foundation is the elixir for unbridled kleptomania, illiteracy, mass unemployment, poverty, social unrest and the innumerable malaises that bedevil the Nigerian economy and society; its essence is the capacity to give the private sector a shot in the arm, empower the people and ditch the ignominious status of poverty capital of the world.
Dr Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
