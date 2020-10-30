This Is Not Who We Are

Several times, people had drawn attention to the enormous rot in the country both within and outside the government, but they were castigated by those at the corridors of power and their cronies who see every criticism, no matter how constructive, as undermining the government or a pull-him-down syndrome. But the events of the last few days have shown that truly, Nigeria is in a big mess and in dire need of help.

Here we have a country whose leaders, the political class, the elites who, through policy decisions, actions and inactions continue to ruin the nation. The ongoing massive looting of government and private properties in many states, condemnable as it is, can be traced to these groups and individuals. Yes, we denounce the wanton destruction, pillaging of government and private property but have we taken time to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the shameful act?

Let us cast our minds back to October 8, 2020, a day the youths of the country started a peaceful protest against years of police brutality by the now disbanded unit of the police – Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), impunity and bad government. They made some demands that would make the Nigerian nation a better place and the citizens happy. The protest, widely acclaimed as peaceful and well organised, was painfully hijacked by bad elements, allegedly sponsored by government and politicians and left in its wake, arson, looting and destruction. And with the shooting at Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, which claimed some lives, things went bizarre. Points are, had the sponsored thugs not attacked the legitimate protesters; had the Lekki shooting not occurred, the nation wouldn’t be in the present quagmire.

Similarly, had state governors distributed the Covid-19 palliatives as and when due, there wouldn’t be any palliative items to be looted and warehouses and property of private individuals would have been spared. The governors can go ahead and deny hoarding the materials, the blame game between the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs over the looted palliatives can continue, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) can carry on with their belated information on the procurement and distribution of the palliatives, but the fact remains that since they were unable to do the distribution from April to October, the vulnerable citizens, who the items were meant for, had helped them in doing so.

However, that does not justify the plundering of public and private property that is seen across the states. How can we raid and destroy infrastructure meant for our general benefit just to get back at government or in the name of poverty and hunger? Why wreck our fellow citizens and cause pain and agony to many families? When did plasma televisions, generators, building materials, goats and other items looted from public and private facilities become Covid-19 palliatives? Is this who we really are? I don’t think so. We are better than this. That our leaders milk the country dry shouldn’t make us behave likewise. Two wrongs can never make a right.

The saddest thing is that we do not think of the effect of these crimes on us, particularly the poor and the nation. Last Tuesday, we saw pictures of a large number of stranded commuters at various bus stops in Lagos because there was scarcity of buses owing to the burning of several Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest in the area. Some of the BRT bus drivers interviewed lamented that the dastardly act of the hoodlums might cost them their jobs. Many other people will surely lose their jobs. That will lead to increased poverty rate and hunger in the land. The nation’s fragile economy will be badly hit.

The ethnic and religious dimension to the quagmire should also be of great concern to any well-meaning Nigerian. There is a need for individuals and leaders of various ethnic groups in the country to be cautious when making comments about current events in the country so as not to cause more harm. There is no gain compounding the problem by unguarded utterances. President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for peace and brotherhood and that should be the campaign of traditional and religious leaders, opinion leaders and everyone who means well for the country this time.

Parents, let us talk to our children and wards to calm down and desist from criminal acts. Let us all join hands to quench this fire before it consumes all of us because, whether you like it or not, we are all vulnerable now. By the time they finish looting warehouses and shops, they will come after us. If you live in a good house or ride a good car, you will be a target. The time to act is now.

Likewise, it’s high time we had purposeful, sincere, transparent, accountable, people-oriented leadership at all levels in the country. We cannot continue with the age-long cosmetic approach to the problems of the country, especially poverty alleviation, job creation, education and youth engagement if we do not want a more devastating rage of the poor in future. Public universities have been shut for over seven months due to face-off between the lecturers and the federal government. Time has come for their differences to be resolved so that these young ones can go back to school and carry on with their lives.

There must be deliberate effort to tackle the problem of out-of-school children in the nation. It is troubling that even though primary education is officially free and compulsory; 10.5 million children are out of school. This portends danger.

Most importantly, the EndSARS protest may have ended abruptly but the demands of the protesters must not be shoved aside. As many observers have pointed out, it goes beyond the disbanding of SARS. It includes a comprehensive reform of the police, correcting the nation’s structural imbalance, among other measures that will make Nigeria our dream country. Restructuring of our mind on the way we think and act is also key to building a better society. We may be professing whatever religion we like but as long as we don’t live it out, a peaceful, secured, united nation, will remain a mirage.

