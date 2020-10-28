Between Zamfara Gold And N’Delta Oil

There is an academic theory with regards to the study of human societies. Among serious-minded scholars who undertook detailed studies in this project are Emile Durkeim, Jean Floud, S. Covey, Professor F. Sorokin, among several others. The London School of Economics also threw some light on this matter, with more emphasis on economic and self-preservation factors. Joseph Stalin of Russia brought in some radical slant in the theory of society, saying that “the basic law of life is that of self-survival and the protection of self-interest”. The strong survive!

Before the current mass expression of dissatisfaction with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police, Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, had said long ago that he was surprised why Nigerians had not shown enough rage over the plight of corruption in Nigeria. Even a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, had challenged Nigerians to bring forward any genuine complaint about corruption, with a condition that such allegation must be presented in “chapters and verses”, then the rest should be left for him to handle!

One of the basic theories in the study of social institutions is that the people involved in a social system and its operations rarely recognize fully the setting in of social aberrations. This is to say that people recognize more easily the faults in others than more serious flaws in themselves. If, for example, you ask any member of the Nigeria Police Force about corruption or brutality in that establishment, the answer you are likely to get would be more of rationalization, protection of self image and excuses about poor remuneration, etc.

To say that the image and body language of the Nigeria Police reflect the wider image and perception of Nigeria as a nation, would mean that every part of a body represents the status and substance of that body as a whole. Complaints which various members of the public make about the Police, are complaints that are widespread, which can be observed anywhere else. There can be no smoke without fire, and in a similar manner, the faults which anyone can find among the personnel of the Police, are faults that are indigenous in the society. Same faults can be found anywhere else, except that they can manifest in various guises.

Sociologists would tell us that every citizen of a country and every institution therein, mirror and reflect the larger image and status of the society. What do we refer to as culture if not the totality of the ideas, beliefs, customs, worldview etc, which people share and accept as distinct heritage. Behavioural patterns and attitudes are formed based on prevailing values widespread in the society which individuals would obviously imbibe and express to some degrees. What we call corruption includes the infectious nature of social mores and action patterns, which people absorb and express because of their survival value.

Foremost among aberrant behavioural patterns that have taken root among Nigerians since 1960, include intellectual cleverness which combines brashness and braggadocio as strategies for personal survival. In line with Stalin’s postulation about self-survival and self-interest being a basic law of life, who would blame Nigerians for developing some personal culture that enhance survival in a hostile environment?

William Shakespeare would tell us that people are as the time is. This means that people’s attitudes, values and behavioural patterns change according to the nature of threats, hostilities and opportunities prevailing in the society. One factor which no honest person would deny is that the Nigerian environment has continued to pose threats and hostilities to the average Nigerians. These threats and hostilities manifest most clearly in the access to the good things of life; from job opportunities, promotions, to other “dividends of democracy”. You must scramble and fight to get what you want!

No honest Nigerian would deny the fact that the Nigerian political economy has tended towards exclusiveness and parasitism since 1960. Are strategic and sensitive positions occupied in every sphere of the nation’s life based on merit, transparency and justice? Nigerians know the true answers to this and other issues which constitute the basis for the demand for a restructuring of the nation. But mischief mongers would side-track these issues in their efforts to defend and protect the status-quo. Would any honest Nigerian deny that there is more of corruption in nepotism than in hustling through bribery?

With regards to the Nigeria Police Force, those who had served in that establishment prior to 1977, would testify that what we have currently is a national shame. What has brought about the drastic fall in the pride and reputation of the Nigeria Police? Frankly, those who truly know the background of the decline of the Police would rarely want to get involved in any discussion about restructuring of that establishment. A lot of injustices and shenanigans have brought us to what we have now!

One would not shy away from pointing fingers at the military for playing vital and significant roles in placing the Police in its current unenviable position. The genesis of the declining status can be traced to the second military coup of July 1966, during which the Police presented damning reports on the security situation and organized hostilities glossed over by the military. That such reports were ignored resulted in senseless reprisals visited on certain groups accused of being ambitious, like Julius Caesar who must die for being ambitious.

Today, a few discerning people know what accounts for why nothing works in Nigeria. With regards to the Police, the best intelligence professionals were weeded out from that establishment without any transition or replacement based on personal merit. Consequently, both the police and the military lost core professionalism and unity of purpose. The pity is that truth would not be allowed to be told, so as not to open old wounds. Moreover, no one was put on trial for war crimes, inspite of atrocities and cruelties of 1966, up to January 1970. War and politics!

Do we wonder why every police officer takes his destiny in his own hands? Every other person in all walks of life does so because there is a loss of faith and confidence in the system. A study of the history of the “Arab Spring” would show that a key factor in spontaneous protests was the loss of confidence in a system where politics or rulership became a personalized and buccaneer affair.

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize