RSU Loses Mass Communication Lecturer

A civil society organisation (CSO) in the South-South, has commended the management of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board(RSUBEB) for its efforts in the development of basic education in the state.

The South South Zonal Co~ordinator, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), Mr Tamunoala Bright made the commendation in Port Harcourt, recently.

Mr Tamunoala disclosed that the present RSUBEB management under the leadership of Ven. Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah has done well in terms of infrastructural development in the basic education sector in the state.

He averred that the association had been monitoring the transformations going on in the basic education sector noting that there has been improvement in the sector compared to what is happening in other SUBECs withinthe region and country at large

He said consequent upon the various feats achieved by the management of the board, the group had norminated the board chairman for a national award.

“Mr chairman, you and your team are doing marvellously well in the development of basic education in the state and that is why we have recommended you for an award and when they call you, please answer them”he stated.

The South-South co_ordinator for CSACEFA said the group would monitor and supervise all ongoing federal government intervention projects in the state with a view to ensuring that quality and standard jobs are executed by the contractors for the overall benefits of the state.

He used the opportunity to warn contractors who applied for the 2019 federal government intervention jobs with the board to know that the association would be interested to see that the jobs are executed according to specifications adding that any defaulting contractors would be reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies for prosecution.