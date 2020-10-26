PDP Stalwart Harps On Consolidation Of Success

Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has assured all Nigerians that they would be safe in any part of the South East geopolitical zone.

Umahi made the declaration yesterday while inspecting public property damaged by hoodlums at Okposi and Uburu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

The governor said he had spoken with leaders from all the geopolitical zones of the country and assured them of safety for all.

“They in turn, assured us of Igbo citizens’ safety in their lands as those of the southwest in particular urged us to ignore the threats of crisis being circulated in the social media.

“We implore people from all parts of Nigeria residing in the southeast to go about their businesses peacefully and report any threat to the governors and security agencies,” he said.

He noted that there were criminals across the country and that the youths had been directed to fish out the perpetrators of the destructions to face the law.

“We believe in the oneness of the country where justice and equity will thrive.

“We believe that together we will be stronger,’’ he added.

Governor Umahi appealled to Igbos across the country not to join the protests further.

“They should not allow anybody to use them in terming the protests an Igbo affair,” he stressed.

The governor noted that the country was going through a trying period and urged citizens to toe the path of President Muhammadu Buhari who has spoken in the nation’s oneness.

“The president has encouraged us, commiserated with families of all those who lost their lives, including security agencies and we should give him time to address the protesters’ demands,” he stressed…

The governor expressed dismay over the wanton destruction during the protests, noting that youths should not destroy properties which belonged to them.

“I will not reconstruct or repair any property that was destroyed except the people identify the culprits for them to face the law,” he said.