NAGAFF Rejects Shipping Firms, Terminal Operators’ Imposed Demurrage

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN) has condemned the burning of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) office complex in Lagos by suspected hoodlums.

The complex was torched by suspected hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, last Wednesday.

President-General, MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said that the vandalisation of a critical facility like the NPA would not only affect the economy of the country but would also demean Nigeria in the eyes of the international community.

Adeyanju made this remark in a statement made available to The Tide at the weekend.

According to him, the Nigerian youths have the rights to protest peacefully and not to destroy public assets and burn properties.

He urged the Federal Government to dialogue with the protesting youths clamouring for good governance and an end to police brutality.

Adeyanju noted: “The Port belongs to all of us including the youths that are protesting. As an import dependent nation, it is the Port that feeds the whole nation. If they now pull it down, what will they come to meet in the nearest future.

“The government should listen to their demands but destroying properties will not help us and the international community will be laughing at us. Some of them have invested a lot in this country and if they are seeing this kind of thing, they will run away.

“We just came out of COVID-19 and with this one happening, how will they come back? Because they will believe Nigeria is not secure for any business.

“If they are destroying the properties that belong to all of us and in the nearest future they become governors or ministers, what are they going to govern or be ministers for when all the properties have been set ablaze?

“The union condemns this act because that is where the hope of Nigeria is as a Federal Government parastatal in the maritime industry. For someone to wake up in the morning and set the place ablaze is totally uncalled for.

“The youths have every right to protest but they should also see the need for dialogue. Since the government has said they are going to attend to some of their demands, I want to appeal to them to listen to the voice of government and give them a chance.

“We are appealing to them to drop their weapons and let us dialogue with the government. As a union leader, we do protest but when there is need for dialogue, we embrace it”, Adeyanju said.

The NPA is, however, yet to issue a statement on the incident.

