Eagles To Assist #EndSARS Victims
Super Eagles stars in the English Premier League are in talks over providing aid for victims of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, according to Tidesports source.
There’s been mass protests across several parts of the country against extortion and extrajudicial killings by the now-disbanded unit of the police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Last Tuesday, security operatives, in a bid to disperse protesters at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos, reportedly opened fire on the teeming youths, with some killed and several others suffering bullet wounds.
The violence escalated on Wednesday, with several government and private facilities across the country, including police stations, burnt down by hoodlums.
The killing of the peaceful protesters has been condemned by a number of England-based Nigerian footballers, including Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham, who used their social media platforms to kick against the harrowing scenes that shook the world.
Reports now claims they are all united to send in relief materials to victims of the crisis across the country.
This comes after Anthony Joshua had tweeted last Wednesday that he was looking at supporting the victims.
“I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being in Nigeria,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have also offered support to their Nigerian fans in the wake of the violence in the country.
The London-based club posted the message on their Twitter handle at the weekend.
Teams Set To Storm PH For Gov Wike Tourney
As invited teams across Nigeria make plans to storm Port Harcourt for the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy says it promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Badawiy, who stated this as the countdown to the tourney gathers momentum, stressed that Port Harcourt remains safe for all participating teams and fans alike.
According to him, we have twelve days to go and I can tell you that the tournament will set the pace for the season to come.
Port Harcourt is ready to host all the football teams coming to fight for bragging rights. It will set a marker for all pre-season games.
Governor Wike tournament is the place to be and I am glad that all the teams have signified their intention to be in the Garden City.
Bashir commended Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye and Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo for their untiring efforts to ensure a successful competition.
The Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament starts on November 6, 2020 with 16 teams from the NPFL and NNL angling for the winner’s podium.
NSF: ‘COVID-19’s Effects Won’t Derail My Team’
Secretary of Rivers State Special Sports Association, Tekena Lulu- Poku, has said that the effect of COVID-19 Virus will not affect his team at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged EDO “2020”scheduled to hold in Edo State.
Lulu-Poku disclosed this yesterday, during an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, though the virus came and put everything on hold, his athletes had prepared adequately, saying that, technical and physical preparations were put in place to fortify the team ahead of the fiesta. This happened before the lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the virus.
“ It is true that the virus came with serious crisis,but the preparation we have made so far, still remains. There is no doubt that the athletes are still in shape and physically fit for the competition”, Tekena Lulu- Poku said.
The scribe noted that athletes were also training individually, during the crisis period to keep fit and as well prepare themselves further against hurdles associated with the competition.
“With this level of readiness, l can comfortably say that the athletes are set for the competition and would do well at the NSF, when the chips are down,” Lulu- Poku said.
He said the association has already screened and picked athletes to represent the state at the EDO 2020 Festival, saying that the body would make do with the list of athletes on ground.
Sports, Ingredient For Fitness – Director
The Acting Director of Sports, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, (IAUE), Rivers State, Gonsi Sibe, has described sports as one of the ingredients that keep the body fit.
Sibe said this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, saying that sports is part of recreation and important to human health.
According to him, sports has empowered a lot of people and brought development to the state and Nigeria at large.
“Sports is also medicinal. Whenever you engaged yourself in sporting activities your body will be fit for any activity”, Sibe stated.
He further explained that, as the director of sports he is doing his best to engage his students in sporting activities.
“As I speak with you, one of my students, Uzoamaka Ofuadinams of level 100 in Human Kinetic Department will represent the country in taekwondo in Olympia game slated for next year”, he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
