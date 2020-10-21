Opinion
Endless Human Trafficking
Another batch of fifty trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon, were recently returned home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, under the leadership of Julie Okah-Donli, must be commended for the success of this and similar exercises.
However, it is worrisome that despite the effort of government and other bodies in fighting human trafficking, the number of trafficked citizens never ends in spite of the dehumanizing treatment often meted out to them.
Just a few months ago, a Nigerian woman working as a maid in Lebanon was rescued after being put up for sale on Facebook for $1,000. We also know the story of Temitope Ariwole, a 31-year-old female Nigerian, who was abused by her employers in Lebanon. Fortunately, she was freed and brought back to the country after a save-my -soul video clip of hers went viral on social media.
According to the United Nations, thousands of women and girls from Nigeria and other African countries are trafficked every year. They are often lured away with promises of jobs in Europe or Asia but usually end up being exploited as domestic maids or compelled into prostitution.
Even on the African soil, the modern-day slavery thrives. Recall the CNN footage which showed African illegal migrants and refugees en route Europe being sold at slave markets in Libya. It is horrifying to see the pictures of these young men being treated like animals and to hear the auctioneers auctioning them at prices as low as $300 was very heartrending. And from the accent of a few of these migrants interviewed by the reporter, it was obvious they were Nigerians. Some of them narrated their dreadful ordeals in the hands of Libyan authorities.
Record numbers of migrants are dying in the Mediterranean and in the desert every year. In 2015, for instance, over a thousand asylum seekers were drowned. The death toll increases exponentially every year. Recently, 26 bodies of young Nigerians were discovered in the Mediterranean. The all-female migrants were said to have drowned while crossing the sea to Libya.
Incidentally, the deaths and the inhuman treatments have failed to deter others from risking the same fate. Some of the people in the footage earlier mentioned said they knew the enormity of the danger involved in migrating to Europe illegally through Libya, but they were prepared to take the risks instead of remaining in their countries. Like many other migrants, their explanations were simple. The risk of death at sea or desert is no worse than the dire circumstances they find themselves either in their home countries or in Libya.
The big question then is how did Nigeria get to this level where the citizens, especially the youths, would prefer to embark on suicidal missions instead of staying in the country? Yes, the government has done well in seeing that some trafficked citizens and illegal migrants are rescued from murky waters but what sincere efforts are made to stop them from leaving the country in the first place? What plans do governments at all levels have for the future of the country? With the huge and ever-rising debt profile of many states and the federal government, what hope does the country hold for future generation?
Therefore, to stem the flow of human trafficking and migration, our leaders must begin to make the country conducive for the citizens to dwell. They should give the people a responsible, quality leadership which will cater to the needs of the citizens. A situation where those in authority constantly siphon the treasury thereby impoverishing the people, will only make the people see migration to Europe irrespective of the risks therein as their only hope of survival and making it in life.
Young Nigerians depart the country in droves through all kinds of legal and illegal means every day in search of greener pastures. Had there been job opportunities for them, many of them probably would have preferred to remain in the country and contribute to its development.
However, our youths need to be re-orientated on the realities of life. They need to be reminded that there are no beds of roses anywhere in the world, not even Europe or America. Many migrants who could make it to Europe alive have been disappointed with the realities on the ground in these foreign countries.
Some have told tales about how the young Africans arriving in Italy fall into the clutches of prostitution networks and are used for all manners of despicable things. Many of them engage in all kinds of demeaning jobs to eke out a living. Those who visit or live in these oversea countries will usually tell you that to succeed in these countries one needs to work very hard.
The same hard work is the key to success in Africa, Nigeria in particular. Stories abound about how people rose from grass to grace in the country because they utilized the abundant opportunities in Nigeria and through hard work.
Recently, an impressive story was told of a second class upper female Nigerian graduate who after many years of unsuccessful search for a job, decided to learn painting and wall screeding. Today, she is a force to reckon with in that field with an exotic car, a well-furnished apartment and other possessions to show for her hard work.
So, instead of risking their lives in the desert and the Mediterranean, instead of being treated and sold as slaves, Nigerian youths should think of how to maximize the opportunities they have in the country and use their talents to develop their nation.
It is also imperative that parents should stop pushing their children to travel abroad to make money. Some parents even go to the extent of selling their properties for their children to embark on the nightmarish journey. Many people who yielded to such pressure are not alive today.
Most importantly, one would like to see the travel agents in Nigeria and other individuals involved in recruiting unsuspecting boys and girls for sex and labour trafficking punished. As long as those enriching themselves from these illicit trades go unpunished, as long as we all – government, parents, law enforcement agencies, youths and others – don’t take the right steps expected of us, the crime against humanity will not end. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. – Edmund Burke.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Any Option For Power Privatisation?
There is currently a massive outcry for the Federal Government to quickly revoke the Privatization Policy of the Power Sector.
First, is the persistent power outage. The steady increase in demand for electric power without its equivalent supply has resulted in a consistent power failure. Currently, more communities and cities are lamenting such persistent power outage
With a population approximated at 180 million people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, obsolete KVA lines traversing several kilometers, as well as old and ill-maintained equipment are still used. It is, therefore, not out of place that the constant breakdown of such overused equipment; poor maintenance culture and a huge managerial inefficiency are already waging war against some top beneficiaries of the said privatization policy.
While they remained adamant at depriving the public of electric power and losing investors on a daily basis, coupled with their failure to offer adequate electricity supply for both local businesses as well as domestic consumption, the cry of most small and medium-scale business owners could play out in the current debate against the so-called privatization agreement.
Secondly, investors who have benefitted from the said privatization policy appeared to have failed woefully in keeping to the agreement that gave rise to their services. Since the formation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the independent regulatory agency, as provided in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (2005) were assigned with the task of issuing licences to individuals who were ready to operate within clearly stipulated terms, as well as operating guidelines.
Owners of the distribution companies who keyed into the terms and conditions that gave rise to such public services were to be guided by their integrity, honesty and responsibility. Not only were they expected to meet the growing demand of Nigerians in the area of power distribution but also to ensure that all conditions necessary for a smooth flow of their relationship with the public were satisfied.
But today, the reverse appears to be the case. One would wonder if the shortcomings in their service should be attributed to the Federal Government failing to keep its own side of the agreement or, if the blame should now be shared between them and the public.
But sad enough, the key private players in the power sector appear not to be responsive to the outcry of the public; but seem to have remained rather incurably addicted to persistent power outage; constant disagreement between their workers and the end consumers while they continue to offer unsatisfactory services to individuals, corporate organizations and public ventures.
Again, several years have witnessed their inability to address, not only the high monthly electricity bills, but also the decree of fluctuations involved in the bills. Industrial and domestic consumers have continued to lament the persistent hike witnessed in their monthly electricity bills.
In this regard, their actions appear to have eaten up the primary aim of privatisation, and the aim of providing for more efficiency and alleviate the electricity burden on the poor consumers appears to have been woefully defeated. Even in some quarters where individuals from some electricity distribution offices would still present some monthly electric bills to innocent consumers who have witnessed total blackout all through the said month, the agony and plight of such end-consumers appear to have received less publicity in the media.
Another area of concern is the high cost of meters as well as the process and several barriers one must suffer in order to get a meter. The chances of procuring a meter and having them installed should be re-examined since the electricity meters are responsible for reading and establishing the billing circle and it’s used to quantify the precise amount of energy consumed within a specific period of time.
Yet, key players in the sectors appear inactive in their responsibility of allocating and installing these meters on request. Since 2013 when the private sector took over part of the task of supplying meters to the final consumers, the huge metering gap seems not to have been narrowed.
This has resulted in the inability of the sector to regulate between the consumption rate and the exact amount the suppliers of electricity would need in order to remain in business.
Persistent public views have proved that the so-called giants of power distribution have remained reluctant in measuring the actual electricity consumption per kilowatt hour. Consequently, in some quarters, individuals have continued to witness huge electricity bills on monthly basis.
Despite several legislation aimed at averting this hurtful trends, end-users have continued to suffer wrongly since they have not truly been liberated from this huge plight.
Today, it appears that the problems facing the power sector have worsened than it was before the privatization policy was initiated, and individuals who have been so quiet and patient are now calling for a total overhauling of the said privatization policy.
Now that their failure is greater than what they themselves could imagine, and the innocent eyes of meaningful individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and public functions can now see through, one would want to ask whether the present administration should be more proactive and forceful at reviewing and revoking the Privatization Agreement on Power Distribution, or remain indifferent?
James wrote from Port Harcourt.
Reforming Police For Greater Productivity
Nigeria’s democracy has scored a notable point vis-à-vis the mantra, “power belongs to the people”. Following intensive protests by youths, human rights activists and other concerned persons over excesses of the Nigeria Police particularly the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the federal government through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the proscription of SARS across the country. Without a doubt, the word ‘SARS’ usually put criminals to extreme fear, unfortunately, their excesses; extrajudicial killings and bullying of innocent citizens for pecuniary interests, made it notorious.
Thus, credit should go to Nigerian youths and masses for speaking out and standing against the vices. Equally, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves encomium for listening to the voice of the masses as a sensitive and proficient leader. Giving ears to the agitations of the governed is an essential attribute of leadership which the President has inarguably demonstrated.
By the concept of democracy, both the leaders and the led are stakeholders in decision-making. This concept created the legislative arm of government which consists of persons elected by the people from all the constituents as their representatives. By such arrangement, the masses are indirectly part of the decision-making albeit in representative capacity. But, by open protest, they make their voices to be heard directly with grievances made known to the relevant authorities. Thus, protests, however peaceful, remain a civil and robust tool to communicate to the government by the oppressed masses.
President Buhari immediately assured that disbanding SARS is merely a first step that a holistic reform is on the way. Thus, the Police helmsman after announcing the ban of SARS, unveiled a new squad, Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) as a replacement. The IGP also outlined measures to overhaul the Police for productivity and service-delivery. Amongst these measures is a constitution of special committee to comprise Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other relevant groups to monitor operations of the new outfit, SWAT. This is commendable.
However, an efficient SWAT that will make the needed difference requires a robust, critical measure that can administratively monitor their operations by default. Instructively, any police officer attached to SWAT must operate under a superior officer or team leader who must file a daily written report to Divisional Police Officers in designated areas for onward transmission to Area Commands. This will ensure that no SWAT officer operates outside his division or without formal approval from office. Again, SWAT officers not on duty have no business with guns or firearms. In other words, any actions by police officers that didn’t reflect in the daily written report on a particular day will be considered as illegal operations.
The Area Commanders should be able to translate these reports into digital information management system such that superiors, including the IGP, can access the reports from his office to avoid fabricating reports to cover up illegal operations by any officer if the issues eventually are reported for investigation. This measure has put excesses of the armed forces to checks as Army, Air Force and Navy officers can only have access to firearms when authorised and with a defined approved mission and, above all, under a team leader who takes responsibility for actions of subordinates.
Now, the challenge is that to adopt digital information management system is capital-intensive. To migrate to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) requires megabucks. In fact, without adequate funding of the Police, moving from SARS to SWAT or whatever nomenclature may not bring any meaningful difference or dividends the masses intend to see. Police, whether SARS, SWAT or conventional Police provide for daily running or operations at their various divisions. This is a blunder and must be critically addressed.
In other words, maintenances at police stations, operations vehicles and many other necessities are provided from bribes and inducements to police officers, including SARS on duty posts, and their locations determine volumes to submit to superiors. Then, to secure their duty posts if ‘lucrative’, money will always have to change hands with superiors to avoid transfer. Suffice it to say that many official tasks are being handled with funds generated from kickbacks, bribes and all manner of corrupt practices at the detriment of the helpless masses. This, therefore, suggests that police brutality and excesses may never end without dealing with the matter from the base.
Thus, a robust and effective reform of the Police has huge financial implications. To adequately fund all police stations across the nation and provide good remuneration for its workforce demands that funds must be created. And one way to create the needed funds is to block the leakages in the country. A major leakage in the country that continues to drain the treasury is the National Assembly that is running a bicameral legislature for a developing nation that still struggles to put basic infrastructure in place.
The Senate which is the upper chamber performs exactly same tasks as the lower chamber; House of Representatives, and this demands critical review particularly now the nation is facing Covid-19 lockdown resultant effects like many other countries around the world. Besides, all the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) run a unicameral legislature; single legislative chamber unlike the National Assembly.
Those thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria that run unicameralism are operating without hitches and, therefore, there is no sensible justification for federal government to continue with bicameral legislature when the tasks can be performed by one chamber. No doubt, the founding fathers borrowed it from developed nations with good intentions, but at the moment, it is not practicable but counterproductive. Maybe, in future, it may be considered all things being equal.
If we conscientiously ponder on the volume of funds required to maintain and run the two chambers that perform same tasks, the results will show that the country is wearing oversized shoes imitating developed nations like USA, United Kingdom etc. We must not imitate developed nations in everything. Let’s look at the size of our treasury first prior to copying other nations’ policies. Despite the height of corruption that thrived during military juntas in Nigeria, many of them were able to put in place some edifying capital projects we use today due to absence of bicameral legislature that gulps hugely from the nation’s treasury.
We must recall that during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as governor of Lagos State, the government created a Security Trust Fund and many observers can attest that, with the improved funding, the Police performed above average in their tasks of protecting lives and property of citizens in the state. So, adequate funding of Police is fundamental. It is when the necessary things are put in place that we can actually know the bad eggs in the Force. But as police officers are always given targets for illicit returns from their duty posts for administrative tasks in their divisions by superiors, it may be difficult to fish out the bad eggs. This is a hidden fact but a major challenge which must be addressed for a realistic and sustainable reform.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.
Lest We Go Nude
Indecent dressing has been a major concern, and generates controversy across the globe. Some see the law against indecent dressing as the violation of human rights, especially the rights of women who they say have the rights to dress as it pleases them. But what constitutes indecent dressing and when can one be said to have dressed indecently?
Indecent dressing is an act of dressing in a way that is likely to shock or offend people. One can be said to have dressed indecently when, for example, a lady exposes some very sensitive parts of her body like the breasts and thighs.
In Nigeria, there is this trend of wearing trousers that expose the female underwear when a lady bends or sits down.
What baffles me is the alarming rate at which Nigerian youth tend to copy the Western culture while relegating our local cultures, norms and values to the background. It is absurd to know that most of these ladies deliberately dress indecently to seduce the opposite sex, while others do so in the name of fashion and civilisation. It is more shocking to know that some parents approve and even encourage this immoral attitude.
Some mothers, I learnt, even go to the extent of buying seductive clothes for their daughters so as to attract men, not minding the negative consequences it will have on the future of these young ladies.
The youths copy the dress code of some entertainment celebrities who go almost nude just to market their products for fame and money.
Peer group pressure is another reason for the high rate of indecent dressing in Nigeria. Young boys and girls dress indecently just to have a sense of belonging among their friends. Some dress indecently to keep in touch with current trends in the society.
It is pertinent at this point to note that indecent dressing is not limited only to the female gender. The male gender has equally caught the bug. Sagging, for example, was first heard about in American prisons. The prisoners were denied the use of belts as it was usually used as a weapon of mass destruction whenever conflicts erupted among them.
Regrettably, the Nigerian youths who sag do so out of sheer ignorance of what led to sagging by American prisoners. They sag even when they wear belts, leaving their trousers hang on their waist and thus exposing their boxers which are most times dirty and unkempt.
It must be stated that there are dangers that accompany indecent dressing in our society. Apart from devaluing our social norms, it compromises our moral values as a people. It can lead to rape, thereby causing unwanted pregnancies and increase sexually transmitted diseases.
On our school campuses today, indecent dressing has become the norm rather than the exception. Most students dress indecently to class and their lecturers do nothing about it.
Some female students even go as far as prostituting or sleeping around with their lecturers. One wonders what the supposed citadel of learning is turning into.
I think the authorities in each of our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education need to do something urgent to arrest this moral decay.
The church is equally culpable of encouraging indecent dressing. A visit to most churches today shows brazen nudity on the pulpit; and most churches, rather than condemning the act, excuse indecent dressing with a saying: “salvation is in the heart and not what you wear”.
The high rate of indecent dressing compelled the Lagos State House of Assembly to pass a law against the menace in 2007. Unfortunately, the Press and the public condemned the law and the massive arrest of ladies that followed it. The law was eventually scrapped. Here, we can see that the effort of the government to curb indecent dressing has met a brick wall.
What then can be done to curb this menace that is posing threat to our moral value as a nation?
First of all, charity must begin at home. The moral laxity of the Nigerian youth is simply a reflection of the moral bankruptcy of our various families and the society at large.
Parents and guardians need proper re-orientation on how to bring up their children in decent ways. Studies have shown that some mothers dress indecently and this has negatively affected the orientation and psyche of the girl-child who sees nothing wrong in exposing sensitive parts of her body. Therefore, parents especially mothers should show good examples by dressing decently.
Parents should also monitor the association their children keep. In fact, there should be stringent measures at home as regards the dressing code and the friends their children keep.
Meanwhile, government, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and schools have roles to play in moulding the character of our youths, as well as changing their orientation about copying negative values from the West. The youth should be taught that our bodies are the temple of God and, therefore, must be kept sacred. The way we dress tells a lot about us, our parents and the association we keep.
What makes us superior to animals is our sense of reasoning and our ability to discern what is good and bad. This is what should determine what we put on and not fashion.
Egwurugwu wrote from Port Harcourt.
