World
Protesters Defy Police Warning In Thailand
Thousands of mainly young Thais were back on the streets of Bangkok on Sunday for a fifth straight day of protests demanding sweeping political change, with demonstrations also taking place at several other locations around the country.
The demonstrators, who are protesting despite a state of emergency banning them from doing so, received a new warning from police that they are violating the law. On Saturday, however, few people had been arrested as peaceful rallies were held at several points around Bangkok, the capital with several thousand taking part.
A statement issued Sunday night by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office acknowledged the rights of freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, but insisted that people obey the law. It said Prayuth was ready to listen to the frustrations of Thai people, but that he also ordered the authorities to be vigilant for unscrupulous groups that might want to instigate violence for their own political benefit.
The protest movement — which is calling for the prime minister’s resignation, a more democratic constitution and a reformed monarchy — began in March at universities around the country. After a lull due to the coronavirus crisis, it was revived in late July, building up strength, particularly in Bangkok.
On Sunday, rallies were called in at least a dozen provinces, including Chiang Mai, a popular tourist destination in northern Thailand. Social media spread the word, though the government said it would seek legal action against accounts posting details of planned protests.
The rallies in Bangkok again drew large crowds, perhaps as many as 10,000 in all, despite the official warnings and intermittent rain. Organizers declared the protests officially over at 8 p.m., though many people lingered.
“If we are together we have a better chance to win, but if we let people fight alone there will be less chance to win,” a 24-year-old protester who called herself Pear said at a rally at the busy Asoke intersection, located in the commercial heart of the capital.
“So we are here to express ourselves, what we are wanting and what we are expecting for the future as well.”
World
French Premier Joins Protest Over Beheading Of Teacher
France’s Prime Minister joined demonstrators yesterday who rallied together across the country in tribute to a History teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class.
The demonstrations came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump sent France a message of solidarity in the wake of the attack.
Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex stood with citizens, associations and unions demonstrating Sunday on the Place de la Republique in Paris in support of freedom of speech and in memory of the 47-year-old slain teacher.
Some held placards reading “I am Samuel” that echoed the “I am Charlie” rallying cry after the 2015 attack on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. A moment’s silence was observed across the square, broken by applause and a rousing rendition of La Marseillaise, the French national anthem.
Demonstrators also gathered in major cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Nantes, Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux.
French authorities, meanwhile, say they have detained an 11th person following the killing.
Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive was opened. At least four of those detained are family members of the attacker, who had been granted 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March, was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.
His half-sister joined the Islamic State group in Syria in 2014, Ricard said. He didn’t give her name and it wasn’t clear where she is now.
The prosecutor said a text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the suspect’s phone. He also confirmed that a Twitter account under the name Abdoulakh A belonged to the suspect. It posted a photo of the decapitated head minutes after the attack along with the message “I have executed one of the dogs from hell who dared to put Muhammad down.”
World
Assailants Burn Down Ivorian Presidential Candidate’s Home
Ivory Coast — Assailants burnt down the home of a leading opposition presidential candidate in eastern Ivory Coast while one of his party’s offices came under attack elsewhere, witnesses said Sunday amid rising tensions two weeks before the election.
A residence belonging to Pascal Affi N’Guessan was set ablaze in his hometown of Bongouanou amid clashes in the area, Saturday. Meanwhile, an office belonging to his opposition Ivorian Popular Front party were attacked in the commercial capital of Abidjan.
The unrest comes days after N’Guessan and fellow opposition candidate Henri Konan Bedie called for a boycott of the Oct. 31 election, complaining that the country’s electoral commission is made up entirely of officials from the ruling party.
“We ask all our activists to refrain from participating in both the operation of distribution of voter cards and the election campaign,” N’Guessan said last week in Abidjan, reading the statement with Bedie at his side.
President Alassane Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. Ouattara maintains that he can serve a third term because of changes to the country’s constitution, though his opponents consider his candidacy illegal.
Campaigning in the northern city of Bouake, Ouattara insisted there would be no changes in the makeup of the Independent Electoral Commission nor the Constitutional Council that certifies results.
“The elections will take place on Oct. 31. And they will be held in peace,” he said last week. “There will be no postponement of the elections.”
The opposition has criticized Ouattara’s administration for effectively blocking two presidential hopefuls from returning to Ivory Coast: former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo and former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro.
Gbagbo has been acquitted of crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court in connection with the 2010-2011 post electoral violence. Prosecutors, though are appealing and in the meantime Ivorian officials have disqualified him from running.
Ivorian authorities, meanwhile, issued an arrest warrant earlier this year for Soro on charges his supporters say are politically motivated, effectively blocking his candidacy too as he has remained in Europe.
World
Israeli Police Target Anti-Netanyahu Protest Leaders
The police have recently begun using a major crimes unit, which normally works against organised crime to investigate leaders of the protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has warned that the police may be creating a special database with personal information about protest leaders. The police deny the allegation.
The police say they have identified the “hardcore” leadership of the protest. A senior officer said there are about 20 people in this group, most of them Tel Aviv residents with no criminal record, but some are known to the police for what it calls disturbing the peace.
Members of the central unit of the Tel Aviv district police, which is usually responsible for investigating major crimes have begun showing up regularly at protests. Protest participants have also reported that undercover police have been surveilling them elsewhere, even on days with no protests.
One activist said that as he was leaving his apartment building late at night about 10 days ago, almost a full 24 hours before a planned protest, he saw an undercover detective waiting for him. The activist began following the detective, but eventually lost him. “I waited for him by his car, he came back about half an hour later wearing different clothes, got into the car and sped off. The car was parked in front of our apartment building,” he said.
Undercover police are said to be sticking close to protest leaders during the demonstrations themselves. Shai Sadeh, a prominent protest leader said he was arrested a week ago Saturday night, after he pointed out four undercover cops and warned the other marchers and said they were “not the regular police, it’s the Tel Aviv central unit.”
A week earlier, Sadeh was arrested before the demonstration had even begun. According to Sadeh, when he came into the interrogation room he saw videos that had been shot by detectives who were following him. In one, he saw himself sitting with a friend an hour before the protest began. Sadeh said that when he was arrested, “the detective asked me why I hadn’t moved when the police patrol car was driving behind me. He showed me a video where I’m walking ahead of the patrol car. I asked him how he could know from this that I didn’t move. He said that’s what he read in the file. That’s why they arrested me.”
The police responded: “As part of the police preparations to deal with mass-participation events and in keeping with the operational assessment ahead of these events, the police use a variety of means and units to maintain the law, public order and security.”
Activists say they have seen increased incidences of confiscation of protesters’ cellphones after their arrest. The police need a warrant to look at a citizen’s cellphone, but protesters believe that the police are misusing information from their phones.
