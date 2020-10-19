Opinion
Lest We Go Nude
Indecent dressing has been a major concern, and generates controversy across the globe. Some see the law against indecent dressing as the violation of human rights, especially the rights of women who they say have the rights to dress as it pleases them. But what constitutes indecent dressing and when can one be said to have dressed indecently?
Indecent dressing is an act of dressing in a way that is likely to shock or offend people. One can be said to have dressed indecently when, for example, a lady exposes some very sensitive parts of her body like the breasts and thighs.
In Nigeria, there is this trend of wearing trousers that expose the female underwear when a lady bends or sits down.
What baffles me is the alarming rate at which Nigerian youth tend to copy the Western culture while relegating our local cultures, norms and values to the background. It is absurd to know that most of these ladies deliberately dress indecently to seduce the opposite sex, while others do so in the name of fashion and civilisation. It is more shocking to know that some parents approve and even encourage this immoral attitude.
Some mothers, I learnt, even go to the extent of buying seductive clothes for their daughters so as to attract men, not minding the negative consequences it will have on the future of these young ladies.
The youths copy the dress code of some entertainment celebrities who go almost nude just to market their products for fame and money.
Peer group pressure is another reason for the high rate of indecent dressing in Nigeria. Young boys and girls dress indecently just to have a sense of belonging among their friends. Some dress indecently to keep in touch with current trends in the society.
It is pertinent at this point to note that indecent dressing is not limited only to the female gender. The male gender has equally caught the bug. Sagging, for example, was first heard about in American prisons. The prisoners were denied the use of belts as it was usually used as a weapon of mass destruction whenever conflicts erupted among them.
Regrettably, the Nigerian youths who sag do so out of sheer ignorance of what led to sagging by American prisoners. They sag even when they wear belts, leaving their trousers hang on their waist and thus exposing their boxers which are most times dirty and unkempt.
It must be stated that there are dangers that accompany indecent dressing in our society. Apart from devaluing our social norms, it compromises our moral values as a people. It can lead to rape, thereby causing unwanted pregnancies and increase sexually transmitted diseases.
On our school campuses today, indecent dressing has become the norm rather than the exception. Most students dress indecently to class and their lecturers do nothing about it.
Some female students even go as far as prostituting or sleeping around with their lecturers. One wonders what the supposed citadel of learning is turning into.
I think the authorities in each of our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education need to do something urgent to arrest this moral decay.
The church is equally culpable of encouraging indecent dressing. A visit to most churches today shows brazen nudity on the pulpit; and most churches, rather than condemning the act, excuse indecent dressing with a saying: “salvation is in the heart and not what you wear”.
The high rate of indecent dressing compelled the Lagos State House of Assembly to pass a law against the menace in 2007. Unfortunately, the Press and the public condemned the law and the massive arrest of ladies that followed it. The law was eventually scrapped. Here, we can see that the effort of the government to curb indecent dressing has met a brick wall.
What then can be done to curb this menace that is posing threat to our moral value as a nation?
First of all, charity must begin at home. The moral laxity of the Nigerian youth is simply a reflection of the moral bankruptcy of our various families and the society at large.
Parents and guardians need proper re-orientation on how to bring up their children in decent ways. Studies have shown that some mothers dress indecently and this has negatively affected the orientation and psyche of the girl-child who sees nothing wrong in exposing sensitive parts of her body. Therefore, parents especially mothers should show good examples by dressing decently.
Parents should also monitor the association their children keep. In fact, there should be stringent measures at home as regards the dressing code and the friends their children keep.
Meanwhile, government, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and schools have roles to play in moulding the character of our youths, as well as changing their orientation about copying negative values from the West. The youth should be taught that our bodies are the temple of God and, therefore, must be kept sacred. The way we dress tells a lot about us, our parents and the association we keep.
What makes us superior to animals is our sense of reasoning and our ability to discern what is good and bad. This is what should determine what we put on and not fashion.
Egwurugwu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Reforming Police For Greater Productivity
Nigeria’s democracy has scored a notable point vis-à-vis the mantra, “power belongs to the people”. Following intensive protests by youths, human rights activists and other concerned persons over excesses of the Nigeria Police particularly the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the federal government through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the proscription of SARS across the country. Without a doubt, the word ‘SARS’ usually put criminals to extreme fear, unfortunately, their excesses; extrajudicial killings and bullying of innocent citizens for pecuniary interests, made it notorious.
Thus, credit should go to Nigerian youths and masses for speaking out and standing against the vices. Equally, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves encomium for listening to the voice of the masses as a sensitive and proficient leader. Giving ears to the agitations of the governed is an essential attribute of leadership which the President has inarguably demonstrated.
By the concept of democracy, both the leaders and the led are stakeholders in decision-making. This concept created the legislative arm of government which consists of persons elected by the people from all the constituents as their representatives. By such arrangement, the masses are indirectly part of the decision-making albeit in representative capacity. But, by open protest, they make their voices to be heard directly with grievances made known to the relevant authorities. Thus, protests, however peaceful, remain a civil and robust tool to communicate to the government by the oppressed masses.
President Buhari immediately assured that disbanding SARS is merely a first step that a holistic reform is on the way. Thus, the Police helmsman after announcing the ban of SARS, unveiled a new squad, Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) as a replacement. The IGP also outlined measures to overhaul the Police for productivity and service-delivery. Amongst these measures is a constitution of special committee to comprise Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other relevant groups to monitor operations of the new outfit, SWAT. This is commendable.
However, an efficient SWAT that will make the needed difference requires a robust, critical measure that can administratively monitor their operations by default. Instructively, any police officer attached to SWAT must operate under a superior officer or team leader who must file a daily written report to Divisional Police Officers in designated areas for onward transmission to Area Commands. This will ensure that no SWAT officer operates outside his division or without formal approval from office. Again, SWAT officers not on duty have no business with guns or firearms. In other words, any actions by police officers that didn’t reflect in the daily written report on a particular day will be considered as illegal operations.
The Area Commanders should be able to translate these reports into digital information management system such that superiors, including the IGP, can access the reports from his office to avoid fabricating reports to cover up illegal operations by any officer if the issues eventually are reported for investigation. This measure has put excesses of the armed forces to checks as Army, Air Force and Navy officers can only have access to firearms when authorised and with a defined approved mission and, above all, under a team leader who takes responsibility for actions of subordinates.
Now, the challenge is that to adopt digital information management system is capital-intensive. To migrate to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) requires megabucks. In fact, without adequate funding of the Police, moving from SARS to SWAT or whatever nomenclature may not bring any meaningful difference or dividends the masses intend to see. Police, whether SARS, SWAT or conventional Police provide for daily running or operations at their various divisions. This is a blunder and must be critically addressed.
In other words, maintenances at police stations, operations vehicles and many other necessities are provided from bribes and inducements to police officers, including SARS on duty posts, and their locations determine volumes to submit to superiors. Then, to secure their duty posts if ‘lucrative’, money will always have to change hands with superiors to avoid transfer. Suffice it to say that many official tasks are being handled with funds generated from kickbacks, bribes and all manner of corrupt practices at the detriment of the helpless masses. This, therefore, suggests that police brutality and excesses may never end without dealing with the matter from the base.
Thus, a robust and effective reform of the Police has huge financial implications. To adequately fund all police stations across the nation and provide good remuneration for its workforce demands that funds must be created. And one way to create the needed funds is to block the leakages in the country. A major leakage in the country that continues to drain the treasury is the National Assembly that is running a bicameral legislature for a developing nation that still struggles to put basic infrastructure in place.
The Senate which is the upper chamber performs exactly same tasks as the lower chamber; House of Representatives, and this demands critical review particularly now the nation is facing Covid-19 lockdown resultant effects like many other countries around the world. Besides, all the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) run a unicameral legislature; single legislative chamber unlike the National Assembly.
Those thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria that run unicameralism are operating without hitches and, therefore, there is no sensible justification for federal government to continue with bicameral legislature when the tasks can be performed by one chamber. No doubt, the founding fathers borrowed it from developed nations with good intentions, but at the moment, it is not practicable but counterproductive. Maybe, in future, it may be considered all things being equal.
If we conscientiously ponder on the volume of funds required to maintain and run the two chambers that perform same tasks, the results will show that the country is wearing oversized shoes imitating developed nations like USA, United Kingdom etc. We must not imitate developed nations in everything. Let’s look at the size of our treasury first prior to copying other nations’ policies. Despite the height of corruption that thrived during military juntas in Nigeria, many of them were able to put in place some edifying capital projects we use today due to absence of bicameral legislature that gulps hugely from the nation’s treasury.
We must recall that during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as governor of Lagos State, the government created a Security Trust Fund and many observers can attest that, with the improved funding, the Police performed above average in their tasks of protecting lives and property of citizens in the state. So, adequate funding of Police is fundamental. It is when the necessary things are put in place that we can actually know the bad eggs in the Force. But as police officers are always given targets for illicit returns from their duty posts for administrative tasks in their divisions by superiors, it may be difficult to fish out the bad eggs. This is a hidden fact but a major challenge which must be addressed for a realistic and sustainable reform.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.
Opinion
As Onitsha Port Comes Alive…
One can imagine the joy of Onitsha indigenes and residents when the city’s river port received light cargo barges with containers last weekend. It was a history made and a long-awaited dream fulfilled. Although the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said the exercise was just to test-run the activities in the port with the hope of full port operations commencing in the first quarter of 2021, the people of the commercial town and other South Easterners are elated that the project which was muted 37 years ago by former President Shehu Shagari, is finally becoming a reality.
Kudos must be given to the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for injecting life into the project and not continuing with the unnecessary politics and excuses that had put it on hold for almost four decades. It shows that the president understands that government is a continuum; that the fact that one is not the initiator of a project doesn’t mean it should be abandoned, especially when it is a lofty project that will impact greatly on the people as is commonly seen across the country.
The importance of Onitsha River Port cannot be overemphasised. Onitsha is a commercial city with many importers and exporters who cross a lot of hurdles travelling to Lagos to clear their goods. Many lives and goods have been lost in the process. The coming on stream of Onitsha Port means they will be saved from such troubles as their goods will be cleared in Onitsha. That will definitely create job opportunities for the people, impact greatly on the economy of not only the state but the entire region. Borrowing the words of the Managing Director of NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, “There is no doubt that the full operation of the River Port will boost economic activities in Anambra State and the South East in general, create jobs and wealth for our teeming youths, reduce the usual bottleneck in clearing goods and save money wasted in transporting containers from different ports in the country to the South East. It will also decongest our ports in Lagos and reduce the pressure on our roads.”
Why a country of about 200 million people would choose to concentrate all imports and exports in two ports and in one part of the country, allowing seaports in other parts of the country to die, still baffles many. In Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri and Burutu, the story is the same – collapsed infrastructure, unutilised ports. The resultant effect is little or no economic activities in the once busy areas that were sources of income for many. Many people who had business ventures around these ports have long closed shops as nothing was happening there.
One can recall the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the twilight of his administration, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that seaports in other parts of the country become functional as a way of decongesting Apapa Ports. He argued that besides helping the government to save funds spent on managing the traffic and regular repair of roads damaged by articulated vehicles, this will end the gridlock caused by trucks and trailers on the Apapa-Oshodi route.
Similarly, while leading a delegation of members of his Kingdom to Abuja for a meeting with President Buhari recently, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, appealed to the federal government to hasten action on the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko ports in Delta State as to minimise the incidence of restiveness and rejuvenate economic activities in the area. He decried the deplorable state of the ports which, he said, had been abandoned by the government, noting that the very good and solid ports were left unused.
With the death of these ports, millions of Nigerians are left with only Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State for their port-related businesses. We all know the daunting problems associated with these ports said to be currently handling about 80 percent of all shipping traffic in the country. These ever busy ports are reputed for congestion which seems to have defied all solutions. Almost daily, heavy duty trailers and other vehicles stuck on the highway for several hours, thereby impeding free flow of traffic. The deplorable state of the roads does not help the situation at all.
These and other unfavorable conditions, some believe, have forced many importers and exporters to abandon Lagos ports for Cotonou in Benin Republic. Nigeria, therefore, loses billions in revenue while Benin Republic gains from our loss.
Let’s, therefore, hope that with the inauguration of Onitsha River Port, due consideration will also be paid to the rejuvenation of other existing ports and probably opening up new ones. Let us hope that Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri and other seaports in the Niger Delta will be made functional without further delay as to reduce the pressure on Lagos ports and also help the economies of these areas to grow? If these ports are not so deep to accommodate bigger ships as always claimed, why not dredge them and divert ships to them?
I once read about Ibaka seaport in Akwa Ibom State. It is said that this seaport, if approved and completed, can receive super-heavy vessels. It requires no dredging as it opens straight into the ocean and could double as a Navy and commercial hub. It is high time the government considered the approval and opening of this and other ports in the South South and South East and reduce the influx of people to Lagos. This will give the people of these zones a sense of belonging.
As has already been pointed out by many, efforts should be made to secure the waterways against piracy and other security threats so that Onitsha and the other river ports can function optimally. Not forgetting some experts’ view that for a ship to arrive and berth in Onitsha, there is need to properly dredge the river from the Atlantic Ocean to Onitsha and other inland river ports. Efforts towards achieving this will make the excitement of Onitsha residents and the entire people of the South East zone not to be short-lived.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Nigeria Needs A Redeemer
For the past sixty years when Nigeria was born by way of gaining political independence, not much positive change has been achieved. Instead corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of almost all sectors of the nation. No constant electricity, pipe-borne water, health care, low standard of education, unemployment and so on.
As an adult residing in this part of the country the events in the world at large and Nigeria in particular, deemed it very necessary for a saviour to come to Nigeria.
At the arrival of a saviour to Nigeria, every existing authority and constitution should be suspended. A concrete reformation of several issues plaguing the nation shall be handled. The constitution as it is now has not benefited the people. The constitution favours the few in government to enrich themselves and oppress and suppress the citizens. The current constitution has outlived its usefulness.
Nigeria’s electoral system shall be amended and reformed. Electoral law that exists today cannot allow for free and fair election. The chairman of the electoral body should not be appointed by the president anymore. The Supreme Court judges shall elect the electoral umpire whose tenure should be once to avoid being corrupt.
Moreso, the judiciary as one of the engines of government shall remain absolutely independent. The three tiers of government shall be independent, mostly the local government. Unicameral legislature should be adopted. The salaries and allowances of those in the corridors of power should also be slashed to the barest minimum.
The economy should be streamlined; agriculture is to be given a face-lift in the annual budget. Manufacturing industries should be set up in each local government of the federation to lessen the escalating youth unemployment. The importation of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol shall cease forthwith as new refineries are being built and old ones revitalized to ensure full production.
Since creation, God had let light be which is to say strong power stations will be built in all local areas to generate and transmit electricity to the nation. This will be uninterrupted.
Water pipes will go round the cities and towns and remote areas for supply of clean water. Enough bore-holes as the only source of water in Nigeria.
Education as the bed-rock of any development shall be free from primary to tertiary institutions. Government is to fund education to meet international standard. Technology and skill acquisition should be made to serve and solve problems of mankind peculiar to them. Government can do very much to recognize talented citizens and give them attention and chance to dwell in the areas of their calling and purpose.
Nigeria has men and woman endowed with wisdom, knowledge and understanding of how things work. Therefore, indigenous technology shall be encouraged. I have heard about people, our brothers and sisters in Nigeria, who manufactured or rather produced, for instance, electricity through waste products, modular refinery, cable wire, drugs and so on.
The question that is begging for an urgent answer is: why did we sell our talents to foreign nations of the world! Some Nigerian doctors are specialists overseas; some professors are the best researchers all over the world. The same is also applicable to others in the fields of business and arts.
Some government policies found inimical to the citizens shall cease to exist. Extra charge from mobile communication companies in the name of VAT, high cost of petroleum products, multiple taxes, age barrier among citizens seeking for job or the limit placed against career and profession.
On the other hand, since politicians are not limited to any age; why must other taxpayers be restricted by age. Retirement in the civil service should be based on years of service instead of individual age at either 60, 65 or at most 70 years old as it is now. This is to eliminate age falsification among the workforce. A minor reduction can be adequately done in the length of service and gratuity and other fringe benefits paid at once to the beneficiary.
Government should, as a matter of urgency, provide enabling environment for trade and investment from foreign countries. And allow new investors to enjoy some years of tax holidays. If this is done and achieved, jobs can be created for the youths thereby curtail crime in society.
Government at all levels should henceforth stop borrowing from within and outside the country because most of the loans are not unaccounted for. Borrowing without actualizing the purpose is mismanagement and corruption. The future of unborn children could be mortgaged. Too much borrowing has created more and more poverty in most households. And no one has the immediate solution to it. Basic infrastructures are not visible. Citizens ought to demand for accountability from government.
Meanwhile, a chronic disease has prohibited Nigerian politicians from travelling abroad as well as caused some Nigerians living abroad to return unexpectedly. It is amazing! The image of the country is nothing to write home about due to the corrupt intent of some mischievous elements.
During my days in primary school, I learnt about natural resources found in some states such as former Bendel State-timber; Enugu – coal; South-Western States-cocoa. What happened to the untapped resources?
For now, no doubt, Nigeria still looks for a man or woman who, by wisdom and knowledge, will use the resources to develop and grow the economy of this nation. She needs a saviour now more than ever before. God help us.
Eze wrote from Port Harcourt.
Paul Eze
