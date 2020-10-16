Sports
Keeper, Ejuke Impress S’Eagles Coach
Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has praised Chidera Ejuke after the Super Eagles’ draw with Tunisia in an international friendly last Tuesday.
The Russia-based forward caused havoc for the Tunisian defence as the two African teams drew 1-1 at the Jacques Lemans Arena in St. Veit an der Glan, Austria.
Ejuke, who plays for CSKA Moscow, replaced Samuel Chukwueze with 12 minutes remaining and he made a good impact on his international debut for the Super Eagles.
“It will be more difficult for me to make the next list because we have some new players – Ejuke also is interested in coming in, helping a lot, showing some qualities,” Rohr told Tidesports source.
“We saw a lot of new players, we had eight new players, the goalkeeper position now is giving us good confidence.”
Rohr was also pleased with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who is on the books of Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, he started two friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia.
“Maduka still has to work so it’s very positive. You know after 11 months to play again is not easy, it was difficult for the players and staff,” he added.
Nigeria will now focus on their upcoming 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Lione.
The two teams will in clash back-to-back matches next month.
Rivers Angels Sign Three Ghanaians …Appoint GM
Nigerians Should Have Patience With Rohr – Coaches
Players, Coaches Of Heartland Undergo Verification
