Nigeria Is Ripe For E-Health – Expert

The eyes is one delicate part of the body essential for our sight and awareness of our environment. A healthy eye is key to the function of a human being and overall health.

Poor eye sight can be depressing and frustrating to any human being, and thus eye care is crucial for better health and happiness. In this edition I have selected some herbs that can help one to care for ones eyes naturally.

Milk Thistle is a popular herb used for eye improvement but it’s rare in this clime, but can be replaced with carrots which has lots of carotenes and carotenoids which helps the retina has amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties usually used to detoxify the liver. Fat-soluble vitamins and glutathione present in the liver and are responsible for repairing any eye damage thus the health of the liver plays an important part in the health of your eyes as well.

Green tea really does deliver when it comes to health benefits and disease prevention. The secret superpower of green tea is antioxidants, like vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin which are vital in helping prevent eye disease. Special antioxidants called flavonoids in the tea leaves help protect the eyes against diseases such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration and some types of glaucoma. One particular flavonoid known as gallocatechin collects in the retina and actually protects the retina against dangerous UV rays.

Bilberry has a long medicinal history in Europe. It has been used to treat anything from kidney stones to Typhoid fever. During World War 2 British pilots noted that Bilberry jam before a flight dramatically improved night vision. Modern research now supports these claims. Bilberry is known to contain anthocyanosides, which not only have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties but are also good for microcirculation, improving night vision and enable the eyes to adapt to lighting changes. Bilberry, known to contain 10X antioxidants of vitamin C and 50X of vitamin E, is also beneficial for eye disorders like macular degeneration, reducing inflammation of retina and retinopathy.

Gingko is not a common herb in our clime but it can be replaced with garlic which enhances blood circulation in the body and the eyes as well. It has also been used to treat the central nervous system and much other eye disease for centuries. In a study conducted by Korean researchers in 2012, biloba extracts were shown to have improved the vision of many test subjects suffering from normal tension glaucoma. It has also been proven to be beneficial to those suffering from macular degeneration.

Specifically, garlic reduces blood pressure and other high cholesterol challenges that may affect blood circulation to the retina. Eye patients are advised to eat garlic most often in their food, teas and other condiments. Those with ulcer are advised to use garlic cautiously.

Bitter Cola is another herb that has been tested and confirmed by natural health researchers that helps to enhance eye health. Studies have shown that it’s effective for cataracts and glaucoma. The effect is such that it decreases the pressure in the eyes of glaucoma sufferers. One can chew it or extract the liquid as eye drop.

Turmeric is known for its medicinal and anti-inflammatory benefits as well as its positive effects on the eyes. Curcumin, an active compound in turmeric, is known to be effective against inflammation of dry eyes. This well-known spice is also said to reduce the oxidation of the eye lens, which is considered to be a major cause of some eye disorders.

The caution however is that these herbs should not replace the expertise of an optometrist. Rather they are meant to be the sole backer of your eye health, incorporating them into your regular diet is certainly recommended to keep them healthy. Along with this, don’t forget to consult your optometrist on a regular basis.