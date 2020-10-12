Akawor Assures Parker Of Brighter Political Future

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sampson Parker who defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) last week now has a brighter political future, says Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

Akawor, who is the State Chairman of the PDP said Parker had lots to benefit, as he assured him of equal rights with other members in the party as well.

Making the declaration in a speech during the official acceptance of Dr Parker with over 2000 of his followers from the All Progressives Congress(APC) at Okrika recently, Ambassador Akawor said the ex commissioner had left political oblivion.

He said, “ This umbrella will cover you during the sunny days and in a time of rain this umbrella will also cover you.”.

Ambassador Akawor further assured, you will enjoy what is available in PDP. You can no longer go hunting without catching anything.”

The State PDP Chairman observed that Parker had taken the best decision in political life, “ the best thing for you to do is to come back and join as to elevate the lives of his people.

“ You are back to your family. You will enjoy what is available in the Peoples Democratic Party”.

Akawor lauded the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his laudable achievements, which are attracting opposition members into the PDP.

He said, “ We are not bringing back people by campaigning to them. Your Excellency, you told Rivers people what you will do for them and today your are fulfilling them.”