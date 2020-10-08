Opinion
Combating Youth Restiveness In Nigeria
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colourations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the many Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, but one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every action, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted.
After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment to Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Every electioneering period, politicians and political parties would acknowledge that youths need jobs; they would promise an overnight creation of millions of jobs in their manifestoes, but once they get into power, it becomes mission impossible. These youths who have worked and hoped for a transformation, on the assumption of office of their leaders, would be kept in the waiting room without attention until the tenure is over. This frustration and neglect drives the youths from the waiting room to the emergency room in search of a quick solution.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: Over the years, since power tussle in Nigeria becomes a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the Internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
Firstly is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizen of this great country.
Secondly, government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. And this economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wears any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crimes. The youth is the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of Secret Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
Conclusively, it is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach, borne out of dialogue and good conscience, to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
COVID-19 And The New Normal
Greetings to everyone out there. I seize this moment as newfound opportunity, as I take you through a thoughtful excursion on the above topic.
In the words of CNN, Coronavirus has killed about one million people worldwide.
It made health experts to adopt social distancing as a defensive technique to limit its spread; a situation that will be considered as discriminatory before the outbreak of the virus. Attempts are being made to produce vaccines that can curb the anomaly. In one of these attempts, trial drugs have been produced but none were accepted by World Health Organisation (WHO).
Madagascar’s herbal medicine produced during this period to cure the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be forgotten in a hurry as it wasn’t accepted. Do African countries lag behind or is racism playing a fast one in terms of proffering a cure to the pandemic?
While these questions are brought to the table, I begin to ask, what happened to the herbal medicine produced by Madagascar? Is the content of the bottle questionable or has it been swept under the carpet or has the sudden emergence of the Madagascar herbal medicine been considered a threat to orthodox medicine. What about politics; is it brought into this situation?
Since the outbreak of the disease, the death toll has risen provoking questions globally and demanding solutions. Schools were shut down. Markets closed, food stuff prices escalated, church activities and other social gatherings were disrupted, earnings and savings almost depleted. The situation of things during and after the lockdown caused depression and psychological imbalance in people and families.
As the news of schools reopening hit us, students, parents and guardians are buckling to resume their usual responsibilities. And this brings with it unusual challenges as human beings wait to embrace the new normal and return to their usual daily life activities.
Virtual classroom has long been waiting to be properly explored. It’s an interesting thing to say that virtual classroom has come to stay. It comes with it’s own challenges such as data availability, the presence of hackers, the discipline to mind your business online in order to make best use of your data, due to distractions caused by optimized ads by digital marketers.
According to WHO’s press briefing in a virtual meeting, the vulnerable ones to the COVID-19 pandemic include old people above 60 years, diabetic patients and those with respiratory track infection.
What will be the future of the workplace? The new normal becomes the current reality or the future of the workplace, till acceptable solutions are put in place. There is evidence of social distancing, people now have to obey No Mask, No Entry regulation in the workplace, e-learning, the regular washing of hands and use of sanitiser.
The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has done its bit in promoting safe health measures during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, by sending safe health tips to people. In the words of NCDC via text message I received earlier, “COVID-19 can spread from person to person, malaria cannot”.
It’s interesting, on the one hand, that efforts were made by many people, volunteers, organizations, non-governmental organizations in form of donations. Food, money, physical effort and so on. Advocacy campaigns were made in the media by well-meaning individuals.
It’s appalling that efforts were made by scientists, physicians and other experts to proffer solution to the pandemic, yet the death toll rose, provoking questions and demanding answers. What has the WHO to say? So far, many vaccines have been produced but no one had been approved by the world body.
Due to classroom size in government-owned schools in Nigeria, the government should adopt rotation learning for students. For example, two to three departments to learn in a week. This will enhance the social distancing as bigger halls in the schools should be used for learning, convocation arenas and supported with the use of projector.
Also, some departments, say two to three in the university, should learn in the morning while some start their class afternoon hours and end during evenings, for example 6pm.
More so, institutions of higher learning can also combine the regular learning with some aspect of virtual learning for students to learn at their pace.
Graded assignment and course materials with questions can be sent to their student’s email boxes in video and written text for the student’s to access and learn at their own pace. Meanwhile, very tight security has to be provided.
It’s very important to fumigate schools, workplace, airport and other areas of concern, in order to reduce risk that can cause harm to people during this time.
Natural ventilators such as potted plants need be placed at the corridors of schools, campuses and sides of the classrooms in orderly manner to generate oxygen via photosynthesis to enhance ventilation. The presence of constant power is key as it will help to curb the limitation of tele-education (use of TV and Radio for education).
What’s the new normal we’re faced with? This question becomes very necessary and the current reality remains that COVID-19 has disrupted human affairs and kept scientists, researchers in a state of constant reasoning.
Working from home, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, obeying ‘no mask, no entry’ regulation and to keep suspected individuals in isolation centers for some time, e-learning, becomes imperative.
Has COVID-19 come to stay? The world had encountered more deadly infectious disease outbreaks in the past; from Ebola virus to Sars, Tuberculosis… The reality in what human beings can do, will be to live with what they cannot change.
In conclusion, we must keep our ears open to new safe tips for our use in times like this, while eating good food till an approved solution is brought to the table.
Enyi wrote from Port Harcourt.
Growing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
The growing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.
Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.
It is appalling to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like makeup kits and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.
One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to juggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing on their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.
Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.
It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.
To be honest, studying in Nigeria universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.
It is worth knowing that campus prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mare fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society.
Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposed citadels of learning such that, these corporate and campus prostitutes often parade themselves in flashy and sophisticated cars, jewelries and costumes to the envy and admiration of their fellow students.
Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female adults who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.
More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students are lured into sexual relationship with their female lecturers. What is our society turning into?
My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.
Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.
I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail to inculcate good morals on their children.
It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before dispatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.
However, it is no longer news that the rate of poverty in the country has increased tremendously due to the inactions of those that are in the saddle of power in the country. As a result of this, many people are ready to commit all kinds of heinous crimes including prostitution to survive.
This, however, is not a good justification for high rate of prostitution among students. It should worry every right-thinking mind that the supposedly future leaders are the ones engaging in this immoral and shameful act. Or how does one describe a situation where young ladies in their teens turn themselves into sex merchants, selling their bodies to rich and wealthy politicians, lawmakers and businessmen in the name of survival?
Meanwhile, the wild exposure acquired by these young lasses has also led to the breakdown of discipline on campuses as many of them no longer respect their lecturers or constituted authorities.
Also, the value of hard work, research and intellectual pursuit has been compromised and thrown to the dustbin of history, as most of these students believe, erroneously though, that they can acquire good grades by bribing their lecturers either in kind or cash, using proceeds from the illicit sex trade. This poses serious challenges to academic excellence in various schools as well as pollutes the society.
Therefore, all stakeholders in the education sector, including religious organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.
Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting innocent ones.
I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as a deterrent to others.
Ekeke wrote from Abia State University, Uturu.
As The World Celebrates Teachers…
Every October 5, the world rolls out its drum to celebrate teachers. The celebration, I suppose, is strictly an acknowledgement of the auspicious role teachers undertake on daily basis. From building lives, giving meanings to lives they never brought to the world, to helping destinies come to limelight, one expects that teachers be treated as the star they really are. But has the society actually been fair enough to them?
On daily basis, without recourse to their lateness to bed, they wake up as early as possible thinking of other people’s children. Off to school to welcome other people’s children and to make sure they are happy, while ensuring that they learn. Teachers check on every child to be sure all is well even to the point of playing the role of nanny. Yet, the society appears to enjoy seeing them poor. We rather measure them by what they earn, not ready to make it better for them but just comfortable at making them feel small. We compare them with professions they made because they chose to be who they are; ‘teachers’. We care less about making them the STAR that they are.
But thank goodness, as long as the global tradition of celebrating professionals remains, Nigerian teachers and their fans, will not forget in a hurry, the 2020 World Teachers Day, uniquely characterised by President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement of an answer to the body’s age long agitation. It is, indeed, a day that marked a new dawn for the Nigerian teachers.
Though not without anticipation any way, the President approved a special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowances.
Special teacher pension scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experienced talent, increase in the number of service years for the teachers from 35 to 40, automatic employment for graduates of education, reintroduction of bursary award to education students in varsities, colleges of education, building of low-cost houses for teachers in rural areas, sponsorship of teachers to, at leas,t one refresher training per annum, expansion of annual presidential teachers and schools awards to cover more categories with outstanding winners to be considered for National Awards and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awards.
In addition, a prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements including consideration for first-line charge in annual budgets, timely promotion of teachers to eliminate stagnation, provision of loan facilities, free tuition and automatic admission for biological children of teachers in their respective schools.
These incentives, no doubt, are fundamental and far-reaching changes that will not only motivate and restore the lost glory of teachers; they are capable of revitalizing and repositioning the teaching profession in the country. More so, as teachers are retained in the system, they are encouraged to deliver better quality services.
Recall that it was said, in the past, that a teacher’s reward is in heaven, a compliment that should ordinarily draw some attraction to the teaching profession, but rather smacks of an obvious irony that keeps one wondering from whence came the myth.
It is no longer news that teaching profession has become so denigrated to the point that merely suggesting the teaching profession to an intending JAMB candidate, most times, is considered an absurd wish that must never be allowed to come to pass. This is because becoming a teacher in Nigeria doesn’t exactly align with the prayers of most young Nigerians who seek God’s direction in their search for a glamorous future occupation.
Niki Princewill, a renowned writer, captured this in one of his pieces on the plight of the classroom teacher when he wrote that “aside from the snide remarks which undergraduates studying education struggle to endure on a daily basis from peers of other disciplines (which are considered to be more honorable and economically viable), a great portion of ‘Edu’ students, already seem to have programmed their immediate-future endeavors away from the classroom.”
From the recurring long and dry spells of unpaid salaries in the public educational sector, to the exploitative tendencies in the capitalist private schools, teaching, which hitherto was the dream profession of young school leavers, deemed most honourable to the envy of every other profession, suddenly assumed a posture of a ‘cursed’ trade, left at the mercy of probably the academic weaklings and frustrated job seekers.
This shows, to a large extent, the very little value we placed on the noble teaching profession as a nation. The outcome was not just a loss of interest in the business, but an upsurge of brain drain in the profession which has resulted in the fallen quality of output – an outright emergency situation in our education system with particular reference to the dearth of qualified and dedicated teachers at all levels of the system.
Like the president said, the implementation of the new policies will definitely attract best brains into the teaching profession and encourage teachers in delivering better services that would produce quality students who would, in turn, contribute to national development. It is also expected to set our country on the path of industrialisation where our education system will produce the needed skills and manpower. Eventually, it is hoped that a culture of competence, discipline, dedication, increased learning outcomes and better service delivery in the education sector in Nigeria will be enthroned.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
