As The World Celebrates Teachers…

The growing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.

Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.

It is appalling to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like makeup kits and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.

One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to juggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing on their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.

Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.

It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.

To be honest, studying in Nigeria universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.

It is worth knowing that campus prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mare fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society.

Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposed citadels of learning such that, these corporate and campus prostitutes often parade themselves in flashy and sophisticated cars, jewelries and costumes to the envy and admiration of their fellow students.

Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female adults who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.

More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students are lured into sexual relationship with their female lecturers. What is our society turning into?

My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.

Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.

I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail to inculcate good morals on their children.

It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before dispatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.

However, it is no longer news that the rate of poverty in the country has increased tremendously due to the inactions of those that are in the saddle of power in the country. As a result of this, many people are ready to commit all kinds of heinous crimes including prostitution to survive.

This, however, is not a good justification for high rate of prostitution among students. It should worry every right-thinking mind that the supposedly future leaders are the ones engaging in this immoral and shameful act. Or how does one describe a situation where young ladies in their teens turn themselves into sex merchants, selling their bodies to rich and wealthy politicians, lawmakers and businessmen in the name of survival?

Meanwhile, the wild exposure acquired by these young lasses has also led to the breakdown of discipline on campuses as many of them no longer respect their lecturers or constituted authorities.

Also, the value of hard work, research and intellectual pursuit has been compromised and thrown to the dustbin of history, as most of these students believe, erroneously though, that they can acquire good grades by bribing their lecturers either in kind or cash, using proceeds from the illicit sex trade. This poses serious challenges to academic excellence in various schools as well as pollutes the society.

Therefore, all stakeholders in the education sector, including religious organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.

Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting innocent ones.

I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ekeke wrote from Abia State University, Uturu.