Opinion
As The World Celebrates Teachers…
Every October 5, the world rolls out its drum to celebrate teachers. The celebration, I suppose, is strictly an acknowledgement of the auspicious role teachers undertake on daily basis. From building lives, giving meanings to lives they never brought to the world, to helping destinies come to limelight, one expects that teachers be treated as the star they really are. But has the society actually been fair enough to them?
On daily basis, without recourse to their lateness to bed, they wake up as early as possible thinking of other people’s children. Off to school to welcome other people’s children and to make sure they are happy, while ensuring that they learn. Teachers check on every child to be sure all is well even to the point of playing the role of nanny. Yet, the society appears to enjoy seeing them poor. We rather measure them by what they earn, not ready to make it better for them but just comfortable at making them feel small. We compare them with professions they made because they chose to be who they are; ‘teachers’. We care less about making them the STAR that they are.
But thank goodness, as long as the global tradition of celebrating professionals remains, Nigerian teachers and their fans, will not forget in a hurry, the 2020 World Teachers Day, uniquely characterised by President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement of an answer to the body’s age long agitation. It is, indeed, a day that marked a new dawn for the Nigerian teachers.
Though not without anticipation any way, the President approved a special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowances.
Special teacher pension scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experienced talent, increase in the number of service years for the teachers from 35 to 40, automatic employment for graduates of education, reintroduction of bursary award to education students in varsities, colleges of education, building of low-cost houses for teachers in rural areas, sponsorship of teachers to, at leas,t one refresher training per annum, expansion of annual presidential teachers and schools awards to cover more categories with outstanding winners to be considered for National Awards and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awards.
In addition, a prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements including consideration for first-line charge in annual budgets, timely promotion of teachers to eliminate stagnation, provision of loan facilities, free tuition and automatic admission for biological children of teachers in their respective schools.
These incentives, no doubt, are fundamental and far-reaching changes that will not only motivate and restore the lost glory of teachers; they are capable of revitalizing and repositioning the teaching profession in the country. More so, as teachers are retained in the system, they are encouraged to deliver better quality services.
Recall that it was said, in the past, that a teacher’s reward is in heaven, a compliment that should ordinarily draw some attraction to the teaching profession, but rather smacks of an obvious irony that keeps one wondering from whence came the myth.
It is no longer news that teaching profession has become so denigrated to the point that merely suggesting the teaching profession to an intending JAMB candidate, most times, is considered an absurd wish that must never be allowed to come to pass. This is because becoming a teacher in Nigeria doesn’t exactly align with the prayers of most young Nigerians who seek God’s direction in their search for a glamorous future occupation.
Niki Princewill, a renowned writer, captured this in one of his pieces on the plight of the classroom teacher when he wrote that “aside from the snide remarks which undergraduates studying education struggle to endure on a daily basis from peers of other disciplines (which are considered to be more honorable and economically viable), a great portion of ‘Edu’ students, already seem to have programmed their immediate-future endeavors away from the classroom.”
From the recurring long and dry spells of unpaid salaries in the public educational sector, to the exploitative tendencies in the capitalist private schools, teaching, which hitherto was the dream profession of young school leavers, deemed most honourable to the envy of every other profession, suddenly assumed a posture of a ‘cursed’ trade, left at the mercy of probably the academic weaklings and frustrated job seekers.
This shows, to a large extent, the very little value we placed on the noble teaching profession as a nation. The outcome was not just a loss of interest in the business, but an upsurge of brain drain in the profession which has resulted in the fallen quality of output – an outright emergency situation in our education system with particular reference to the dearth of qualified and dedicated teachers at all levels of the system.
Like the president said, the implementation of the new policies will definitely attract best brains into the teaching profession and encourage teachers in delivering better services that would produce quality students who would, in turn, contribute to national development. It is also expected to set our country on the path of industrialisation where our education system will produce the needed skills and manpower. Eventually, it is hoped that a culture of competence, discipline, dedication, increased learning outcomes and better service delivery in the education sector in Nigeria will be enthroned.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Growing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
The growing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.
Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.
It is appalling to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like makeup kits and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.
One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to juggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing on their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.
Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.
It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.
To be honest, studying in Nigeria universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.
It is worth knowing that campus prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mare fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society.
Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposed citadels of learning such that, these corporate and campus prostitutes often parade themselves in flashy and sophisticated cars, jewelries and costumes to the envy and admiration of their fellow students.
Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female adults who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.
More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students are lured into sexual relationship with their female lecturers. What is our society turning into?
My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.
Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.
I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail to inculcate good morals on their children.
It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before dispatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.
However, it is no longer news that the rate of poverty in the country has increased tremendously due to the inactions of those that are in the saddle of power in the country. As a result of this, many people are ready to commit all kinds of heinous crimes including prostitution to survive.
This, however, is not a good justification for high rate of prostitution among students. It should worry every right-thinking mind that the supposedly future leaders are the ones engaging in this immoral and shameful act. Or how does one describe a situation where young ladies in their teens turn themselves into sex merchants, selling their bodies to rich and wealthy politicians, lawmakers and businessmen in the name of survival?
Meanwhile, the wild exposure acquired by these young lasses has also led to the breakdown of discipline on campuses as many of them no longer respect their lecturers or constituted authorities.
Also, the value of hard work, research and intellectual pursuit has been compromised and thrown to the dustbin of history, as most of these students believe, erroneously though, that they can acquire good grades by bribing their lecturers either in kind or cash, using proceeds from the illicit sex trade. This poses serious challenges to academic excellence in various schools as well as pollutes the society.
Therefore, all stakeholders in the education sector, including religious organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.
Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting innocent ones.
I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as a deterrent to others.
Ekeke wrote from Abia State University, Uturu.
Opinion
A Moral Task For WHO
The Tide newspaper, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, (Page 3) carried a news item: “Buhari: Trump Accused Me Of Killing Christians In Nigeria”. Although the accusation was said to have been made in Washington DC, April 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari opened up on the issue this year, for the first time. According to The Tide report, “President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed yesterday that Trump unequivocally accused him of killing Christians in Nigeria”. Happily, we were also told that the President defended himself, telling Trump that the conflict between farmers and herders in Nigeria was caused by cultural matters and not dictated by ethnic or religious factors.
Even before Buhari’s open admission that he was being accused of “killing Christians in Nigeria”, that gossip had long been on the social media. Neither does Buhari’s defence that the farmers/herders issue in Nigeria was caused by cultural matters, bring the gossips to an end. Along with social gossips about ethnic, cultural or religious conflicts, other similar issues that had dominated the social media include current COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS scourge.
Without mincing words, rumours and speculations abound with respect to clandestine efforts at global population checks and possible reduction. The issue of unchecked population growth had been an old global concern. Probably the movement for population reduction began with the formation of The British Eugenic Society (1869) by Francis Galton. The aim of the BES was to “help nature along by promoting the breeding of intelligent offsprings and the infertility of unintelligent ones”.
The horrors and painful traumas of wars made it needful for the sponsors of the breeding of only intelligent children to devise alternative means of reducing human populations. The morally reprehensible aspect of the Eugenic culture is the targeting of the Black race as “inferior stock”. Consequently efforts had been directed at getting the inferior stock of humans to “stop breeding like rabbits”. Wars are destructive on an indiscriminate basis, but science of Eugenics devised weapons of Selective Elimination. Therefore, a humane alternative to armaments or weapons of mass destruction is the application of eugenic weapons of selective elimination – genetic warfare!
A significant part of the movement for global population reduction is the adoption of political strategies of quite clandestine nature, to execute the plans. Therefore, it is probable that world leaders are sold the benefits of the eugenic ideology. There is a close collaboration between the “World Powers” and developing nations to buy, sell and implement the eugenic ideology through several strategies. Developing nations have to choose between remaining behind or joining the globalisation band-wagon-the Elite Club.
The ordinary person in the street would definitely know nothing about the eugenic movement and its implementation strategies. Being such a sensitive and clandestine affair, it is possible that a majority of our politicians and the elite are unaware of the operational mechanism of the population reduction issue. Surely, birth control and having not more children than couples can cater for adequately, are acceptable policies. What is unethical includes the clandestine, racial tinge, plus hypocrisy!
Adolph Hitler’s Germany toyed with the idea of a master race, whereby the Jews and Blacks were seen as inferiors; that scheme sent out some strong signals. Today nobody would doubt the fact that there are racial and ethnic minorities all over the globe. Not many Nigerians would believe the true nature and manifestations of racial bias and prejudices in America, Europe and other multi-cultural societies. Long-held prejudices rarely fizzle out entirely, and for the Black race who had been the worst victims, the plight lingers on. Only a few people know the true issues about human inequalities and what accounts for nobility of man.
Sponsorship of research activities in aid of the Eugenic ideology as an alternative to the horrors of wars, had been long and often clandestine, even though under the cover of humanitarian gestures. For a long, long time, fingers had pointed at the Western world as pioneers of global hypocrisies, whether in religious, economic, political or diplomatic matters. Is there any Nigerian elite who has not come across the gossip that Bill Gates Foundations can blow hot and cold with regards to loving African people?
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), an Ethiopian but a non-medical doctor by profession, had been fingered as having been planted, sponsored and protected by China, with some ulterior motives. His tenure is said to be the first time that a non-medical professional has occupied the post of a head of WHO. Despite every proposal to remove him, China, with its veto power at the United Nations, would ensure that the “Ethiopian stooge” remains. Ethiopia is heavily indebted to China!
When the scourge of HIV/AIDS began a long time ago, Western propaganda attributed the origin to Africa, via some “jungle monkies” common in Africa. When a global scourge is not linked with Africa, then the Black race usually bears the heaviest burden. It becomes obvious that the aim of global Eugenic ideology of promoting the infertility of the inferior racial stock is a long-standing movement. Has anything good ever come out of Africa? No! Always darkness, hunger, diseases, squalor, poverty, corruption, etc.
Unfortunately, leaders of African nations and the Black elite are not getting the message and antics right! From armed terrorism, proliferation of fire arms, to gangsterist leadership and political culture, it is always the inferior racial stock who are most vulnerable of the endangered species. When India tried to embrace population reduction via vasectomy, there were angry reactions. Are there no other strategies even if they come as humanitarian aids and gifts?
The time has come to ask the WHO to rise up to the moral task to clear the air with regards to certain global health issues. Foremost among such issues are the lingering gossips about HIV/AIDS being “an artificially induced” genetic disorder, aimed primarily at the Black race. There are other research projects in genetic modification and alteration which amount to genetic terrorism.
To subject unsuspecting, ignorant, poor and vulnerable masses to the effects of secret research activities aimed at population reduction is reprehensible. There is influx of inferior souls into the Earth but the Blacks are not responsible for that phenomenon.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
The Media And Boko Haram
The term Boko Haram comes from the Hausa word, “Boko”, meaning Western education, while the Arabic word “Haram” figuratively means sin or forbidden. Loosely translated from Hausa language, Boko Haram means Western education is forbidden. The group earned this name due to its strong opposition to anything Western, which it sees as corruption.
Its stated goal is to wipe out any Western influence in northern Nigeria and to create an Islamic state there. Though recent attacks involved bombings, the group’s trademark has been to use gunmen on motorcycles, to kill police, politicians and critics.
From the very moment man settled in groups, he developed a competitive spirit which later brought him into conflict with other groups in his bid to control resources for survival.
Boko Haram is one of such efforts, not just to control resources, but also to control people, government and law. Its recent insurgence against the Nigerian State which comes in form of killing, and disruption of peace and order has further portrayed its negativity in extreme perspective.
The group spreads its teachings and recruit followers. Its teachings are focused on the sins allegedly perpetuated by westernization. For instance, they see women as being too loose due to westernization.
The sect’s aim is to prevent the practice of Christianity in the north or forcibly cause a relocation of Christians of southern origin from the north, just to spark off sectarian violence nationwide.
Religious conflict, as one of the endemic problems in Nigeria that has led to the death of many in the country, is not new to Nigerians. What is worrisome to many Nigerians in the case of Boko Haram insurgency is its targeting and abuse of women and girls which is a violation of human rights.
The sect has, indeed, gained national and international attention, and has come to represent the very essence of terror in Nigeria. It has reduced patronage of secular schools and has engendered loss of trust in the ability of the government to lead the country.
The media, being the watchdog of the society, has a vital role to play in the resolution of this Boko Haram menace. The media can make great impact with its contact with the people and can change the mentality and perception of members of this criminal group. The media, through advocacy, can proffer solution to this menace by embarking on enlightenment campaigns and seminars, on the reasons why the Boko Haram sect should sheath its sword.
Also, the media have to brace up to the task of uncovering cases of Boko Haram sect and following them up in the law court, regularly reporting and giving prominence to the reportage of their cases, organizing debates on issues by way of agenda setting and carrying out in-depth analyses of issues concerning their activities in fuller appreciation of their watch-dog role.
Meanwhile, government should know that the country’s security needs to be repositioned. Our security personnel need to be well trained, especially on how to combat the new security challenges posed by terrorists all over the world.
Dialogue is also important. Through the use of dialogue, mutual agreement is reached and solutions proffered. The creation of rational discourse through interactive forum using the media as channel is a sine qua non to the resolution of the crisis in the country. This will create an avenue for issues and grievances to be openly dissected and the solution proffered.
The media should also collaborate with the security agents to unravel the masterminds behind the Boko Haram insurgence and what their motives are. This will enable the government know how to tackle these terrorists.
In the same vein, there is the need for the media to sensitise northern governors and leaders on the necessity of engaging Boko Haram members in discussion using local media and local language.
I agree with the view of a communications expert, Andrew Stroehein, that effective tackling of Boko Haram requires a strategic, concerted and collective handling as well as co-ordinated action of all and sundry; not just the government and security agencies alone. In that case, the cooperation of traditional and religious leaders, members of the public and most importantly, the media, is necessary.
Chukwu wrote from Port Harcourt.
