Education
ASUU Shuns School Reopening
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said that it has not called off its ongoing strike despite the Federal Government’s directive urging universities to resume
ASUU in a statement by its Chairman, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed that the ongoing strike would continue until the federal government meets their demands.
Ogunyemi said that members of the union went on strike before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and that all the issues they had raised were yet to be addressed.
“ Government is free to open their schools just like our members are also entitled to their duties
“As we speak, our members are being owed between three to six months of salaries. The government’s so- called fund saving platform, the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System,IPPS,is a colossal failure. Apart from that, the government is yet to take any step to revitalise education sector among others,” he said.
Education
JAMB: FG’s UTME Checks Expose Massive Fraud Identity
The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, says effective checks have been mounted by the Federal Government against identity theft in the admission process into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.
Oloyede made this known at a press briefing over the weekend in Abuja.
According to him, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu issued a directive mandating JAMB to transfer candidates’ biometrics to their institutions of choice.
He said that the directive’s implementation would end fresh capturing of biometrics and pictures of candidates for post-UTME tests.
Oloyede said that Adamu’s directive had already uncovered 657 cases of candidates whose photographs could not match the ones recorded in JAMB’s database but were currently angling to change the photographs.
Oloyede said that the board had subsequently referred those who requested for change of photographs to come down to its headquarters.
He said that the intention was to bring perpetrators of fraud to book.
”In previous admission exercises, certain candidates who appear in the institution for registration were different from those who actually sit the examination.
“This was possible because the institutions were taking fresh pictures and biometrics, thereby making it possible for impersonators to have a field day to ply their trade.
“In the last exercise, we insisted, as directed by the Minister of Education, that all institutions should use the already captured biometrics and pictures by the Board.
“This made it impossible for the candidates whose examinations were taken on their behalf by professional examination takers to gain admissions,”he said.
Oloyede said that the implementation of the directive had led to the arrest of one Etim Israel, a Police Constable, who was paraded before newsmen on allegation of examination malpractice.
Education
Students Laud Abiodun For Nominating VC As Education Commissioner
The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), has poured encomiums on Governor Dapo Abiodun for nominating Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Vice Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, as Commissioner for Education in the state.
The National President of NAOSS, Mr Gbemileke Ogunrombi, made the commendation in a statement issued in Abeokuta, last Saturday.
Our correspondent recalls that the governor on Friday, through a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, forwarded Arigbabu’s name to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as education commissioner.
Ogunrombi explained that the student community in the state had urged the governor to appoint a professor as the substantive commissioner for education, threatening that failure to do this would attract a shutdown of the state in a mass protest.
He said that the appointment of Arigbabu would not only improve the standard of education in the state but also position the state as the best state in the provision of qualitative education in Nigeria.
He described the governor as a listening leader whose lofty vision to reposition the education sector was not only genuine but also sincere.
“Governor Abiodun has again proved to be committed to his promise to return the lost glory of education in the state with the nomination of Arigbabu.
“The nomination of Arigbabu, an erudite professor and an educationist of repute, has again shown that Gov. Abiodun meant well for the people of the state.
“The governor has continued to demonstrate that education is the main priority of his administration through his timely response to issues concerning the student community,” he said.
Ogunrombi charged the commissioner-nominee not to disappoint the people, urging him to restore sanity to the education sector by formulating and implementing policies that would bring back the lost glory of education in the state.
Education
School Teacher Makes Case For Improved Education System
A professional teacher in Rivers State, Mr Chinwendu Johnson, has called on the leaders of the nation to use this year’s independence celebrations to address the poor state of the nation’s education sector with a view to making it better in line with global best practices
Johnson made appeal in an interview with The Tide over the weekend in Port harcourt adding that education was the bedrock of every development any country desired
He lamented the lack of concern shown by the government in improving the education standard across the three tiers of the government and called for urgent steps to save the situation.
According to him ,the standard of education in the country was desperate;y low when compared with other countries, Including some West African countries
He advocated for are overhaul of the present education Curriculum in country,saying that a lot needed to be done to bring in new subjects that will conform with the present realities
Mr Johnson averred that there was urgent need for government at all levels to address the challenge of infrastructures in the schools as Well as employment of adequate manpower to man the various schools
“Any where you go, you will notice these two key elements, lack of basic infrastructures and the manpower needs in our schools across the country “he stated
