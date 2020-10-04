Oil & Energy
PHED Justifies Disconnection Of C’River Water Board
The management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) has said that the Cross River State Water Board was disconnected because of non-payment of electricity bills, describing the media war by the Board against PHED as a misrepresentation.
A statement by PHED management, signed by the Manager, Corporate Communication. John Onyi, said: “We read with surprise the headline, ‘Epileptic Power Supply: CRSG groans under N150M monthly expenditure on diesel, widely circulated in the print media and other channels of communication and wish to state unequivocally that it was a misrepresentation of facts.
He said: “PHED has never engaged its customers in its franchise area (Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers) in a media war not to mention government agencies considering the level of patronage it has enjoyed and still enjoying from the governments of the four states in ensuring that power supply is sustained for the good people of the states.
“However, it is important that we place the facts as they are before the reading public and indeed the Government of Cross River State”.
The statement hinted that the Cross River State Water Board Ltd, Calabar feeds from PHED’s Water Board feeder, named after the corporation and the area before now received a minimum of 20 hours of supply per day, adding that the introduction of the recently reviewed tariff placed the Board in the Band A category, and that the Board has since the inception of PHED been a maximum demand customer and as such on premium service.
The statement further pointed out that the Cross Rivers State Water Board has an outstanding debt of N177, 730,978.52 as at date.
According to PHED, the Water Board on 24th January, 2020, was disconnected for non-adherence to payment plan as agreed in series of meetings held with its management, an action, he said attracted media outrage orchestrated by the agency aimed at incurring public sympathy.
“During a routine check on 13th May, 2020, the Water Board main station in Calabar was caught on meter by pass; a diversion of load from the meter which is inimical to the survival of electricity in Nigeria. Subsequently, a penalty fee for the loss of revenue was presented to the agency with a payment plan”, Onyi said.
on diesel. A plan that will not only ease their cash flow but also present an opportunity to enjoy longer hours of power availability on the said Feeder.
“In reference to network connection of transformers, PHED, as a responsive and responsible organization, has due process of connecting new transformers to its network in line with extant laws by the regulatory bodies,” Onyi said.
Some Individuals Encouraging Illegal Refiners, Group Alleges
A Niger Delta group, under the aegis of Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN), has alleged that some individuals and organisations are negotiating and encouraging illegal refiners to continue with the unwholesome business.
National Chairman of DROAN, Mr Godwin Sunday, stated that while addressing journalists last Saturday at the end of their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.
Sunday also alleged that some stakeholders were negotiating with some illegal refiners for percentage with a promise not to expose them, thereby encouraging them to go back to the creeks to continue with the illegal business.
He, therefore, appealed to the Federal government not to further delay the promise of establishing modular refineries in the Niger Delta, as well as integrating illegal refiners into the mainstream of the Petroleum sector.
He stated: “We are concerned that some individuals, agencies, organisations are setting up task force and committees with the sole aim and intent of aiding and abetting illegal oil refining, theft and pipeline vandalism.
“Government at all levels should investigate the activities of these individuals and organisations. We condemn it in its totality. We also call on the entire people of the Niger Delta to condemn this unpatriotic act.
“And we are appealing to the Federal Government to fulfil its own promise of establishing modular refineries in the nine states of the Niger Delta and integration of illegal refiners (kpo fire boys) into the mainstream of petroleum sector to curb further environmental degradation, pipeline vandalism, illegal refining, and youth restiveness.
“On our part we have fulfilled our promise that we will not go back to the creeks and we have stopped illegal oil refining. So we expect that in no distant time, government should also implement those things it promised us”
Sunday, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for removing subsidy on petrol products, noting that at 60 years, Nigeria should not be importing petroleum products from other countries.
“We salute the courage of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the petrol subsidy regime to an end. We are appealing to Nigerians to support this decision of the government. If at 60, we are still importing petroleum products, it is very bad. It is unacceptable to us.
“We believe that better days are ahead because the subsidy money will now be channeled into other key sectors like education, health and infrastructural development”, he noted.
FG Aggressively Developing Gas-To-Power Infrastructure – Kyari
The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says the Federal Government is aggressively pursuing other gas development initiatives to improve Nigeria’s current utilization of alternative fuels as well as stimulating gas demand and power generation in the country.
Kyari, who made this remark at the virtual Businessday Future of Energy Summit, also said the NNPC was making concrete efforts to expand natural gas resource exploration.
He assured that the NNPC would capitalise on its experience on key players in the industry to grow production efficiently, leveraging technology acquisition, and project financing across the value chain.
This is as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, hinted that the abundance of natural gas resources in Nigeria has made the gas transition initiative a low hanging fruit waiting to be harnessed.
Sylva said the transformation initiative clearly indicated that natural gas has come to play a significant role in the dominant future energy source for use in Nigeria from the medium to the long term.
“The summit has been so aptly themed harnessing Nigeria’s energy potentials for the future. Energy encourages national economic growth and there is no gainsaying that Nigeria remains one of the most blessed countries on the face of the earth with a plethora of mineral and energy resources waiting to be harnessed,” Sylva said.
He added: “In this regard, the Buhari-led administration carved out some strategic priorities for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in order to foster the sustainability of the Nigerian economy, enhance energy availability, create well paid jobs and take millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”
According to him, to drive and stimulate investment in the natural gas sector, the NNPC is focusing on the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan (NGMP), which covers infrastructure, sectoral development, and requires framework.
Kyari noted that collaboration was key in all of these efforts, adding that NNPC has a succession planning in place to provide adequate energy infrastructure in tandem with the expanding population growth and also in alignment with the objectives of the government to encourage economic growth.
“NNPC is committed to supporting sustainable legislation that would bring about a transformation to the industry, promote transparency and accountability across the value chain. We remain committed to driving Nigeria’s gas sector development.
The Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited, Bayo Ojulari, stressed the need for the Federal Government to prioritize development towards gas, since the country has ridden on the back of oil for more than 50 years, but added that the country must now fly on the wings of gas in its quest to leapfrog to the next level.
“We cannot achieve much without infrastructure. We are also very glad to hear some of the infrastructure development the Federal Government is embarking on to harness the natural resources we have in the country,” he said.
No Plans To Migrate Jobs Outside Nigeria -Chevron
The management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), says it has no plans to migrate Nigerian jobs outside the country.
CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, stated this in a statement, last Friday.
Brikinn made the clarification following an allegation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria that CNL planned to relocate jobs outside the country.
According to him, the new organisational structure will require approximately 25 per cent reduction in the workforce across the various levels of its organisation.
“The aim is to have a business that is competitive and have an appropriately sized organisation with improved processes”.
“This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria.
“It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganisation process is completed.
“We have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments in light of the prevailing business climate.
“We need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient and more profitable, in order to sustain the business,” he said.
The manager also said that CNL was in alignment with both its Joint Venture partners, including Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on the process.
He said: “We are actively engaging our workforce to ensure they understand why this is being done.
“We will continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including the leadership of the employee unions as we continue this process of business optimisation.”
Earlier, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Chevron Branch, had accused CNL of sacking 600 Nigerian workers and planning to relocate jobs to America.
Its Branch Chairman, Mr Ote Oyegbanren, and Secretary, Mr Lavin Aghaunor, in a statement said that the workers being sacked were lower cadre employees whose salaries were negligible when compared with that paid to their American expatriates counterparts.
