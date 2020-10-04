Business
NCC Tasks Nigerians On Cyber Security
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has urged Nigerians to be cyber security-conscious to guarantee online safety for internet users.
NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said this in a statement signed by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, the Commission’s Director, Public Affairs, in Abuja, yesterday.
Adinde quoted Danbatta as saying this at a ceremony heralding the beginning of a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign for the 2020 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).
“Security is not reserved for a group of people, it is truly everyone’s business; bringing competence and knowledge to help build a safer and more inclusive information society.
“The month of October every year is NCSAM globally, aimed at raising awareness about cybersecurity, and to provide the public with general knowledge and tools required for online safety,” he said.
Danbatta said that internet users across mobile networks in Nigeria stood at 149.8 million as at August, 2020, noting that more users were expected online as services in different sectors of the economy were becoming digitalised.
He said that the increase in digital financial transactions for e-commerce activities called for greater responsibility on the part of individuals and corporate internet users to protect themselves against cybercrimes.
According to Danbatta, as the NCC embarks on various policy initiatives to drive pervasive broadband penetration to achieve increased digital inclusiveness, it is not unmindful of those who use the internet to carry out nefarious and dubious activities in the cyber space.
“To keep the genuine individual and corporate Internet users safe, the NCC, as regulator of the telecom sector, annually joins the rest of the world to create a lot of enlightenment around cybercrime in the month of October every year.
“We ensure that consumers are empowered through awareness and sensitisation campaigns, by providing information on both the positive and negative potentials available online, and measures required to safeguard themselves and their loved ones,”he said
Danbatta restated the commitment of NCC to continually embark on policy initiatives to enhance online security as well as educate and equip the consumers of telecoms services with information they needed to be protected online.
Business
GSM Users Hit 203m, As MTN, Airtel Lead Gainers’ Chart
Two telecommunication giants, MTN and Airtel, are the biggest gainers of new mobile phone subscriptions in August, the latest monthly subscribers’ data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have shown
This is as the mobile phone subscribers’ base rose to 203.16 million in August from 198.96 million in July.
The NCC data showed that from July to August, MTN gained 2.73 million new mobile phone subscriptions, while Airtel followed with an addition of 1.06 million new phone users in one month.
The data also showed that in one month, 9mobile added 214,282 new users to its network, while Globacom, during the period under review, added 192,327 new GSM customers to its network.
Further analysis of the CNN mobile phone subscriber’s data indicated that the country gained a total of 4.2 million new mobile phone subscriptions during the period under review.
MTN had 83.08 million mobile phone users in July and recorded 80.35 million users by the end of August.
Airtel, which had 54.77 million GSM users in July, gained 1.06 million new ones to record 53.71 million in August, while Globacom’s mobile phone subscriber base grew to 52.93 million in August from 52.74 million in July.
The NCC data showed that 9mobile’s subscribers increased from 12.16 million in July to 12.38 million in August, adding 214,282 mobile phone users to its network.
Also, the report showed that MTN added 1.6 million new Internet users to its network in August to reach 63.89 million from 62.29 million in July.
Airtel also came second in terms of Internet customers as it added 738,462 new subscriptions, which brought its customer base to 39.8 million in August from 39.05 million in July.
Globacom added 231,341 new Internet subscriptions in the month under review, which brought the telco’s total Internet customers to 38.49 million from 38.26 million in July.
9mobile maintained the fourth position as it gained 32,621 new Internet users in August to record a total of 7.17 million, up from 7.14 million in July.
Business
Cabotage Registration: NIMASA Gives Firms Three-Month Ultimatum
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has issued a three-month ultimatum to companies engaged in Cabotage services in Nigeria, to register all vessels used in coastal and inland waters for such operations.
Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, Mr Philip Kyanet, issued the ultimatum in a statement in Lagos, yesterday.
Kyanet said that in addition to the registration in the applicable Special Register for Cabotage Vessels and Ship Owning companies, the companies must also obtain the Certificate of Cabotage Registration/License,
He said that operators with expired registration certificates are to ensure the renewal of their Cabotage Operational Certificate/License for all Cabotage vessels within three months.
“At the expiration of the three months, NIMASA will notify relevant government authorities and International Oil Companies (IOCs), to bar vessels without valid Cabotage certificates,” he said.
Speaking shortly after the agency released a Marine Notice to announce the decision, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that the notice was part of efforts to ensure strict enforcement of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003.
He said that there would also be strict enforcement of the Guidelines on Implementation of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003.
Jamoh said that the Cabotage Act provides that every vessel intended for use in domestic trade must be duly registered by the Registrar of Ships.
“The law provides that every vessel intended for use under the Cabotage Act must be duly registered in the appropriate register and the operational certificates be renewed annually.
“We are out to ensure strict implementation of NIMASA’s mandate under the law.
“Ultimately, our intention is to build and continue to enhance the capacity of Nigerians in the shipping industry in line with relevant international regulations,” he said.
Business
External Reserves Hit $35.72bn
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says country’s foreign reserves stood at $35.723bn as of September 29, this year.
The CBN disclosed that the reserves, which had continued to rise and fall in recent weeks, stood at $35.67bn as of September 1 and rose to $35.81bn as of September 17.
According to the apex bank, the reserves rose by $65m from $35.59bn as of August 20 to $35.66bn as of August 27.
It had earlier lost $278.91m from $35.87bn on July 29 to $35.59bn on August 19 after which it returned to a growth path.
The CBN had stated in its report on ‘Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’ that external reserves was expected to lie between $29.9bn and $34.3bn by 2020 ending.
It said, “Sequel to the COVID-19 pandemic, the viability of the external sector in 2020 is expected to deteriorate, given the present worsening current account balance and depletion of external reserves driven, largely, by decelerating export receipts, particularly oil.
“Specifically, the degree of external reserves accumulation is expected to decelerate, as outflows are expected to outweigh inflows.
“As a result, external reserves are expected to lie between $29.9bn and $34.3bn at end-December 2020 (predicated on current declining oil price between $20 and $40).”
Trending
- News1 hour ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News2 hours ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Special Edition4 days ago
How ICT Can Push The Envelop In National Dev
- Sports3 days ago
Pillars Under Pressure To Perform – Nwangwa
- Women4 days ago
Issues On Women And Youth Development
- Business4 days ago
FG Suspends Electricity Tariff Hike
- Featured4 days ago
Wike Hosts Nigeria At 60 Grand Finale, Today
- Sports3 days ago
Maikaba Focuses On Continental Engagement