Entertainment
Minister Explains Comercialisation Of Nigerian Film Corporation
The Federal Government says it is reforming and commercialising the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) to address the agency’s teething challenges and reposition it for improved performance.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known recently, in Abuja while inaugurating a Steering Committee for the Reform and Commercialisation of the Corporation.
He said the federal government has engaged the services of a Business Development Consultant to conduct due diligence on the corporation and sector and recommend a strategy that is suitable for its reform and commercialization.
Mohammed said the NFC, which was established with a mandate to plan, promote, organize and coordinate the development of the Nigerian motion picture industry, has not been able to meet up with its statutory functions.
He noted that since its establishment, the Corporation has faced several challenges including the inability to engage in commercial film production.
The minister said the law establishing NFC limits its operational functions such that it cannot leverage on the private sector-led growth of the industry.
He added that the National Film Institute (NFI), a unit in NFC, is not empowered to leverage its technical and professional capabilities for commercial purposes and revenue generation.
Mohammed said the NFC’s civil service structure comes with bureaucratic limitations, budgetary constraints and operational inefficiency.
“A critical look at the existing organizational structure shows that NFC is over-bloated and needs to be restructured to reflect its purpose.
“NFC has obsolete equipment, with some dating back to colonial times,” he said.
The minister noted that the reform of the corporation will help in the efforts of the government to reposition the nation’s film industry, Nollywood, and make Nigeria the capital of entertainment in Africa.
Relying on International Monetary Fund data, Mohammed said Nollywood is the second largest employer of Labour and contributed N893 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2015.
The minister noted that Nollywood could perform better if the NFC is restructured and needed infrastructure enabling the environment are provided.
He noted that apart from wealth and employment creation, promoting film industry would help to build inclusion and reduce social tension.
Earlier, Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), said with the tremendous potentials of the film industry to reposition the nation’s economy, the government needed to play a prominent role.
Okoh said that the government is reforming the NFC to take the leading role in harnessing the potentials in the sector.
He, however, clarified that the reform process ‘is not a privatisation of the corporation but the commercialisation of this important enterprise and agency of government’.
“The clarification is that in this reform process, there is no transfer of ownership, no sale of shares and no privatisation of the entity.
“It is basically to ensure the resident value of the enterprise and its commercial viability,” he said.
He said the steering committee being chaired by the minister would consider and approve the recommendations submitted by the project delivery team for the commercialisation of the corporation.
Other members of the steering committee inaugurated by the minister are, Okoh, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Grace Gekpe, and the Managing Director of NFC, Chidia Maduekwe.
The Director Information and Communication of BPE, Dikko Mohammed, will serve as the Secretary to the committee.
NFC, established by Decree No. 61 of 1979 and is 100 per cent owned by the Federal Government and has its registered office in Jos, Plateau State.
It is established to distribute documentary films on different aspects of Nigeria’s socio-cultural and political life and provide film services for the Federal Government.
The corporation is to train young talented Nigerians in the art of film making, conducting research into Nigerian films and provide technical and financial support to film Industry and practitioners.
NFC is also established to regulate and organise professional practice in the film industry.
Entertainment
Why Laycon Won BBNaija Lockdown
The Big Brother Naija Reality Show has undoubtedly evolved since its return from hiatus in 2017. Since then the show’s organisers have maintained an uneasily attainable standard, offering premium entertainment, while amassing an impressive following across Africa.
Every years brands fall over themselves for the slice of the visibility only the platform offers, so it came as no surprise that the competition prize got juicer this year.
Amid the COVID-19 break out in Nigeria, the show’s organisers offered their biggest offering since its inception in 2016. Without a shred of doubt, the reality show has become the “ the Nigerian dream, especially among young viewers. It is no loser’s game as it provides fame in exchange for weeks of seemingly doing nothing, but sharing one’s daily life with millions of viewers in Africa.
The issue is what it really takes to win. Interestingly, the winners have shared certain winning streaks in common.
At the just concluded reality show titled Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5, Laycon finally emerged winner. The singer took home the season’s whopping N85 million grand prize away from the mouth-watering N30 million in cash prize. Laycon raked in a total of N10 million from sponsors tasks.
The reality star’s win was predicated from the early weeks of the show’s 10 weeks duration. Going by social media analysis, Laycon’s very first appearance with his lighted jacket sparked initial attention which soon progressed to fascination.
A well renowned contender, Laycon impressively played into all the winning streaks of a typical Big Brother Naija champion, some of which include controversy and entanglement, while adding his irresistible genius touch.
Past winners of the reality show were: Mercy Eke of the Pepper Dem’ Season 4, the longest season since it’s hiatus in 2016. It lasted for 99 days (14 weeks) with 26 contestants for the grand prize of N 60 million.
Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe of the “Double Wahala” Season 3 which lasted for 13 weeks beat 20 other housemates to win the show’s N45 million prize.
Efe Ejeba of the “See Gobe” Season 2 won the grand prize of N25 million after 11 weeks of exciting TV experience.
Entertainment
Art Alade Drops New EP ,Way Home
The multi-platinum selling artist, songwriter, and entertainer, Darey Art Alade, shocked fans on Monday when he released his new Extended Play (EP) project, ‘Way Home’.
The ‘Pray for Me’ crooner had been dropping new music projects back to back since August when he broke his five-year hiatus with the hot single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.
Leading the EP is a tune with Patoranking titled ‘Jojo’ which is available to stream on all online platforms.
Announcing the project in an endearing message to fans via his social media, Darey said, “After a lot of sweat and sleepless nights in the kitchen, my brand new EP, ‘Way Home’ is finally ready.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in August, the singer released a Pheelz-produced single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, he said, “Just like many of you, 2020 has so far, brought a handful of uncertainties on my way.
“But the fact is that God isn’t surprised. So I guess it’s up to all of us to submit and be led,” he wrote on his Instagram page.
Darey’s last released two singles ‘Asiko Laiye’ (Remix), featured Olamide, and ‘Pray For Me’ featured Soweto Gospel Choir in 2015. Both tracks were instant hits.
Darey released his fifth studio album titled Naked in October 2015.
The 13-track album comprised afrobeat, soul, and R&B collaborations with Asa, Olamide and the multiple Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
The ‘Not the Girl’ singer is also a coach on singing competition, The Voice Nigeria.
The seasoned vocalist will officially join other music stars such as Waje, Yemi Alade, and Falz on the panel.
He also runs Livespot, a Lagos-based integrated Communications firm with offices in Abuja, along with his wife, Deola.
Entertainment
BBNaija 2020: Nengi Gives Update On Reconciliation With Boyfriend
Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi has revealed that a reconciliation move with her boyfriend after her eviction failed.
The beauty queen who said her relationship with her boyfriend of almost two years ended because she told him she was going for the reality show, gave the update yesterday.
In an interview during her media rounds, Nengi said it seemed like her boyfriend has moved on because he has refused to pick her call.
She said, “I have been trying to reach him but he has refused to pick my call.
“I think he has broken up with me or he is still angry.”
Recall that Nengi had said she did not pursue a relationship with Ozo because of her situation with her boyfriend.
She, however, promised that time will tell if she would date Ozo.
