Opinion
Idiom Of The Palm Tree
Idiom of the palm tree begins with the truth that no part of that tree, common in southern part of Nigeria, is, or should be, wasted. Apart from the palm oil derived from the ripe nuts, the kernel also produces palm kernel oil which can be used as ointment as well as health care purposes. The shells and fibre from the nuts and kernel serve as fuel and other purposes; research and experiments also show that palm kernel shells are used for other products. Leaves of the palm tree are used to produce brooms for domestic use, while the stem produces sweet wine. Ashes from burnt parts of the palm tree are used to produce black local soap as well as serve medicinal purposes.
Before the advent of Western civilization, palm tree was a symbol of industry, honest labour and self-reliance in traditional African economy. Palm tree became the symbol of an early political party in Nigeria and, up to 1967, palm produce featured as a principal revenue earner for individuals and regional governments. Another idiom of the palm tree is the interdependent nature of a vibrant economy, of which palm produce connected and brought many people together as partners in productive endeavours.
While the growth and spread of the palm trees were vibrant and natural, no one was known to water or apply manure or fertilizer on growing palm trees, neither were security guards hired to protect the zones where the trees grew freely. While people from certain parts of Nigeria would climb and harvest the ripe palm fruits, there were others who processed the fruits into red palm oil. Cooperation reigned.
In the days of produce and sanitary inspectors, no one was known to have produced or sold fake products which endangered the health of anyone. Palm produce, from red oil to palm kernel and other derivatives, were inspected and graded, such that the market price was determined by quality. Those who climbed the trees to harvest the palm fruits were different from those who gathered and transported the fruits to the processing venues. Similarly, processors of the palm oil and palm kernel oil as well as the nuts for sale, were quite different categories of people working to earn a living.
Middlemen, traders, buyers, transporters, etc, were also different categories of hustlers working to earn a living. Prior to 1960, white men were seen in various produce business. Oil mills were established in many places, especially close to navigable rivers and creeks, such that those who could not process the palm oil themselves, sold the fruits to nearest Oil Mills. The Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) changed the pattern of the economy. In Rivers State, a giant state-owned oil palm processing plant was established in Ubima.
Some foreigners came to Nigeria to learn about the palm tree and its uses and went back home to start serious business in palm oil, from growing the trees, to processing the oil. Old oil mills built by colonial administrations, turned into criminal hide-outs, but the one in Rumukwurushi harbours traders. The story of Risonpalm remains an idiom of its own. Still, local processing of palm oil remains a ready means of economic engagement, but oil itself in general remains an idiom and also an enigma.
A more important aspect of the idiom of the palm tree is the fact that what gives rise to its products and revenue-generating parts lies deep in the ground. Thus, real money which is the lubricant of an economy, lies in the ground, commonly known as gold, a solid mineral. What is harvested atop the palm tree and then processed for profit, represents paper money, naira. The idiom can be expanded to include the fact that what results in profit derives from honest labour, coupled with application of shrewd economic sense. Honest labour includes the direction of personal ability towards productive services, plus use of natural resources.
Thus, another idiom of the palm tree is that you don’t just look at it, but help yourself by making a bold start, using what you have readily at hand.
To use what you have at hand to generate benefits includes using the economic principle of comparative advantage by identifying what your strongest ability is, among others. If you cannot climb the palm tree, you may find and liaise with someone who can; and if you cannot process the palm fruits into oil, then get someone who can do that. At the end, there would be collaborative efforts to move the economy and generate products and benefits.
Perhaps, you don’t own a piece of land where palm trees grow, but there is another idiom from the palm tree. The tree grows tall, with its roots in the soil and usually has thorns that can pierce the body, causing injuries. One of the guidelines for utilization of personal ability is to understand vital power of the mind, fired by personal volition. Fear is destructive, but its positive aspect demands weighing and testing possibilities and chances, before plunging into deep waters. Taking informed actions in any product would demand exploring options and pitfalls, because every economy has its rules of engagement and risks.
The palm tree and activities connected with it, have to do with agriculture. Apart from being ancient and natural activity, agriculture demonstrates the idiom that man’s well-being does not lie in staying idle, but tilling the soil. Tilling the soil is synonymous with applying the hands in productive labour, after using the head as source of guidance and inspiration. How did ancient people know that palm tree is a money-yielding plant? A zeal to add value to life often expands the mind to draw inspirations from unknown quarters. Ask, and it shall be given!
Personal impetus to exert oneself in productive and creative engagements usually draws inspirations if the motive is not just money alone or fame. When humans ignore or abuse Nature in the quest for money, the result is usually that our eyes get so dim that we rarely see the bounties which Nature proffers to us. While we scramble for mineral oil and allocation of oil blocks, we would not remember that palm oil was our help in ages past! Now, who owns 83% of mineral oil? Ask Senator Ita Enang!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
A New Nigeria At 60?
It was interesting listening to two guests on a radio programme last Tuesday, talking on how possible a new Nigeria is at 60. For those young men, Nigeria which celebrated her 60 years of freedom from colonial rule yesterday, should not go on retirement, as a recent advert suggested, rather, there should be a renewal of the country through a positive change of the mindset of the citizens.
According to them, the vision of a new Nigeria can be realised, when individuals believe in themselves and in the country and are willing to make selfless sacrifices for the good and happiness of others; when we accept that we the citizens are the problem of the country and that the solution to these problems starts from us, the followers and not necessarily the leaders.
Indeed, how true they were! Often we have heaped the blame of the daunting challenges facing us as a nation on the handful of people at the corridors of power, forgetting that, as the saying goes, when you point a finger at a person, three fingers point at you. One is not trying to exonerate the leaders but the truth is that we the followers are not any better.
Imagine the trending story of how some citizens were destroying and stealing clips, bolts and knots on the yet-to-be-completed Lagos – Ibadan railway line. About 10,000 bolts and 50,000 clips are said to have been replaced, apparently by the construction company. It’s the same way some people steal cable wires, transformers and other property of the electricity companies. Electricity theft is now like a normal thing as both the high and low are involved in it. Even manhole covers on the roads are not spared.
In the offices, worship centres, hospitals, academic institutions, markets, among the artisans and people of other walks of life, the story is the same. Many see no wrong in committing crime including stealing from their organisations, cheating their fellow citizens, lying and other forms of corrupt practices. Our value system has completely eroded. An analyst had this to say about the situation of things in the country, “while we focus on the developing the “hardware” of life (super structures – buildings, bridges, skyscrapers), we tend to forget or ignore the software (character, moral, humanity) of the people that would man these structures.”
Yes, a new, better Nigeria is possible, but we must as a matter of priority begin to invest in human character development. The possibility of birthing a new nation starts from us as individuals. In our small circle of influence, we can elect to start that revolution and also determine to carry it into different levels of political leadership when we get the chance. Definitely, the people we have in power will not be there forever, and if we do not begin now to reorientate ourselves and work on our value systems, the circle of corrupt, bad, self-centered, incompetent leadership we have had in the country in the last 60 years will continue and actions inimical to national unity will thrive.
It is said that it takes a people to build a nation and that when you fix a man, you fix a nation. With the abundant natural resources in the country, it takes a deliberate effort aimed at realigning our consciences, to build a nation of our dreams where our refineries shall work optimally and the issue of fuel importation and all its attendant consequences will be a thing of the past; where health tourism will not be associated with Nigeria because our health institution will be among the best in the world; where a Nigerian child in the village can attend primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in her locality and still compete favorably with graduates from other parts of the world because the money meant for education will be adequately deployed; where our roads will cease to be death traps; where clean water will flow from our taps and adequate power supply ceases to be a mirage.
However, to aid the actualisation of a new Nigeria vision, the wobbling structure of the nation must be worked on. Not a few persons have blamed the problems of the country on the type of federal system of government we run, which weakens the states and reposes enormous powers at the center. Recently, I stumbled upon an article credited to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, on the topic of restructuring. The incisive write-up explained restructuring as “going back to the Independence Constitution which our leaders negotiated with the British between 1957 and 1959. It was on that basis that the three regions agreed to go to Independence as one united country”.
This negotiated constitution, according to him, gave considerable autonomy to the regions. For instance, each region collected its revenue and contributed the agreed proportion to the centre. The regions used to be federating units. Each region had its own constitution. With these, the regions were able to compete in a healthy manner. Incidentally, the military took over in 1966 and pushed aside the constitution, the negotiated agreement among the three regions, which was the foundation of a united Nigeria. They gave us the current constitution which has been faulted by various peoples and regions.
Therefore, in line with the theme of the diamond anniversary – “Together we shall be”, it is imperative that action which will truly make this unity possible be taken, one of which is restructuring along the six geo-political zones in the country. This and other recommendations of the 2014 National Conference should be implemented without delay. This will make room for rapid development of the country, quell the growing clamour for cessation by many ethnic groups and regions and give the entire citizens, members of various religious groups a sense of belonging.
Going back to the negotiated constitution will make us forge a more united and cohesive Nigeria. By our actions, both as the leaders and followers, greatness awaits this nation.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Of Quota System And Mediocrity
Each time the thought of restructuring the country is concieved, people are usually quick to think along the lines of regional devide, vis-a-vis enthroning true federalism where fiscal federalism is prioritized. An advocate of restructuring once said that Nigeria fared better when we operated as Northern, Eastern, Western and Mid West Regions than now.
Myopically, they have refused to dig for reasons why this same federal system, which some have nicknamed dysfunctional unitary system, benefits some countries and yet it is considered counter-productive in Nigeria. Luckily, the likes of Bayo Okunade, a professor of political science at the University of Ibadan, would always think differently. For such, unless some fundamental issues are addressed, the problems would persist with or without restructuring.
It is education, it’s girl-child education, it’s women’s right, it’s child begging, it is parental irresponsibility, demographic growth, it’s managing a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society and bringing them into one community where they are all first and foremost, citizens before anything else.
As I carefully read through the speech of the the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on the ocassion of Governor El-Rufai’s birthday, held in Kaduna earlier in the year, I needed no interpreter to help me figure out a diagnosis of Nigeria’s problem, using the north as a sample population.
Without mincing words, the former central bank boss merely highlighted the indices for restructuring Nigeria, using the mathematical formula of substituting the north for Nigeria as a whole. Although his emphasis was glaringly on the north, Sanusi was unequivocal on the imminence of destruction, should leaders fail to address the myriad challenges facing their subjects, which solution he insists does not rest on quota provision, but hinges on education.
His position on the quota system and federal character policies as a catalyst for the upsurge of mediocrity in the system as well as the relapsing into outright illiteracy by the citizens today, could not be hidden. He blamed the north for resting on their oars because of the quota system in place by which they hope to gain placement in the scheme of things.
In his words, “we need to get northern youths to a point where they don’t need to come from a part of the country to get a job. The rest of the country cannot be investing, educating their children, producing graduates and then they watch us, they can’t get jobs because they come from the wrong state, when we have not invested in the future of our own children”.
While the quota system came into being prior to Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, the federal character principle became officially recognised in the 1979 constitution. The implication of these was that issues of admission, recruitment, promotion and appointment became based on these principles.
Bearing in mind that the entity called Nigeria is an output of an almagamated process, whose constituents can hardly jettison in a hurry, their individual differences vis-a-vis; culture, tongue, belief, etc, the federal character and quota system as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria was designed to ensure equitable distributions of bureaucratic and political roles in the public service at federal, state and local government levels with pre-determined and inflexible result.
Of course, by design, the “federal character” principle seeks to ensure that appointments to public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, ethnic, religious and geographic diversity of the country. It is purely to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.
The main idea is to create conditions where no tribe is favoured above another, thus cementing, in concrete term, the unity of the entire nation where there would be no room for greed, avarice and jealousy. For this reason, Section 153(1) of the 1999 Constitution provided for a commission (Federal Character Commission),charged with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of rules and principles proclaimed in federal character.
Regrettably, the federal character has become a euphemism for recruiting unqualified people into the public service. Probably, proponents of this policy did not put into consideration, what becomes of the slots of a particular locality or region in the event of no capable hand to fill in the blank spaces.
This I believe is the reason why Sanusi berated the north over continuous reliance on quota system and federal character to get jobs for its children at the expense of the other parts of the country who, he said, are “ busy educating their own children and turning out graduates”.
Like every derailed course that is tantamount to review, Sanusi believes that an expiry date awaits this well- intended but abused privilege. And for him, “a day is coming when there would be a constitutional amendment that addresses these issues of quota system and federal character.
“The country is moving on, the quota system that everybody talks about must have a sunset clause”. He advocates emphasis on merit against religion or tribe. “You don’t need to ride on being from Kaduna State or from the North or a Muslim to get a job, you come with your credentials, you go with your competence, you can compete with any Nigerian from anywhere”, he maintained.
If I could read the lips of the traditional ruler, I should summerize his thought by stating that the days of potential did not help us so why can’t we crave for, or explore the era of credential?
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Buhari, Gambari And NOUN Law Graduates
What a country! Will Nigeria ever change from its absurd and disgusting approaches to important and sensitive issues? Must everything be subjected to partisan politics of bullying; who will win and who will lose? In which clime is education ever subjected to politics and pull down syndrome in the world space? These are some of the salient questions to the political-class in the Federal Republic of Nigeria who take joy in frustrating any government’s good initiatives and policies for selfish interests.
On 6 December, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari ignited the entire nation with jubilation by giving assent to the controversial National Open University of Nigeria Act known as NOUN (Amendment) Act 2018. The entire nation jubilated and hailed the presidential intervention hoping that the crisis which held over a thousand of law students of the federal government-owned Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution to ransom since 2013 the first set of the Faculty of Law graduated has been brought to final end.
The amendment by the Senate after a public-hearing remedied the controversial clause “Correspondence” in the hitherto NOUN Act and changed it to “Full-time” which the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and Body of Benchers (BOB) capitalized on to deny the graduates of the university admission quota into the Nigerian Law School for their vocational training like their counterparts from other universities in and outside the country.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has shown profound commitment toward resolving the protracted crisis in numerous ways by liaising with his Ministry of Justice counterpart, Abubakar Malami but to no avail. The question is; how long will innocent citizens that got admission in a federal university and graduated from their accredited programme be allowed to be roaming the streets for no just course? Again, what are those bodies; CLE and BOB endlessly deliberating on a university that is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC)?
Section 4 of the Legal Education (Consolidation, etc) Act states; “Subject to this Act, the Attorney-General of the Federation may give the Council directions of a general character with regard to the exercise by the Council of its functions and it shall be the duty of the Council to comply with such directives”.
Could the AGF claim not to know of the above provision since President Buhari gave assent to the NOUN Amendment Act about two years ago toward resolving the problems that crippled innocent citizens? Or is President Buhari’s assent so cheap to be thrown into a dustbin? Or could a sensitive position as that of the Attorney-General of the Federation become a tool for some persons to settle scores against perceived enemies? These questions should be answered by the ‘almighty’ AGF, Abubakar Malami.
President Buhari has positioned a renowned career diplomat, experienced administrator and academic of high standing, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as his Chief of Staff after the demise of Malam Abba Kyari. The difference must be clear. Nigerians must see the difference. Gambari, a professor of global repute that knows the value of education and lives by it cannot watch and allow subordinates in the government destroy good policies of the government.
There is no excuse for these innocent citizens to continue to remain victims of power-plays merely because some cabals that attended conventional institutions didn’t like ODL (Open and Distance Learning) which is NOUN exceptional mode. Interestingly, virtual learning or Correspondence education which the cabal fumed over against NOUN has become the robust means of education following the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic around the world.
Most terrible is that on 6 December, 2020, it will complete two years President Buhari gave assent to resolve the crisis but some cabals using some persons in his cabinet stood against it using diverse tricks and delay tactics. The second anniversary of the assent is few months away. This is the height of disrespect to the Office of the President of a nation, and a slap on President Buhari.
At the peak of the pandemic, the federal government, through the Minister of Education, issued directives to all tertiary institutions in the country to adopt virtual/online learning which most of the universities embraced to prevent lagging behind. Thus, virtual learning and ODL (hitherto rejected) have become chief cornerstones. The world is changing rapidly and the pandemic has inarguably forced those that preferred to be anachronistic to forcefully think and make a move. Those that don’t believe in advancement or technological innovation should give space.
Another painful part is that those witch-hunted NOUN law students in a National Moot-Court competition for Faculties of Law in all federal, state and private universities in Nigeria defeated all their counterparts; and represented the country in India prior to their exclusion from the contest. Is this the way to reward and encourage hardwork and excellence? From legislative amendment and presidential assent, the contention has been reduced to naught by Coronavirus contagion as virtual/online learning has become the way to go across the world.
To conclude, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Gambari, as an academic should ensure that this absurdity; deliberate delays and frustration of helpless qualified NOUN law graduates from admission into the Nigerian Law School for their vocational training comes to an end. The office of the COS for the first time in the democratic dispensation rests on a renowned academic of international repute and career diplomat demonstrating President Buhari’s determination to make a difference in his final term in office.
As an icon of the academic world, the nation obviously earnestly waits to benefit from such positive action of Mr. President on account of experiences, skills and exposures Gambari had garnered over the years. Those that are bent on frustrating government policies from within for selfish interests should either retrace their steps or use the exit door. Witch-hunting an educational policy is a national tragedy. Let these witch-hunted NOUN law graduates be set free without further delay.
Danjuma, a social activist, wrote from Sokoto State.
