Buhari, Gambari And NOUN Law Graduates

Panic, anxiety and fear caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic are indicators of human attitude towards death. A university don, embittered because he was turned back from travelling abroad to deliver a lecture, confessed that he had lost an opportunity to earn thousands of dollars for delivering a one-hour lecture. It took the nagging of his wife to make him stop brooding. His 14 year-old daughter added that “life has no duplicate” and that money cannot be more important than “having daddy around”.

Let us admit that many people who take on the task of educating the masses on serious issues concerning life and death, rarely say the whole truth, untarnished. This is so largely because many of them rarely know the whole truth themselves. The sad truth is that those who challenge the status quo and prevailing dogmas become targets of attack by those who benefit from the dominion of mass ignorance and gullibility.

What we call death is a misnomer because the human body neither lives nor dies. The body which has become an object of obsession, is merely an animated conglomerate of atoms which bond together for some period, and then disintegrate again – dust to dust. The soul which animates and uses the body composed to the dust of the earth, dwells therein for about three score and ten years.

The purpose of periodic animation and use of the body of flesh and blood by the soul, is to acquire wide and varied experiences in various climes and zones of the earth. During such rounds of pilgrimages, the soul also strives to drop off encumbrances, propensities and errors attached to it as a result of wrong attitudes, thinking and actions. Some people refer to this all-important process as detachment from the burdens of “karma”. Unfortunately, a number of preachers, hearing the word karma, think of occultism and such balderdash.

Yet, the process of repeated embodiment for the purposes of maturity and cleansing from prevailing guilts, is the greatest grace as well as opportunity provided for everyone to fulfill the missions of staying on the earth. But what do we find? Total distortion and misrepresentation of the issue! Thus are many people led astray from the Truth which is the ultimate basis of human salvation. Truth also includes the basic laws by which life is governed, one of which stipulates that everyone reaps what he sows.

Human salvation does not consist of such easy stuff as many preachers hold enticingly to the public. Catching the crowd is not same thing as catching the soul. Rather, what we find is a process of exploiting human weaknesses, fears and ignorance as a means of spreading old and hackneyed dogmas that hold no water.

The time has come when the masses should be told the untarnished truth, bitter as it may be. One of such truths is that repeated incarnations constitute a grace and the means to correct the errors and guilts which individuals have accumulated and which must be atoned for. Another truth is that the body of flesh and blood is NOT the unit of ultimate value in human life. Serving as temporary garment of earth-life, the body is discarded several times like any garment, and another body taken on in another incarnation.

Serving as an outermost layer or cloak, the body has other inner layers, one of which is the soul which is the unit involved in life’s shuttles. The soul shuttles between the earth as a field of actions and cleansing, and beyond which can be called ethereal zone of the world of matter. Spirit, which is the real essence of man and the ultimate unit that must mature and ascend, constitutes what must return to paradise in the spiritual sphere of creation.

Death of the physical body which is a garment of transit, is not a calamity but a necessity. The body must be discarded several times, while the experiences gained through the instrumentality of the body are extracted and serve for enrichment purposes. Errors, negligences and guilts accumulated during physical pilgrimages form the balance sheet which confronts the soul in the beyond, as determinant of another incarnation.

Many of the senseless errors and excesses which people commit on earth arise from ignorance of the true facts of life, personal weaknesses and propensities which people find hard to drop, as well as misinformation from various quarters. Preachers and teachers who cannot expound and explain the true facts and laws of life as they truly are, should examine themselves before taking on the task of educating others.

Death of the physical body which has become an obsession to many people, is not a big deal, neither is it a calamity. Physical death becomes a calamity because of the fear arising from the demand for atonement. If those who loot public treasury by various clever means know that in the future they would walk the streets of cities with plates in hands, begging for alms, surely, they would mend their ways now, quickly!

Ignorance or lack of true knowledge is man’s greatest plight and, a part of such ignorance includes the issue about what we call death. In reality death means absence or degeneration of responsibility, alertness, consciousness and inability to strive towards the ultimate purpose of life on earth. What is dead is what becomes useless in creation, arising from lack of personal exertion. Those who are truly living approach death with cheers and confidence, because it means progress.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.