Buhari, Gambari And NOUN Law Graduates
What a country! Will Nigeria ever change from its absurd and disgusting approaches to important and sensitive issues? Must everything be subjected to partisan politics of bullying; who will win and who will lose? In which clime is education ever subjected to politics and pull down syndrome in the world space? These are some of the salient questions to the political-class in the Federal Republic of Nigeria who take joy in frustrating any government’s good initiatives and policies for selfish interests.
On 6 December, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari ignited the entire nation with jubilation by giving assent to the controversial National Open University of Nigeria Act known as NOUN (Amendment) Act 2018. The entire nation jubilated and hailed the presidential intervention hoping that the crisis which held over a thousand of law students of the federal government-owned Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution to ransom since 2013 the first set of the Faculty of Law graduated has been brought to final end.
The amendment by the Senate after a public-hearing remedied the controversial clause “Correspondence” in the hitherto NOUN Act and changed it to “Full-time” which the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and Body of Benchers (BOB) capitalized on to deny the graduates of the university admission quota into the Nigerian Law School for their vocational training like their counterparts from other universities in and outside the country.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has shown profound commitment toward resolving the protracted crisis in numerous ways by liaising with his Ministry of Justice counterpart, Abubakar Malami but to no avail. The question is; how long will innocent citizens that got admission in a federal university and graduated from their accredited programme be allowed to be roaming the streets for no just course? Again, what are those bodies; CLE and BOB endlessly deliberating on a university that is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC)?
Section 4 of the Legal Education (Consolidation, etc) Act states; “Subject to this Act, the Attorney-General of the Federation may give the Council directions of a general character with regard to the exercise by the Council of its functions and it shall be the duty of the Council to comply with such directives”.
Could the AGF claim not to know of the above provision since President Buhari gave assent to the NOUN Amendment Act about two years ago toward resolving the problems that crippled innocent citizens? Or is President Buhari’s assent so cheap to be thrown into a dustbin? Or could a sensitive position as that of the Attorney-General of the Federation become a tool for some persons to settle scores against perceived enemies? These questions should be answered by the ‘almighty’ AGF, Abubakar Malami.
President Buhari has positioned a renowned career diplomat, experienced administrator and academic of high standing, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as his Chief of Staff after the demise of Malam Abba Kyari. The difference must be clear. Nigerians must see the difference. Gambari, a professor of global repute that knows the value of education and lives by it cannot watch and allow subordinates in the government destroy good policies of the government.
There is no excuse for these innocent citizens to continue to remain victims of power-plays merely because some cabals that attended conventional institutions didn’t like ODL (Open and Distance Learning) which is NOUN exceptional mode. Interestingly, virtual learning or Correspondence education which the cabal fumed over against NOUN has become the robust means of education following the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic around the world.
Most terrible is that on 6 December, 2020, it will complete two years President Buhari gave assent to resolve the crisis but some cabals using some persons in his cabinet stood against it using diverse tricks and delay tactics. The second anniversary of the assent is few months away. This is the height of disrespect to the Office of the President of a nation, and a slap on President Buhari.
At the peak of the pandemic, the federal government, through the Minister of Education, issued directives to all tertiary institutions in the country to adopt virtual/online learning which most of the universities embraced to prevent lagging behind. Thus, virtual learning and ODL (hitherto rejected) have become chief cornerstones. The world is changing rapidly and the pandemic has inarguably forced those that preferred to be anachronistic to forcefully think and make a move. Those that don’t believe in advancement or technological innovation should give space.
Another painful part is that those witch-hunted NOUN law students in a National Moot-Court competition for Faculties of Law in all federal, state and private universities in Nigeria defeated all their counterparts; and represented the country in India prior to their exclusion from the contest. Is this the way to reward and encourage hardwork and excellence? From legislative amendment and presidential assent, the contention has been reduced to naught by Coronavirus contagion as virtual/online learning has become the way to go across the world.
To conclude, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Gambari, as an academic should ensure that this absurdity; deliberate delays and frustration of helpless qualified NOUN law graduates from admission into the Nigerian Law School for their vocational training comes to an end. The office of the COS for the first time in the democratic dispensation rests on a renowned academic of international repute and career diplomat demonstrating President Buhari’s determination to make a difference in his final term in office.
As an icon of the academic world, the nation obviously earnestly waits to benefit from such positive action of Mr. President on account of experiences, skills and exposures Gambari had garnered over the years. Those that are bent on frustrating government policies from within for selfish interests should either retrace their steps or use the exit door. Witch-hunting an educational policy is a national tragedy. Let these witch-hunted NOUN law graduates be set free without further delay.
Danjuma, a social activist, wrote from Sokoto State.
Of Quota System And Mediocrity
Each time the thought of restructuring the country is concieved, people are usually quick to think along the lines of regional devide, vis-a-vis enthroning true federalism where fiscal federalism is prioritized. An advocate of restructuring once said that Nigeria fared better when we operated as Northern, Eastern, Western and Mid West Regions than now.
Myopically, they have refused to dig for reasons why this same federal system, which some have nicknamed dysfunctional unitary system, benefits some countries and yet it is considered counter-productive in Nigeria. Luckily, the likes of Bayo Okunade, a professor of political science at the University of Ibadan, would always think differently. For such, unless some fundamental issues are addressed, the problems would persist with or without restructuring.
It is education, it’s girl-child education, it’s women’s right, it’s child begging, it is parental irresponsibility, demographic growth, it’s managing a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society and bringing them into one community where they are all first and foremost, citizens before anything else.
As I carefully read through the speech of the the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on the ocassion of Governor El-Rufai’s birthday, held in Kaduna earlier in the year, I needed no interpreter to help me figure out a diagnosis of Nigeria’s problem, using the north as a sample population.
Without mincing words, the former central bank boss merely highlighted the indices for restructuring Nigeria, using the mathematical formula of substituting the north for Nigeria as a whole. Although his emphasis was glaringly on the north, Sanusi was unequivocal on the imminence of destruction, should leaders fail to address the myriad challenges facing their subjects, which solution he insists does not rest on quota provision, but hinges on education.
His position on the quota system and federal character policies as a catalyst for the upsurge of mediocrity in the system as well as the relapsing into outright illiteracy by the citizens today, could not be hidden. He blamed the north for resting on their oars because of the quota system in place by which they hope to gain placement in the scheme of things.
In his words, “we need to get northern youths to a point where they don’t need to come from a part of the country to get a job. The rest of the country cannot be investing, educating their children, producing graduates and then they watch us, they can’t get jobs because they come from the wrong state, when we have not invested in the future of our own children”.
While the quota system came into being prior to Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, the federal character principle became officially recognised in the 1979 constitution. The implication of these was that issues of admission, recruitment, promotion and appointment became based on these principles.
Bearing in mind that the entity called Nigeria is an output of an almagamated process, whose constituents can hardly jettison in a hurry, their individual differences vis-a-vis; culture, tongue, belief, etc, the federal character and quota system as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria was designed to ensure equitable distributions of bureaucratic and political roles in the public service at federal, state and local government levels with pre-determined and inflexible result.
Of course, by design, the “federal character” principle seeks to ensure that appointments to public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, ethnic, religious and geographic diversity of the country. It is purely to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.
The main idea is to create conditions where no tribe is favoured above another, thus cementing, in concrete term, the unity of the entire nation where there would be no room for greed, avarice and jealousy. For this reason, Section 153(1) of the 1999 Constitution provided for a commission (Federal Character Commission),charged with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of rules and principles proclaimed in federal character.
Regrettably, the federal character has become a euphemism for recruiting unqualified people into the public service. Probably, proponents of this policy did not put into consideration, what becomes of the slots of a particular locality or region in the event of no capable hand to fill in the blank spaces.
This I believe is the reason why Sanusi berated the north over continuous reliance on quota system and federal character to get jobs for its children at the expense of the other parts of the country who, he said, are “ busy educating their own children and turning out graduates”.
Like every derailed course that is tantamount to review, Sanusi believes that an expiry date awaits this well- intended but abused privilege. And for him, “a day is coming when there would be a constitutional amendment that addresses these issues of quota system and federal character.
“The country is moving on, the quota system that everybody talks about must have a sunset clause”. He advocates emphasis on merit against religion or tribe. “You don’t need to ride on being from Kaduna State or from the North or a Muslim to get a job, you come with your credentials, you go with your competence, you can compete with any Nigerian from anywhere”, he maintained.
If I could read the lips of the traditional ruler, I should summerize his thought by stating that the days of potential did not help us so why can’t we crave for, or explore the era of credential?
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Approaching Death Without Fear
Panic, anxiety and fear caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic are indicators of human attitude towards death. A university don, embittered because he was turned back from travelling abroad to deliver a lecture, confessed that he had lost an opportunity to earn thousands of dollars for delivering a one-hour lecture. It took the nagging of his wife to make him stop brooding. His 14 year-old daughter added that “life has no duplicate” and that money cannot be more important than “having daddy around”.
Let us admit that many people who take on the task of educating the masses on serious issues concerning life and death, rarely say the whole truth, untarnished. This is so largely because many of them rarely know the whole truth themselves. The sad truth is that those who challenge the status quo and prevailing dogmas become targets of attack by those who benefit from the dominion of mass ignorance and gullibility.
What we call death is a misnomer because the human body neither lives nor dies. The body which has become an object of obsession, is merely an animated conglomerate of atoms which bond together for some period, and then disintegrate again – dust to dust. The soul which animates and uses the body composed to the dust of the earth, dwells therein for about three score and ten years.
The purpose of periodic animation and use of the body of flesh and blood by the soul, is to acquire wide and varied experiences in various climes and zones of the earth. During such rounds of pilgrimages, the soul also strives to drop off encumbrances, propensities and errors attached to it as a result of wrong attitudes, thinking and actions. Some people refer to this all-important process as detachment from the burdens of “karma”. Unfortunately, a number of preachers, hearing the word karma, think of occultism and such balderdash.
Yet, the process of repeated embodiment for the purposes of maturity and cleansing from prevailing guilts, is the greatest grace as well as opportunity provided for everyone to fulfill the missions of staying on the earth. But what do we find? Total distortion and misrepresentation of the issue! Thus are many people led astray from the Truth which is the ultimate basis of human salvation. Truth also includes the basic laws by which life is governed, one of which stipulates that everyone reaps what he sows.
Human salvation does not consist of such easy stuff as many preachers hold enticingly to the public. Catching the crowd is not same thing as catching the soul. Rather, what we find is a process of exploiting human weaknesses, fears and ignorance as a means of spreading old and hackneyed dogmas that hold no water.
The time has come when the masses should be told the untarnished truth, bitter as it may be. One of such truths is that repeated incarnations constitute a grace and the means to correct the errors and guilts which individuals have accumulated and which must be atoned for. Another truth is that the body of flesh and blood is NOT the unit of ultimate value in human life. Serving as temporary garment of earth-life, the body is discarded several times like any garment, and another body taken on in another incarnation.
Serving as an outermost layer or cloak, the body has other inner layers, one of which is the soul which is the unit involved in life’s shuttles. The soul shuttles between the earth as a field of actions and cleansing, and beyond which can be called ethereal zone of the world of matter. Spirit, which is the real essence of man and the ultimate unit that must mature and ascend, constitutes what must return to paradise in the spiritual sphere of creation.
Death of the physical body which is a garment of transit, is not a calamity but a necessity. The body must be discarded several times, while the experiences gained through the instrumentality of the body are extracted and serve for enrichment purposes. Errors, negligences and guilts accumulated during physical pilgrimages form the balance sheet which confronts the soul in the beyond, as determinant of another incarnation.
Many of the senseless errors and excesses which people commit on earth arise from ignorance of the true facts of life, personal weaknesses and propensities which people find hard to drop, as well as misinformation from various quarters. Preachers and teachers who cannot expound and explain the true facts and laws of life as they truly are, should examine themselves before taking on the task of educating others.
Death of the physical body which has become an obsession to many people, is not a big deal, neither is it a calamity. Physical death becomes a calamity because of the fear arising from the demand for atonement. If those who loot public treasury by various clever means know that in the future they would walk the streets of cities with plates in hands, begging for alms, surely, they would mend their ways now, quickly!
Ignorance or lack of true knowledge is man’s greatest plight and, a part of such ignorance includes the issue about what we call death. In reality death means absence or degeneration of responsibility, alertness, consciousness and inability to strive towards the ultimate purpose of life on earth. What is dead is what becomes useless in creation, arising from lack of personal exertion. Those who are truly living approach death with cheers and confidence, because it means progress.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
X-raying Indecent Dressing
Dress the way you want to be addressed is a popular saying that buttresses the fact that the way you dress speaks a lot about you.
This saying has, however, been compromised in recent times by our youths. Most of our streets, public places and institutions of higher learning are now adorned with indecent dressing. Ladies are the most culpable.
A dress is simply defined by the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary as “a piece of women’s clothing that is in one piece and covers the body down to the legs, sometimes, reaching below the knees or ankles”.
But for some of our female folks, the reverse is the case. Their own definition of dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is made in many pieces and exposes the body down to the legs and, most times, flying above the knees to the lap.
Some ladies have thrown away their values and our beloved culture as Africans to embrace the Western ways of dressing. They seem to have forgotten that a typical African woman is cultured and is expected to always cover the sensitive parts of her body.
What most of our ladies put on as skirts, especially on school campuses, is just an inch longer than the underwear they put on. Whenever they put on such dresses, they struggle to sit down, let alone bend down or stretch their legs.
Apart from the skimpy and tight nature of these dresses, they are also transparent; revealing certain parts of their bodies to the glare and embarrassment of decent people. It is the equivalent of what my lecturer would call “mobile pornography”.
Some students are so engrossed in this “dress to kill” mentality such that they have thrown decency to the wind, and even outdo the Westerners they try to emulate. The question is, why do we always seek to outdo the West in matters like this and not in science and technology or even any other endeavour?
This indecency was advertised to the embarrassment of some of us during the students’ week of the Rivers State University (RSU), then Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) in 2012.
The week which featured among other things, the Old School Day, witnessed some female students marching within the campus with their low slung knickers (bom shorts), skimpy and body exposing tops, and afro weavons under the guise of mocking the old school style.
In retrospect, in the 1960s and 1970s, one could hardly see young ladies – who are now parents, dressed in such manner. Then there was self-discipline and many students knew why they were in school. They were not distracted. Instead they were properly focused.
Newspaper reports sometime ago showed that some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, and Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, who dressed indecently were sent back home. They were prevented from entering the school premises. But can that happen today without fear of reprisals from the students?
Such disciplinary measures have helped the two institutions so much to improve and instill morals in their students. The authorities of higher institutions in the country should emulate this and instill similar discipline in the students.
While undergraduates, especially the female ones, are free to be fashionable, this must be done with some decorum and decency. We should not forget that the primary motive of attending school is to acquire knowledge and be exemplary in learning and character.
There is nothing bad in looking good and smart, but the way we go about it matters and tells a lot about us. Our ladies should, therefore, strive to jealously guard their dignity. Of course, dressing to show one’s nakedness or vital parts is ungainly.
Dressing indecently does not add to one’s beauty nor make one a big girl’ as many ladies wrongly assume. Rather, it takes away one’s dignity and exposes one to ridicule and embarrassment. No amount of modernity can disclaim this fact.
There is no doubt that a lot of sex related problems such as rape and other forms of sexual abuses will be reduced in various institutions of higher learning and the society at large if our ladies can strike a balance between modernity and modesty.
Ibigotemiari wrote from Port Harcourt.
