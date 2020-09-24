Five Most Followed Naija Lockdown Housemates On Instagram

The Big Brother Lockdown Season which kicked off on Sunday, July 19 ends on September 27. It has been regarded as one of the most viewed editions since the show started.

Housemates of the reality TV show have automatically made name for themselves with all of them gathering massive followers even before they were evicted from the show on social media. Some of them had less than 2k followers before getting into the house but now have massive following.

Laycon has the highest number of followers while Eric has the lowest number of followers. Laycon’s wisdom and humble position have helped in winning the hearts of the viewers through his stay in the house.This has reflected in the rapid increase in his following in Instagram and Twitter.

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe is a 26 year old singer and rapper from Lagos.He’s a graduate of Philosophy from the university of Lagos who started his musical journey early. He has emerged as the most followed BB Naija seasons housemates on social media. He currently has 1,154,000 followers on Instagram.

He is one of the five housemates left to contest for the N85 million prize on Sunday. Many people have predicted Laycon as the winner of this years Big Brother Naija.

Socialite Kiddwaya is the son of billionaire Terry Ways,kiddwaya’s father,Terry is a popular known for his Italian luxury fashion label, Versace.Kiddwaya was evicted on Sunday 13,2020.He is the second most followed BB Naija lockdown housemate with 950,823 followers.

Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson,22, is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa. She is a former model and MBGN top five contestants who loves learning new things,having fun,travelling, taking on new adventures and being true to her self. She is the first head of House in the lockdown season.

She is one of the five housemates left to contest for the N85 million prize on Sunday. Nengi is the third most followed with 319 followers.

Dorathy Bachor is a 24 year old entrepreneur from Lagos.She believes she is the only one who should make you smile.Her boldness moves proves she’s an asset in Big Brother Naija lockdown season.

She is one of the five housemates left to contest for the N85 million prize on Sunday. She is the fifth most followed BB Naija housemate with 821,137 followers.

Erica Nlewdim is an actress who studied Business Administration at Covenant University and graduated at 19.She went further to study screen acting at the met film school in London.

On September 6,2020,Erica joined the list of disqualified housemates from the reality TV show after getting a third strike.She is the fourth most followed BB Naija housemate with 912,483 followers.