Foreign Capital Imports in Nigeria drop by 78%
The National Bureau of Statistics of Nigeria, or NBS, has reported at the start of September that the value of Nigeria’s capital imports fell to $1.29 billion. This means that there is an active decline of 77.88 percent in the value. This is especially troublesome considering the fact that during the first quarter of 2020 the capital import used to be $5.85 billion.
This means that cumulatively, on a year-to-year basis, the drop amounted to a whopping 78.60 percent from what it used to be in the second financial quarter of 2019 ($6.05 billion).
It is no secret that this large decline is largely attributed to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic which is currently plaguing the world. Nigeria is not the only country that has been affected by the global problem. Almost every other country in the world is having financial problems with global economies like the US and UK shrinking by 20%. In Nigeria during the period between April and June the Foreign Direct Investment, or FDI, calculated in equities and other capital, has fallen by 30.65 percent on a quarterly and by 33.41 percent on yearly basis. The current number is sitting at $148.59 million. According to NDS, the FDI accounts for almost 12 percent of the total capital that has been imported in the second quarter of 2020. One of the leading causes is portfolio investment (equities, bonds, foreign exchange market, etc). These investments accumulate to 29.76 percent of the total inflow of foreign money. This unit has fallen by an incredible 91.06 percent just between the first and second quarters of 2020 to $385.32 million.
Major capital investment contributor is classified under “other investment” and comprises trade credits, currency deposits, loans, etc. The statistics show that these types of investments account for as much as 58.77 percent of total imported capital or $761.03 million. The decline here is also quite visible as there is a drop of 42.81 percent on quarter to quarter and 48.60 percent on yearly basis.
According to the report made by the NDS, during these times of crisis, Great Britain has become a major capital investor of Nigeria in the second quarter where the inflow of money shows $428.83 million. This is 33.12 percent of the total capital inflow in the second quarter of 2020.
The largest capital importing state is still considered to be Lagos with $1.13 billion or 87.30 percent of the total capital inflow in Q2 of 2020 closely followed by the states of Abuja and Ogun in second and third positions. However, the difference of capital investment here is quite troubling since Abuja has only $145.30 million and the Ogur state is netting $11 million which are 11.20 percent and 0.85 percent of the capital importing total.
The foreign exchange market (Forex, FX) in Nigeria is starting to boom though. Due to the novel coronavirus which has left a huge number of residents unemployed and others locked up in their own homes the number of people who started researching additional ways to generate income has increased by a significant amount. Forex has proved to be a useful instrument in this battle against unemployment. The educational material is freely available online, so it isn’t far from reality that anyone with a decent computer, smartphone, or even a tablet could go through some materials over the internet.
Choosing a proper, licensed broker is also quite an endeavor. However, it is made easier due to the efforts of regulatory bodies that work hard on licensing these firms which afterward have the ability to offer reliable services. If you’re a trader, you can read online forex reviews here to choose your desired broker, test the waters with a demo account, invest, and start trading currency pairs. It is a unique opportunity for people living in developing countries that do not have enough finances to manage the Coronavirus pandemic. This has been successfully done by countries like South Africa, which has introduced its own regulatory body – Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) – that managed to put the country on the global playfield with the South African rand now becoming the 18th most traded currency on Forex globally.
The reason FX is profitable now is because of the Nigerian naira pushing the limits. The currency has become stronger during the last couple of months (everything is comparable) but this can be largely attributed to the fact that the decrease in imports leaves more focus on exports which directly translates to the strengthening of the local currency. However, the margin at which it strengthened leaves something to desire more. Unfortunately, the Nigerian naira has been devaluing for a very long time now and unless something changes in the inner politics of the nation it is not going to improve. The devaluation happens due to the oil prices jumping around constantly. Nigeria is extremely dependent on the crude price. This has gone to the extent where there are multiple exchange rate policies for naira. Currently, it is sitting around N381 which is a 21 point increase from what it used to be prior to the lockdown.
The inflation rate in Nigeria on an all-time high
Inflation is a rise in the price levels in relation to goods available leading to endless fall in an economy’s purchasing power over a period of time. It measures the proportion of the rate at which the normal price level of goods and services rise over time in an economy. Nigeria has been experiencing increased levels of inflation since the pandemic broke.
The world is currently fighting COVID-19 that has greatly affected many countries and the world at large, that has measures put in place to suppress the virus. Not only did these measures help curb the spread of the novel virus, but it has also reduced the performance of many economies, businesses and health systems of countries. Currently, more than 3,000,000 people got infected worldwide, with almost over 220,414 people dead. 44 people died in Nigeria from the virus with 255 recoveries. This has had a drastic effect on Nigeria’s economy, which saw its peak in March when the first case was recorded. In March, the CPI recorded a 0.84% rise in month-on-month inflation rate in Nigeria, which was a 0.5% increase from the previous month.
The inflation rate in Nigeria has continually been on an increase from month-on-month and year-on-year rates and several financial experts in Nigeria express their concerns about it and are calling for the currency’s stabilization. A majority of forex traders are particularly unaware about the state of the currency at a given period of time, especially beginners who rely on their brokers to update them on events plaguing the markets. The issues with FX broker comparison is that some brokers are more analytical than others when it comes to delivering information to their customers. While some brokers would prefer analyzing news before delivering it to a beginner trader, others just send out the news to their clients, without ensuring that the implications of the news are fully understood.
The average change in the percentage in both rural and urban areas in CPI of one year, ending in March 2020, over the CPI for the previous year till March 2019 was 11.62%. This shows a 0.08 increase rate of over 11.54% recorded in February 2020 for the same average.
In March 2020, the inflation rate in urban regions increased by 12.93% YoY; which was a 0.08 increase rate from 12.85% YoY change recorded in February 2020. With regards to the MoM rate, urban regions list increased by 0.88%, which is a 0.06 increase rate point from 0.82% recorded in earlier months.
This MoM development is generally caused by the prices of food to other consumer goods. Additionally, in March 2020, the inflation rate in the rural areas also increased by 0.03%, highlighting 11.64% from 11.61% in February 2020, which significantly contributed to the index prices of food. Simultaneously, there was a 0.80% increase in indices, at an additional 0.04 rate point from the 0.76% increase recorded earlier that month.
Statistics show that there was a rise in food prices that were brought about by an increase in costs of Potatoes, sweet potato, yams, fish, oils and fats, meat, fruits, bread and oats, and vegetables. There is currently volatility in the prices of all agricultural products, with the inflation rate steady at 9.98%, which is a 0.25% increase compared to the 9.73% recorded in March.
The highest inflation levels in Nigeria were recorded in bicycle prices, passenger transportation by sea and rates increased, medical services, medication, health services in general, and Major family equipment whether electronic or not. The most recent report suggests a quick rise in the prices of all products and services in the country, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and the continuation of the pandemic. It is worth noting that the most recent inflation rate implies that the buying capacity of customers has decreased.
On Tuesday morning, Nigeria’s Consumer Prices Index, also known as inflation massively increased in August 2020, by 13.22% as per information delivered by the National Bureau of Statistics. This indicates the twelfth continuous rise since September 2019 and the most noteworthy in 28 months reported by a business examination shows that information from the NBS August 2020 expansion.
Ugandan Appointed Managing Director In Nigeria
Ringier One Africa Media has announced that Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, who was the Jobberman Nigeria CEO, as the new Managing director of ROAM Africa jobs.
ROAM connects Africans to opportunities. They empower people through transparency and are transforming markets with high technology. ROAM embraces diversity and it’s their key to success. Since the diverse backgrounds are driving them to innovations, they seek and hire people from all walks of life, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion. ROAM creates a business with real people.
Why do they stay at the highest level all the time? Because of teamwork and most importantly a passion for what they do. They believe that shaping future leaders ( as they accept MBA internship candidates ) with externship programs on an ongoing basis will lead to success.
ROAM Africa’s job brands are dominant recruitment solutions platforms in Africa, Including BrighterMonday in East Africa and Jobberman in West Africa (Focusing on Nigeria and Ghana). Hilda will take over from Kwaku Agbesi, who chose to fully focus on his role as CEO of Jobberman Ghana. In the future, he will give his full attention to the big potential of his home country.
Hilda joined Jobberman Nigeria as CEO in June 2019. Under her leadership, the brand has strengthened its position as Nigeria’s largest job platform with over 2 million job seekers and 68.000 employees.
Taking her new role in the company, she said that she was very excited to take her role within the ROAM family. Since the ROAM has been the leading industry in the market, with the power of technology, Hilda Kabushenga promises to increase workplaces and productivity by supporting employers to place them in the right places for them. With Africa’s growing youth population and employment opportunities, ROAM Africa is promising to bring transparency to Africa’s labor markets. This attitude is promising for Africans to work in a healthy environment, and it goes without saying that it will improve their livelihoods.
CEO of ROAM Africa, Clemens Weitz added that Hilda’s passion and concise vision will make her the ideal person for the role and a fantastic addition to the ExCo team. She really brings a wealth of experience whenever she goes. He also added that he is especially proud that the ExCo team is now chaired by female leaders, which is certainly an exception in Africa.
Hilda’s main focus will be to remain in Nigeria until the end of the year. She will start her job in January 2021.
Economy of Africa
The economy of Africa consists of the trading, industry, human resources, continent, and agriculture. As of 2019, 1.3 billion people were living in 54 countries of Africa. Africa is a very rich continent within resources.
Africa has been working hard lately to deepen intra-continent trade and integration. That’s why this country has the potential to grow and develop its impact on global reforms. Yet, for many African countries implementing trade facilitation reforms will require overcoming challenges such as supply constraints and slow economic growth. Uganda is slowly becoming a center of FX trading, because of the perfect space for investors to take a keen interest in trading deals.
Despite the global pandemic, more and more African traders are joining the forex market. The increase is also opening up new opportunities for investors in financial markets. African traders are exploring different options of trading since it is becoming the new era’s most popular field nowadays.
In that sense, many Africans are searching for a list of best forex brokers in Uganda 2020, since Uganda is already trading with countries like Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Congo, Dem, Rep, and Italy.
The path to economic diversification
The debate on the benefits of trading has dominated this decade. Africa has cast its vote for better trade with itself. In march of 2018 African countries signed a landmark trade agreement, the African Continental free trade area Agreement (AfCFTA), which commits countries to remove tariffs on 90 percent of goods and progressively liberalize trades in services. This agreement created a single African market with over a billion consumers with a total GDP of over $3 trillion. Since Africa is one of the biggest trading areas in the world, people are more and more connected with their lives to trading and are trying to make their life qualities better with trading.
AfCFTA is focusing on trading in goods and services, investments, intellectual property rights, and competition policy.
Can Africa do better with trading? With proper and trustworthy people, absolutely. A total of African exports have been increasing by about 10% from 1995 to around 17% for now.
ECA considers that African countries trade with themselves creating more knowledge about transfers and creates more value.
Trade diversification of exports is vital and it allows the countries to build resilience to movements in demand, due to economic downturns in importing countries and their price dips.
Become Job-Ready With a National Criminal History Check
Today’s employment landscape is tighter than ever before. Employers want to make sure that they hire the best talent for their organization. Why? All other things being equal, a company’s success is positively correlated to the quality of its employees. Of the series of background checks employers carry out to determine the suitability of a candidate, national police checks are the most prevalent, as over 86% of employers seek the criminal history of potential hires.
From an applicant’s perspective, why wait until an employer decides to carry out a background check? The post explores how applicants can carry out national police checks themselves to better equip them for getting their dream role.
Are there jobs that require applicants to submit background checks themselves?
A quick analysis of Joro, an Australian job listing platform, revealed that about 6% of jobs required job seekers to provide criminal checks themselves. A breakdown by specific industry (top 3) is summarized below:
- Community Services & Development (~30%)
- Healthcare & Medical (~17%)
- Government & Defence (~12%)
As a concrete example, before a person can apply for nurse placement in Australia, he or she must have done a national criminal clearance. This is especially important if the employee will have access to vulnerable persons or will be working with children in Australia. Failure to do so will jeopardize that opportunity. Generally speaking, what this means is that for specific job roles, job seekers are required to submit their national criminal history clearance as part of the application process.
What about applicants not required to submit their national police check?
More often than not, employers will rather carry out criminal history checks themselves, rather than have applicants submit it for many reasons. However, the most important being to minimize the instances of fraud. They want to be certain that the police report they’re evaluating is an accurate representation of the candidates.
But this doesn’t mean job seekers should just sit down and relax, while they await the result of the criminal history check from the employer. That’s why being proactive is key. To the job-ready, applicants should carry out background checks on themselves for two major reasons:
- Correct Misinformation
There is the possibility that things can go wrong when you request a national police check. The report may contain a crime you were never convicted of or a crime you never committed. This typically happens when there are minor mixups. An applicant that does national police check on him/herself can spot these errors and have them expunged from their record. Losing a job opportunity based on an offense you never committed will be avoided.
- Apply for Eligible Job Roles
Certain jobs require that applicants have a clean criminal record. A common example includes jobs that require working with vulnerable groups like children or the elderly. Having a criminal record drastically reduces the chance of employment. If a job seeker does a criminal history check on him/herself, it will help identify jobs that they are ineligible for. That way, they can focus their energy on jobs that they stand a chance of getting.
- Be Better Prepared
Furthermore, if an applicant has a criminal record that’s relevant to the particular role they’re applying for, at the very least, an explanation will be required from the employer. By doing a national police check beforehand, applicants can be better prepared to answer questions that may come up about their criminal past.
