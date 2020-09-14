Opinion
Mailafia Deserves Praise
Any Nigerian with a deep inner perceptive capacity would appreciate the early warning signal or whistle blown by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia. For saying what he did with regards to the Boko Haram and herdsmen enigma, a radio station which carried his view was fined N5 million under the Hate Speech law. He was also invited for a chat by the Department of State Services (DSS). In a recent interview with newsmen he was quoted as saying: “The fact that I am outraged by all the killings and genocide doesn’t make me a radical”.
Maybe our security operatives are more interested in smoking out radicals who raise alarm over the state of insecurity in the country, than they are in those who terrorise people in pursuit of some hidden agenda. No doubt, the security situation in Nigeria is becoming such an enigma that some Nigerians rarely have confidence in the nation’s security apparatus. Rather, the unexpressed opinion of many people is that some groups and organizations are seeking for some radical changes in Nigeria through unconstitutional means. To allow religious sentiments to undermine democratic ideals would be to place stability in jeopardy.
What we can learn from the defunct apartheid policy as practised in old South Africa is that while it is natural for “birds of same feather” to be together, fortune hunters become predators under the guise of political unity. In the Nigerian situation, there is a suspicion of some hidden agenda, fuelling and spreading insecurity, with Boko Haram, ISWAP, herdsmen, etc, serving as harbingers of the shape of things to come. While vigilante groups in some parts of the country are being asked to surrender fire arms in their possession, no such policy affects Boko Haram, ISWAP and herdsmen who carry intimidating weapons. Obviously, suspicion would incline towards some religious undertone!
Ranging from marriages, political groupings, to other relationships and interactions, being “unevenly yoked together” is a foundation for instability and failure. There are fundamental differences and inequalities among human beings and people feel more at home in the midst of their own kinds. Individual identity, peculiarities and uniqueness derive from culture and environment of origin which are not arbitrary but natural. In spite of individual differences, there are usually points of mutual understanding and cooperation.
Important in Mailafia’s recent interview is the fact that “peace is impossible without justice in human associations and interactions. His opinion that “a state governor” is a commander of the marauding Boko Haram terrorists, demands to be looked into by an impartial and professional security outfit. Often, in our intolerance and conceit, we tend to believe that others must be like us, or see things the way that we do. Neither should unity be misconstrued as uniformity. The essence of democracy is freedom to choose and to be ourselves, while holding on to what values that we extol as individuals. But a situation of compulsion of choice or value is dictatorship.
Nation-building demands that already existing foundations must form the basis of mutual interactions, without destroying one, to support another. It is in the ability to manage diversities and differences rather than widen them for political purposes, which makes an astute statesman. What we find is that groups of people who benefit from parasitic political arrangements would hardly allow changes which would deprive them of such unjust advantage. Thus unending agitations and insecurity would continue to brew in society.
The pattern of insecurity in Nigeria, with special reference to Boko Haram phenomenon, points towards a sustained, clandestine sponsorship, for political purposes. Whatever may be the possible political purposes, suspicion goes towards unjust imposition of unconstitutional arrangements in the country. It is quite unethical and retrogressive to suppress one man’s ability or freedom in an attempt to boost the position of another. Neither should a nation tolerate ruthless struggles and acts of terrorism for political, religious or economic exploitation of one group by another.
Progress shows itself in the improvement of what already exists, rather than suppress what some one else has, by intimidation. People who seek for a separate existence from where they feel unwanted or marginalised and exploited usually have some moral justification for their demand. Similarly, those who resort to terrorism in their demands must have some reasons for choosing the path of violence. In the case of Boko Haram terrorists, their demands are not made clear.
Suppression is as unnatural as oppression is a ready tool to deal with unreasonable demands. The price which a nation can pay for suppression and oppression can entail unexpected surprises. It is for the avoidance of such unexpected surprises that Mailafia raised an alarm, saying “Nigeria ‘ll die if we all keep quiet” (Ref. The Tide newspaper, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Despite all human shenanigans and cunning, nature demands that all dues be rendered to their exact owners. When such restitution and balancing are not brought about early enough and peacefully, what follows next is usually a disaster. Much have been said about the state of instability and insecurity in Nigeria. There have been calls for a thorough overhaul and changes in the nation’s security system. Perhaps, not many Nigerians would have far-reaching perceptive capacity to foresee the shape of things to come.
What Mailafia did in raising an alarm or blowing a whistle is an act of patriotism. Like he said, his name, Mailafia, means a man of peace. There are other Nigerians who foresee a possible assault on the peace and security of the nation. To use religion to seek political ends can place a nation in a prolonged state of insecurity. Logical evidence point towards this possibility. Nowhere in history has blood sustained power.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Saving A Dying Nation
A classic and well-researched newspaper opinion article titled: “The Geography Of Illiteracy”, written by Babatunde Ahonsi, and published in The Guardian of June 2011, unearthed the worrisome figures that should keep every good Nigerian busy with a thought on where we went amiss in our education sector. The figures Dr Ahonsi released were chilling, to say the least. They show how depleted our education had gone.
Thank you Dr Ahonsi. I believe and accept every part of your work and research. It can even be worse. Your article was balanced – problem stated and solutions proffered. This piece is to sound the warning louder, state where we got it wrong and highlight some other solutions with examples to the ones you proffered.
Illiteracy must occur in a place where parents, students and the society alike do not give a hoot on how academic success came about but concentrate more on the ‘success’ itself. They will always quote the clandestine adage, “the end justifies the means”. Yes, the end has not only killed our education but is also killing our society. The break down will lend credence to this assertion.
The North East and North West as well as South South are the worst hit, and that answers the mayhem that has characterised those places. But this is just the secondary cause. The family is failing as an agent of socialisation in Nigeria, and this failure cum corruption in our society is the bane of our education system.
Academic success in our country now is not viewed in the number of work put in, but seen from the paper a child presents to their parents. The parents are far too busy with wealth accumulation or trying to survive in a harsh economic environment. They forgo salient aspects of their duty in the child’s life like helping out in homework, teaching the child the rudiments of hard work. The lack of moral upbringing that is evident in our generation is contributing too.
So, like opportunity cost in economics, the parents search for money and forgo knowledge and morality. Can we eat our cake and have it? Geography of illiteracy is what we ask for! Abraham Lincoln was not a fool when he pleaded with his son’s teacher to “teach him that a dollar earned is far more valuable than five pounds I had not earned.” Morality is what he was advocating.
This to swell their number – runaway, that is the economics of private schools in Nigeria. The policy makers draw up mediocre education policy. I will visit that later!
Our learning and evaluation modes are chaotic to say the least. Pupils are taught from September to December, only to be given hordes of tests a week before examinations. For instance, a child covers all the chapters for test and examinations. How bizarre!
This is because the time the teacher was supposed to use for the test must have been used for farming (in the rural areas), and trading (in the urban centres) by the teacher to augment his pay for enhanced living condition. This has a distance relation – poor pay. But the world standard is for homework to be given to a student from every topic and quiz as well as test to be administered at the end of every chapter.
In fact, in countries like the United States, South Korea, and England, the pupil might not write an examination since they must have been tested in all chapters, and to me, that is thorough compared to the kangaroo examinations we conduct here. That is the true test of knowledge! If the child did not do well – a euphemism for failure – they will enroll for summer school, and it is only when the child fails again that they repeat the class. Compare this to our education system, and you will see that our education policies are flawed.
Teachers’ remuneration is another issue. The teachers are so poorly paid that they look for other things to do in order to supplement. Do I blame them? They have a reason! “Man must whack”, some of them are owed tons of salaries and allowances. The effect is beyond this. Poor pay has driven away intelligent people from teaching. Go to a school, and ask the top 15 students what career choice they would like to pursue after school and you will understand the danger facing education: You will hear medicine, law, journalism, accountancy, petrochemical and petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, among others. Teaching will rarely or never be mentioned.
So, who are the teachers in the making, the academically unstable students who cannot compete in that “hot terrain” of the good head? Dullards are being trained as manpower trainers, pathetic. Teachers indeed! So, government must boost the education sector through high pay to make it look lucrative. This will bring good heads and safe hands in the sector.
Reading materials are of immense contribution to teaching and learning. Our textbooks should always be critically examined before it is recommended. What we see are watery texts that are not helpful. Most of the books are not explanatory; they smack of carelessness, and lack detailed analysis.
For instance, what kind of Mathematics textbook will just state a ten-step solving problem, only to scribble it down as a four-step? Some English textbooks draw sketches in a writing topic without scripting an example. Does that not smack of misinformation? They are part of the geography of illiteracy!
Scholarships and educational aids like free books and good laboratory equipment are necessary but they are neglected in our country. The oil companies give pseudo scholarships, schools and churches do not deem that necessary, federal, state and local governments have since forgotten about it. Our order of priority or scale of preference is highly faulty. Scholarships and educational aids serve as motivation to students.
In other countries, scholarships are used to horn for talents and breed them to be loyal to the cause of the school, and country. Geography of illiteracy starts here, and must be combated from all fronts.
Ahonsi, in his closing paragraph posited thus: “for so many children to be illiterates and innumerable in a state is nothing short of structural violence perpetrated by the state since basic education in today’s world is every child’s right, and is extremely beneficial to the larger society.
Yes, a society that is occupied by ill iterates and innumerable youths will lack manpower amidst avalanche of able-bodied men and women. That kind of society is as good as doomed. If education is the bedrock of the society as we always eulogise, a serious task is then in our hands. Let us all put hands together to pull out our beloved country from this avoidable doom. That way, we must have squashed this geography of illiteracy. Governments at all levels in Nigeria, wake up!
Temple, a public affairs analyst, writes from Port Harcourt.
Uwalaka Temple
COVID-19 And Other Deadly Ailments
Since the outbreak in epidemic cum pandemic proportion of HIV-AIDS, bird flu, SARS, keloids or bumps on the human scalps or skins, Ebola, Lassa Fever, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson’s syndrome, obesity and Zika, the world has known no respite.
In addition to these are so many cancerous ailments mostly associated with the internal organs and reproductive health system like prostate cancer, cervical cancer, Leukemia, colon as well as renal –kidney failure, hepatitis a, b, c e’tal. These are in no means exhaustive of the plethora of strange ailments plaguing the entire human race. Whether the advanced northern hemisphere or the under-developed southern hemisphere otherwise known as the Third World. To date, medical science and the advanced technology of the west is still grappling with how to combat these diseases, viz the disease origin, mode of transmission, best cure and mode of treatment and finding vaccines for them.
Enter, in this millennium, the Coronavirus scourge popularly known as COVID-19 which is ravaging the entire globe with symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and fever. Its basic mode of transmission is through droplets from one person to another, either when you hug, shake hands, touch infected surfaces or when an infected person coughs or sneezes and you are within two meters range. The best mode of prevention is by maintaining and keeping good personal hygiene, like regular washing of hands, avoiding crowded spaces by maintaining social distance, wearing of face masks, avoiding handshakes and embracing or hugging, etc.
This COVID-19 pandemic which was first discovered in Wuhan Province, China in December 2019 where the first casualty was recorded is now a global emergency health crisis that is almost bringing the world to its knees. Governments the world over have shut down their economies and even shut down the engine of government. With terms like economic lockdown or lockout, shut down and stay-at-home orders to its citizenry.
Never in the world’s history had humanity experienced this kind of phenomenon, where governments, economies and systems ground to a halt and came to a complete stand still, never in history, I stand to be corrected.
In Europe and the Americas as well as in Asia the fatality rates are high too unlike the cases in African countries where countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya etc. seem to be having the larger cases.
No entertainment, tourism or leisure – airports and seaports all dosed down. No ships or planes taking off or landing. Stadia and sports complexes closed down.
Be that as it may, poor sanitation or poor hygienic lifestyle and behaviour engenders air-borne and waterborne diseases mostly communicable and non-communicable. Diseases and illnesses stem from spread of germs, bacteria or virus or fungi. And these sicknesses always leave a people or community poorer and economically more under-developed and less productive like the Coronavirus scourge has proved.
The federal government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) headed by Mr Boss Mustafa and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), headed by Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu have been playing a great role in trying to curtail the transmission and spread of the Covid-19 scourge in Nigeria even though they were a little bit slow at the beginning but they later came to grasp with the issues at hand.
The COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as at now, records show about Fifty five thousand six hundred and thirty two (55,632) cases with about forty third thousand six hundred and ten (43,610) recovered cases or nursed back to health at various centres across the length and breadth of this great nation.
In fact, to have these relatively low statistics speaks volumes about our preparedness and handling of the Corona-virus scourge and is a pass mark to our health workers who are at the front line and our governments at the federal and state levels. Although some people are of the view that for a country as big and as populous as Nigeria perhaps those figures are under reported.
Also, I think the PTF and NCDC should endeavour to create more centres for testing, so that many more Nigerians can know their status and avail themselves the opportunity of testing. This will go a long way in helping the country have a clearer and more accurate picture of how many people are infected.
Meanwhile, as the world is poised to unravel this corona virus pandemic scourge, there’s a need for nations and all stakeholders to be united and to make more concerted efforts in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) to forge a common front and force.
On a cheering note, some British scientists recently have come up with an antidote and vaccine for the Covid-19 plague and it is at the testing stage. It will still have to follow the WHO laid down protocol procedure for verification. When finally approved, it will have to be patented for a pharmaceutical company to market it.
Then governments in conjunction with the WHO and other multilateral organizations of the world, would see to how it can be mass produced and made affordable and available to most citizens of the globe whether in the advanced world or in the Third World.
Furthermore, the world economies and systems are sliding into an impending recession, one of the worst in world history, due to the effect of obvious closedowns and shutdowns of airports, sea ports and land borders (no international trade), no tourism, manufacturing concerns, businesses and offices. As a result, multilateral organizations like the World Bank, IMF, IFC and the AfDB need to help governments and economies come up with measures and policies, through moratoriums and relief packages that would help mitigate the effects of these economic shocks. Already most commodities in the international market are experiencing a down tide and many job cuts are imminent in so many countries.
As crude oil price in the international market, for instance, is at one of its lowest and this would have debilitating effect on Nigeria’s economy and other OPEC countries.
The world is watching; need I say more?
Ayooso, a public policy analyst, wrote from Port Harcourt.
All Critics Are Not Politicians
I have to charge all of you to defend the government vigorously and not allow any irresponsible and politically motivated statements to keep spreading falsehoods about this government. Information to the public should be better packaged, go on the offensive, we are proud of our achievements and we should blow our own trumpets.”
The above quote was from President Muhammadu Buhari’s closing remarks at the first year ministerial performance review retreat which was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He went further to score his administration high on all fronts including security, poverty alleviation, job creation, railway projects and others.
Surely, Buhari was right in demanding that the ministers should roll up their sleeves and fight for the government they serve as they were selected to help carry out his agenda. They are expected to be personally loyal to the president as well as his ideology and policy agenda. In my recent article titled, “As The Ministers Celebrate One Year In Office …”, suggestions were made on how the various ministries, agencies and parastatals can collaborate to help in realising the Next Level agenda of the president particularly his plan for his remaining three years in office which is to “Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.
“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.”
However, the vigorous defense of the government shouldn’t be the duty of the ministers and those in authority alone. Many citizens will be ready and willing to do so if the government is transparent, honest and sincere in all its dealings and when they see the leaders walk their talk. A situation where those at the helm of affairs at different levels of government say one thing and do a different thing, will not encourage citizens to be the mouthpiece of the government at their various corners as they would have loved to.
Almost every election year, candidates of various political parties promise the citizens heaven on earth. They promise to ban all government officials from seeking medical care abroad; revive our minimally performing refineries to optimal capacity; end gas faring and ensuring sales of at least half of the gas produced within Nigeria; create at least an additional two million new middle-income home owners in our first year in government and one million annually thereafter; improve power generation and distribution; equalise naira and dollar; ensure free education; improve security and so on, only for them to renege on the promises or start giving all manner of excuses when elected into power. Tell me, how can the citizens proudly defend such a government?
Most patriotic Nigerians will be glad to guard the government if they are adequately carried along by their leaders and provided with the right information. A situation where the people are left in the dark or are belatedly informed about government’s policies and programmes, will cast doubts in their minds about the good intentions of government, thereby making their defense job a herculean task.
Last week, someone close to me almost had a heart attack, no thanks to the latest electricity tariff hike. She works with a non-governmental organization (which recently slashed the staff salary due to the economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic). Her husband is a staff member of a federal government agency. The family that lives in a three bedroom rented apartment in Life Camp axis of Abuja, has the habit of settling their utility bills at the beginning of the month. According to her, N20, 000.00 used to fetch them 761.8 units of electricity, which they struggle to manage for one month.
So as usual, she purchased N20, 000.00 worth of electricity via an online portal, buypower.ng. She was shocked to receive an SMS on her phone showing the unit purchased as 387.9. She went through the transaction record to see if she had done something wrong but all steps were rightly taken. She dialed the buypower.ng phone severally to get an explanation from them but it was engaged. She became alarmed. “With the meager 387.9 units, it means my home will be in darkness for half of the month? Does it mean we will be spending about N40, 000.00 on electricity every month? Where do we get such money from?” She cried. She made up her mind to go to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)’s office to get to the root of the matter but the journey was cut short when she gathered through some phone calls that electricity tariff had been adjusted.
Apparently, she never saw it coming. She was probably one of those who believed the story that going by promises made by the federal government to the International Monetary Fund while seeking the $3.4 billion emergency financial assistance recently approved for the country, Nigerians will inevitably pay a much higher tariff for power but that it will start from 2021. Besides, the leadership of the National Assembly had announced some months ago that after a meeting with the regulators, NERC, and DISCOs representatives over the burning issue, the electricity tariff hike earlier scheduled for July 1, had been postponed until the first quarter of 2021 to enable Nigerians recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Days later, my friend got an SMS from AEDC informing her that from Tuesday, September 1, 2020, a new tariff called the Service Reflective Tariff, which comes with an adjustment in tariff based on hours of supply, would be implemented.
There are millions of people like this woman, who feel that some government policies are anti-people and that even though the government may have good intentions as often claimed, the way and manner these policies, projects and programmes are implemented make people doubt those intentions. So when people like this criticize the government, it is because they feel the pinch and want things done better in the interest of the generality of the people and the nation and not for political reasons as the president said.
By: Calista Ezeaku
