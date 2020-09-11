Niger Delta
Auto Police Nab Two Suspects Over Death Of Two In Oyigbo Draft
Two persons among those that carried out the dastardly attack that led to the death of two persons from the Hausa ethnic extraction have been arrested by the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.
A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in Port Harcourt, confirmed that the suspects were now “cooling their heels at the State CID, Port Harcourt, while the manhunt for others has been intensified”.
The statement reads, “Recall that on Saturday, September 5, 2020, there was a clash between scavengers of scrap materials from Igbo and Hausa in the Yam Market.
“In the wake of the attack, the CP summoned the parties and brokered a truce where he warned them to go back and keep the peace.
“Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased Hausa men were immediately evacuated and buried in accordance with Islamic injunction.
“The area has been fortified and security beefed up, as our men were deployed in strategic places and will remain there to guide against reprisal attack or further breakdown of law and order.
Niger Delta
Agric Loan: RSG Targets 10,000 Jobs
No fewer than 10, 000 youths would be empowered and trained in commercial agriculture as the Rivers State Government kicks off its new agro-development plans.
Buoyed with the new N5billion loan facility already authorised for agricultural development by the state House of Assembly, last Wednesday, the state policy blueprint on agriculture aims to enhance and support commercial products of key agricultural sectors of crop farming, fish and livestock production.
Also included in the plan is the revival of School-to-Land Programme, establishment of demonstration farms and seed multiplication centres across the local government areas.
The aim is to integrate and support rural farmers in emerging commercial opportunities, and revive moribund state-owned agro-allied industries through public private partnership (PPP) programmes.
A statement by the state Ministry of Agriculture said, “the cheer today is that His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, has proactively called for the revival of the agric sector with a view to galvanise an agric revolution in Rivers State.”
The statement added that, “the thrust of his vision is to make Rivers State an agriculturally-viable economy that would lead to exponential increase in food production, employment generation and agro- business opportunities.”
According to the statement, the new stimulus package is being done through Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention initiative under the Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) together with a World Bank stimuli support (CARES) scheme.
It would be recalled that last February, the state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, commenced the registration of farmers and agro-allied cooperatives ahead of the take-off of the programme.
The Tide gathered that over 3,000 farmers were registered before the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shut down.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Magnus Kpakol, told The Tide that the scheme would be executed in phases, stressing, “we want to identify the real farmers, and at the same time, carry out a comprehensive assessment of the agric potentials of each local government. We can’t just give out the loans without accurate data and feasibility study.”
It is expected that in the next few months, the scheme would commence as over 10, 000 youths are expected to be engaged.
By: Kevin Nengia
Niger Delta
Rivers Assembly Approves N6.5bn Loan For Agric, Education Dev
The Rivers State House of Assembly has authorised the borrowing of N6.5billion loans for the state government to drive its agric development plans.
The loans are to be sourced from Zenith Bank, and to be paid back before the end of the current administration.
This is coming one month after the lawmakers granted Governor Nyesom Wike’s earlier request to borrow N18billion for flyover, road construction and dualisation of some roads in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Letter of request for the loans from the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was read by the Speaker, Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani during plenary, last Wednesday, explaining that the fund would be used to improve agriculture and provide farmers with loans to enhance food production and security; as well as service the state’s counterpart funding of the Universal Basic Education (UBE).
The governor reiterated that the fund would be repaid through the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as he stated during the earlier loan.
According to Ikuinyi-Owaji, a paragraph of the letter requested for N5billion loan for farmers while the second paragraph requested for N1.5billion loan for the renovation of educational facilities in the state.
Also, the speaker said: “The loan is geared towards improving agricultural development in the state, considering the pandemic that has almost crippled the world economy, including that of the state.”
All the 22 lawmakers present, who made contributions while debating the matter, spoke in favour of the request.
They said the essence was noble and would bring about development, job creation, food security, and diversification of the state’s economy.
The Leader of the House and member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency I, Hon. Martins Amaehwule, said: “Getting the loan is important, as it will help to develop agriculture in the state, and also help people of the state to get an agricultural loan that will encourage development and growth of the sector and create jobs for the teeming jobless residents.”
All the 22 members present at the sitting approved the loan after an extensive debate on it.
By: Kevin Nengia
Niger Delta
Ijaw Communities Worst Hit By Fuel Price Hike, IYC Laments
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has decried the shocking increase in prices of petroleum products, especially Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government, describing it as insensitive to the plight of Ijaw communities living in different parts of the country especially the Niger Delta region.
The President of IYC, Peter Igbifa, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, said Ijaw communities were the worst hit by the sudden jack up of prices in the petroleum sector because of their peculiar geographical locations.
Igbifa argued that the decision of the Federal Government to remove all subsidies on fuel was done without putting in place prerequisite facilities to ameliorate negative consequences of such action on vulnerable communities in Ijaw land.
He said the government should have waited till the completion of some of the modular refinery projects, rehabilitation of moribund Federal Government-owned refineries and reviving of floating petrol stations in some waterways in the Niger Delta region before implementing such decision.
Igbifa regretted that some floating petrol stations built by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to facilitate access to fuel in coastal Ijaw communities had been abandoned by the NNPC.
He said prior to the recent increase in fuel, residents in Ijaw communities were buying the product very costly outside the regulated prices because of unavailability of authorised fuel stations in their areas.
He said the price of petroleum products in such areas had become outrageous with the latest move by the Federal Government.
Igbifa lamented that the hitherto costly marine transport had quadrupled following the increase in fuel, adding that most resident in Ijaw communities could no longer visit their capital cities to transact their businesses.
Besides, the IYC President said the development would seriously affect the government’s war against illegal refineries and their implications on the eco-system.
He argued that with the increase, many people were likely to go into the business of crude refining of crude oil to make petroleum products available to persons in the coastal communities.
Igbifa called on the federal government to allow the completion and operations of ongoing modular refinery projects before totally removing subsidy on fuel.
He also urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to revive the existing NNPC floating fuel stations and set more of such stations on the waterways of Ijaw communities to give Ijaw people access to fuel.
He said: “The umbrella body of all Ijaw youths, the IYC, totally rejects this increase of petroleum products. It is ill-timed. Our coastal communities are indeed the worst hit by this increase and we are asking the Federal Government to reconsider its position on this matter.
“We believe that before full deregulation is implemented in the petroleum sector, the Federal Government must put some prerequisite facilities in place. Such facilities must include reviving all floating petrol stations, which have been abandoned along some waterways in the Niger Delta.
“The Federal Government must also ensure the full rehabilitation and optimum operations of the moribund Warri and Port Harcourt refineries as well as the completion of other modular refineries in the Niger Delta. Anything outside ensuring that we have self-sufficiency in refining crude oil produced in this country amounts to putting the cart before the horse and we totally reject it.
“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw this decision because of the hardship it has already inflicted on our people. We also call on our own brother and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to prevail on Mr. President to meet the prerequisite conditions before total deregulation.
“We want to state that the current development if allowed to persist will hamper the war against oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products affecting our ecosystem. This is because the unavailability of petroleum products because of its cost will compel more people to go into the business of illegal refining of the products, which is seen as cheaper than the regulated product.”
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: Etsakor Group Endorses Obaseki, Deputy
- City Crime3 days ago
Coronavirus Cases Increase Anxiety, Depression
- Politics3 days ago
Constitution Review: Women, Youths Want Deadline For Memoranda Extended
- Politics3 days ago
How Politicians Destroyed NDDC -Ex-Director
- Editorial3 days ago
Polio-Free Africa
- Politics3 days ago
Ondo: Pro-Ajayi Lawmakers Accuse Akeredolu Of Maginalisation
- Politics3 days ago
Rep Member Set To Unveil Constituency Office
- City Crime3 days ago
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols