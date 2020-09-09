Opinion
Why Youth Restiveness Thrives
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colorations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies have relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every reaction, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted? After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment in Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: For some years, now, power tussle in Nigeria has become a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
When this act of restiveness has fully heated the polity to the point of explosion, even the pot-bellied politicians run abroad for safety, thereby turning the hunter to the hunted.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the Internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria’. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
Although, some patriotic Nigerians may be in a haste to point out that Nigeria is not a lone ranger in this wilderness of corruption. But unlike in other countries where corruption is peculiar to the ruling class and high ranking public officials, corruption in Nigeria is a horizontal cankerworm that is clinging to the fabric of all, from the ruling class to the ordinary Nigerian. Corruption is everywhere in Nigeria, even in the air we breathe. Who will bell the cat?
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria, especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
First is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizens of this great country.
Secondly, the government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. This economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, to the immediate past administration, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wear any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crime. The youth are the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
It is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach borne out of dialogue and good conscience to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
On Kaduna’s Cosmetic Approach
Round the year, the local media content is replete with news of one genocidal activity in one part of the country or the other. Sometimes, a section of the country is victim while others spectator and vice versa. Sadly, no one spectating state or region had ever learnt from the mistake of the victim states.
Thus, reports had always been that of a people taken unaware by their attackers, submerged in the attack and probably consumed by a presumed helpless situation. Such is the case of the people of Southern Kaduna in Nigeria at the moment.
In months gone by, global attention was drawn to series of attacks unleashed on residents of Benue, Plateau, Bornu and lately Katsina States, just to mention but a few. Although the killers’ dagger is not totally withdrawn from these places, watchers of events, and the people of Kaduna State inclusive, have had to pass comments on what they consider the ideal roles of both the government and the people in such crisis situation.
It is indeed unthinkable that today, Kaduna State, having been hit by same illwind they have long watched from afar, still gropes in the dark, bereft of any idea of the way out of their situation. From existing reports, nine people were killed and 30 homes destroyed in March this year, in an attack by Fulani militia in southern Kaduna State, Nigeria. According to some survivors, the attack on the Nandu Gbok community in Sanga Local Government Area (LGA) began at around 4:00am. Victims included women and children.
The attack followed a series of militia raids on Kajuru LGA in southern Kaduna that have claimed at least 120 lives since February 9, 2019. In a statement issued on March 16, Hon Shehu Nicholas Garba, Representative for Jema’a/Sanga in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, had called for an urgent local and international response to the continuing violence.
This I guess must have informed Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s move for a 24-hour curfew as a check to the renewed and ferocious attacks on communities in southern Kaduna as they now appear helpless. Unfortunately, despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the embattled area of Southern Kaduna, it is surprising how killers still penetrated the area to unleash mayhem on their victims.
No fewer than 33 people are thought to have died in attacks on five communities in the Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA), southern Kaduna State, on 5th and 6th August. Twenty homes were reportedly burnt down in Apiashyim.
A survivor of the attack on Apiashyim informed Nigerian media that security operatives were made aware of the attack while it was underway, but only arrived after it was over, a reason for which he protested; “the security agencies are not here to protect us but to serve the interest of those attacking us.”
While a 24-hour curfew lasted, report said the militia went on to attack the Atakmawei community at around 12am on 6 August, killing 12 people and burning down 10 homes. Subsequent simultaneous assaults on Apyiako and Magamiya villages claimed three and five lives respectively, and several houses were burned down in both locations.
This is just the latest in a sustained campaign of violence targeting farming communities in southern Kaduna. It has been ongoing since January 2020, but surged during July. The writer is baffled at the Kaduna State government’s assertions that the area enjoys comprehensive security coverage, yet carnage remains on the increase.
In the light of these happenings, one struggles to justify the existence of a 24-hour curfew, which had been in effect in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs since June11, 2020, and was later extended to cover Jema’a and Kaura LGAs, also in southern Kaduna. All thanks for its eventual relaxation.
Recall that a northern politician and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakassai, some time ago advised President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, to tackle violent killings in Southern Kaduna from the root and stop using cosmetic approaches.
The elder statesman said there was a need for a holistic approach in putting an end to the killings in the area, stating that the deployment of security in the area was like scratching the surface. He added that it would not provide any meaningful solutions to the problem confronting the people.
His position, that the issue of land conflict which he considers a major cause of the crisis in the area be addressed, was corroborated in a recent publication on This Day newspaper titled; Southern Kaduna: The Truth That Must Be Told. The newspaper unequivocally said, “the bloodshed of over 40 years history; past and present governments have failed to end it because the crux of the matter; land issue, is being window-dressed”.
According to the publication, “any government that wants an end to the killings must tackle the land issue once and for all. This is the only way all the communities in Southern Kaduna can live in peace with each other. Leaders of all the parties must be brought to a round table for amicable settlement. A government capable of doing this will be glaringly impartial”.
As it is often said in law, in the words of two or more witnesses, truth is established, Governor El Rufai can do better by re-evaluating his original strategies with a view to ascertaining how well they have fared on the short run. Have they served his purpose especially the 24-hour curfew?
Instead of protecting villagers, the curfew not only subjected them to privations, but also made them sitting targets for militia who continued to attack at will. A statement by the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, described how “parents couldn’t go out and look for food for their starving children, while the sick were trapped at home.
In all sincerity, nothing less than hitting the nail at head, in relation to tactling the root cause of crisis can be a helpful tool. It is time for our leaders to heed the voice of reason, do the needful so the land could enjoy peace once again.
We must not forget the words of our former President Johnathan, “ no one’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian”.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Why Women Should Be Empowered
Empowerment is the action of raising the status of women
through education, raising awareness, literacy and training. Women’s empowerment is all about equipping and allowing women to make life-determining decisions through different problems in society.
Women empowerment is the process by which women elaborate and recreates what they can be, accomplish and do in circumstances they previously were denied. Empowerment, however, can be seen in many ways when talking about women’s empowerment.
Also, it is accepting and allowing people (women) who are outside of the decision-making process into it. This puts a strong emphasis on participation in economic decision-making. Empowerment creates power in individuals over their own lives, society and communities.
People are empowered when they are able to access the opportunities available to them without limitations and restrictions such as in education, profession and lifestyle. Feeling entitled to make one’s own decisions creates a sense of empowerment. This is a way for women to redefine gender roles that allows them to acquire the ability to choose between known alternatives.
There are principles defining women’s empowerment such as, for one to be empowered they must come from a position of disempowerment themselves which is relative to others at a time. Empowerment can also be seen as a process, not a product.
Empowering women and girls to achieve gender equality is crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies. Gender inequalities, however, persist in many countries, so it is important that new ways are fashioned to address the issue. Contributing to this agenda by creating opportunities for dialogue to influence policies that benefit women and girls: working with parties to promote access and opportunity for women and girls, building the skills and confidence of women and girls to achieve their potential and having more influence over decisions that affect their lives are certainly the way to go.
In some societies, women are still discriminated against because of their gender. They are not given the same rights as men. For instance, they are expected to cook and clean. Some women are excessively controlled by their parents or husbands. They are still not allowed to work or study far away from their homes because they believe that women are weaker than men and some husbands get jealous.
Women married at young ages are usually forced into marriage by their parents. That is why their empowerment is really needed in society. This is important for their self-esteem and also for society. Empowering a woman is to give her the right to participate in education, society, economy and politics.
A woman can be involved in society if she is allowed to choose her religion, language, work and other activities. Therefore, women’s empowerment is a way to encourage them to feel strong by telling them that they can do everything they desire. A woman can work outside her home and have the opportunity to make up her mind on issues. They shouldn’t be made to depend on men. Rather, they should be allowed to earn money to support their families. It is sad that some women are not confident to work in hard conditions or high positions because they still think that such tasks are not meant for them.
Empowerment helps to reduce domestic violence, promotes and gives value to women. Women are not to be abused sexually, emotionally and physically. They should aim at achieving high-level jobs just as their male counterparts. I believe that women can be presidents as they have always been ministers and occupy other high-level positions.
Economic empowerment is an important factor in empowering women because women’s economic empowerment is central to realising their rights and gender equality. Through economic empowerment, women can participate equally with men in all spheres. They can exercise control over productive resources, access decent work, control their own time, lives and bodies.
They can increase their voice and participate meaningfully in economic decision-making at all levels including international institutions. Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work are key to achieving sustainable development and development goals, gender equality as well as the promotion of full productive empowerment, decent jobs, food security, enduring health and equality.
When more women work the economy grows because their economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes. Increasing women’s and girls’ educational attainment contributes to their economic empowerment and more inclusive economic growth.
Education will enable them to keep pace with rapid technological and digital transformation. Their income generation opportunities and participation in the formal labour market will be enhanced. Increased educational attainment accounts for about 50 per cent of the economic growth in countries. But for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into better labour market outcomes.
Additionally, women’s economic equality is also good for business. Companies greatly benefit from increased employment and leadership opportunities for women which are demonstrated in increased organizational effectiveness and growth. It is estimated that companies with three or more women in senior management functions score higher in all dimensions.
Women have long suffered stigmatization and marginalization in reaching their full potential due to an uneven playing field. Therefore, an enabling environment has to be created at every level of society, starting from households.
The home is where attitudes, ideas, values and benefits are shaped and it is important that parents and guardians instil the right values and beliefs as they work as enablers and catalysts for their children’s success. A child’s formative years take place when cultures and norms are moulded. It is important for parents to invest their time and be intentional in positively influencing and encouraging their daughters.
Government economic policies shape women’s lives and could be a force for equality, yet too often this potential is not realised. The government must play a central role in achieving women’s economic empowerment. Their priority should be to tackle the underlying barriers to economic empowerment, particularly those faced by marginalised women. It is in the area of economic policy that government action will have the most transformational impact.
Harry is a freelance journalist.
Rejigging Our Many Potentials
Every man, except the
pampered child of fortune, ought to have a vocation in order to earn a living. In ancient Jewish society, acquisition of vocational skills was required. Apostle Paul of the Bible even added tent-making to his vocation, while Jesus Christ earned carpentry skills from Joseph, his foster father.
Vocational education demands the training of specialists in various fields. There are institutions for imparting various types of specialised training to help people qualify for this. Our society demands specialists in every facet be it office, factory and even educational institution. Acquisition of special skills can lead to self-reliance.
Self-reliance is the great asset everyone ought to possess. By being self-reliant, a man gains glorious independence. He depends on his own powers and abilities and may not need to be helped by others. He has a heroic attitude to life and he is host to himself.
Life to him is a great adventure, full of interest and great excitement. He never feels dull or dispirited. Cicero, an ancient Greek, once said: “Most happy is he who is entirely self-reliant and who centres all his requirements on himself.”
Thrown upon his resources, the self-dependent accepts the challenges of life and develops new ventures, new qualities. He is full of devices and is ready to take the initiative. He is always confident of finding a way out of difficulties – economic, political or social.
At this period of radical economic difficulties, the lesson of self-reliance is needed because the average Nigerian is by nature fatalistic in his attitude. He tends to depend too much on fate or chance. Fate is the scapegoat on which he places the heavy responsibilities of his failures, which he always calls misfortunes.
This mindset destroys the springs of action. But if one has courage, initiative or is daring, one may become the master of one’s destiny. There are many who make their fortune by their own effort and then call it fate. They think it is an act of piety and humility towards God. But even this attitude is improper.
If it is God who has given us strength of body and power of mind, he surely expects us to help ourselves with them and not to be whining for divine help always. It is our duty to develop the gifts he has given us. Self-reliance is the parent of many virtues.
The self-reliant man is patient and persevering. He does not change or complain. He does not shirk his responsibilities. He is satisfied with what he can achieve by himself and is always striving after success. He does not envy others; nor does he think of begging favours from others.
The self-reliant person faces misfortune with a quiet courage. Emerson calls it “the essence of heroism, the first secret of success”. One who is self-reliant feels neither fear nor shame to labour with the hands because he understands that there is dignity in labour.
He is always learning new lessons, gathering valuable experience. His example is an inspiration to others, while his achievement is a model. Failure cannot shake his well-grounded self-confidence. Rather it spurs him to renewed enterprise. Confidence in himself wins him the confidence of others.
The great Italian artist, Michelangelo says: “The promises of the world are for the most part vain phantoms”. If we trust in them we delude ourselves. At the proper time, they invariably betray us, help to underline our weaknesses and breed in us a feeling of inferiority, a ruinous distrust in ourselves and a pathetic dependence on others.
As Bernard Shaw pointed out: “it is easy – terribly easy – to shake a man’s faith in himself”. And nothing does this more effectively than the habit of relying on others, of expecting the world or government to help us in the face of every difficulty.
Therefore, as we howl or bay through the biting economic hardship which manifests in loss of jobs, rising inflationary trend, capital flight etc, emanating from the economic reforms and state of insecurity in the country, every Nigerian must imbibe the spirit of self-reliance. There is no way out of it. This country is undergoing a strange phase of her economic life, and it is only the self-reliant that can brace the trend.
Our dependence on government largesse has to wane and those in paid employment must begin to develop their capability for self-reliance, as uncertainty trails every employment. However, government has to create the enabling environment for the realisation of individual and corporate economic potentialities.
Human achievement is indeed a record of man’s reliance upon himself. Great heroes, great scientists, great merchants were all self-made men. For instance, Benjamin Franklin was born of poor parents who could give him little education, yet by relying on his own God-given powers, he made his name memorable in science and statesmanship. Michael Faraday was a builder, but rose to be one of the greatest scientists of the world, among others.
If we fail to think properly of our own abilities, if we look to others for guidance at every step, we shall continue to faint at the mention of retrenchment or joblessness. We shall lose our confidence. Paupers shall we be perpetually, and be buried in unmarked grave of poverty.
By: Arnold Alalibo
