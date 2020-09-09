City Crime
‘Tinubu, Day-Dreaming To Declare PDP Dead In Ondo’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has said that National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will know which political party is dead in the state after the October 10 governorship election.
The main opposition party in the state said the former Lagos State governor was day-dreaming to declare that the PDP was dead in Ondo while inaugurating what it said would be the sole project of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Akure.
Spokesman for the PDP in Ondo State, Mr Kennedy Peretei, in a statement said even nature rejected the flag-off of the APC campaign through the torrential rainfall.
Peretei stated the PDP defeated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC at the 2019 presidential elections and won two out of the three senatorial seats in the state.
“How can such a party by any stretch of imagination be said to be dead?
“It is shameful that the only project Tinubu came to commission in three and half years is the Revenue House, a building that stands as a signpost of multiple taxation of the Ondo State people, 10 per cent of which goes directly to the pocket of Akeredolu’s son.
“The PDP is offering affordable education and healthcare delivery as against Aketi-engineered astronomical tuition fees that have thrown many of the students in tertiary institutions out of school.”
City Crime
Kidnapping: Female Lawyers, Health Workers, Others Protest In Calabar
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Holy Child Old Girls Association, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Presbyterian Women, and others yesterday staged a peaceful protest against kidnappings in Calabar.
During the protest organised by the Medical Women Association in the state, the women went around major streets in Calabar.
Speaking, President of MWAN in the state, Dr Bassey Nakanda, said the protest was organised to draw the attention of the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to the need to rise up and end cases of kidnapping in the state.
Nakanda said medical women had continued to suffer incessant kidnappings in the state with the recent case being that of Dr Vivien Otu, who was kidnapped on August 28, 2020, in Calabar and released on September 3.
“Medical women and others have become victims of kidnapping in Calabar and this act is totally condemnable.
“When it comes to kidnapping, the trauma that women go through lives with them forever; they are beaten, raped, and humiliated.
“We are all aware that there have been several cases of kidnapping in Calabar and as women, we need to stand up, speak, and fight for ourselves.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria but we are now living in fear. We need to visit the government, royal fathers, and security agencies to register our complaints,” she said.
While at Watt market roundabout, she called on the state government to provide security for all residents in the state.
“The government owes us a responsibility of security and they have to rise up to that responsibility,” she said.
She called on all residents in the state to always report suspicious movements of persons around them to security agencies.
A member of the Holy Child Old Girls Association, Mrs Agnes Otu, also called on the state government and security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents in the state.
City Crime
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols
School principals in Delta State have been advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols put in place for the resumption of SSS 3 students to contain the spread of COVID-19 among students.
Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said yesterday in Asaba that he, along with officials from the ministry, and the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), would monitor the resumption.
Our correspondent reports that JSS 3 students in public secondary schools in Delta are to resume academic activities next Tuesday.
“The resumption is in line with the state government’s programmes on phased reopening of schools beginning with the certificate classes.
“JSS 3 students are to immediately begin revision lessons for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Sept. 21,” he said in a statement.
The commissioner further revealed that the five-member committee put in place in all local government areas in the state to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols would also monitor the schools.
He urged students in other classes to stay away from schools as the date for their resumption would be made public at the appropriate time.
City Crime
200 Bandits Drop Weapons In Sokoto, Release Eight Captives
As a result of the ongoing negotiation with the Kaduna
State Government, no fewer than 200 bandits in Sokoto have repented and denounced violence in the state.
According to the Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, also confirmed that the bandits, who operated in the Eastern part of Sokoto, released eight people in their custody.
Moyi also confirmed that about 500 livestock were recovered from them.
The commissioner explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.
He revealed that the state government had awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits.
“The construction would have commenced since but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.
“We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children,” he said.
