Polio-Free Africa

About a fortnight ago, Nigeria’s often bashed image in international circles got a lift following reports that a Nigerian, in fact, a Canadian of Nigerian descent, had been appointed Justice Minister in the North American country.

The man, Kaycee Madu, who was born and raised in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and moved to Canada in 2005 was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.

It is historic because Madu is the first African-born provincial minister in Canadian history; he is also the provincial Secretary and keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta. Moreso, he is the first black man to occupy either provincial or federal justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the country.

Indeed, it was one of the rare occasions that the country was thrust in positive international light and media discourse. The import of the development cannot be ignored or simply waved away. That is why we think that it is a momentous development that should serve to be a bastion, not only for the Nigerian government, but the citizenry and Nigerians in diaspora as well.

Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly congratulated the new Canadian Justice Minister. Describing the development as “landmark and historic”, the President said that it has once again shown people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life. According to him, “Madu has written himself into history book”; he urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad to remain good ambassadors of their country. Other Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar weighed-in with their own messages with Abubakar believing that the appointment has the capacity to impact the world.

The Tide also joins eminent and other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate Madu on his appointment. However, while we rejoice and commend the Canadian Justice Minister, we urge Nigerians, particularly leaders and the political class to reflect on the significance and import of the development for Nigeria, a country where an individual from a different state or community would hardly be afforded the opportunity to hold an elected position in another state or community or even allowed a service space.

We think that with Madu being so appointed in Canada, coupled with other handful of Nigerians in diaspora occupying sensitive positions and helping to drive the wheels of other countries, Nigerians at home should begin to adopt the doctrine of meritocracy in considering professionals/technocrats for positions.

It is time we begin to eschew primordial sentiments in making appointments and allowing every eligible individual a level playing ground in political contests, no matter the person’s ethnic or religious background. If Madu, who the Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, described as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice first-hand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role”, could be trusted with the sensitive appointment, then, Nigerians should begin to break the barriers of mutual ethnic and religious bigotry and distrust that have held the country hostage over the years.

In addition, while Nigeria celebrates the recognition accorded Madu, we urge Nigerians to see the development as a challenge and motivation to aspire to be the best they can be. This is because hardwork, integrity and professionalism can always put one in good stead for top recognition no matter how low or otherwise the person’s background may be.

Indeed, despite the tendency for the world, especially Europeans and Americans to, often times, paint Nigeria and her citizenry in bad light, the country is blessed with geniuses and achievers in different walks of life. We have the capacity to rub shoulders with the best the world has to offer, only if we can stay focused and exploit our God-given potentials maximally.

Madu’s case should also serve to teach other Nigerians in diaspora that being a resourceful and responsible citizen has its reward, no matter where you find yourself. They should not only strive to be good ambassadors of their country, but valuable members of their host communities, state and country.

For the new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada, the appointment calls for more hardwork and sacrifice. We urge him to make maximum use of the opportunity to further prove himself and endear himself to the people of Canada, which will directly or indirectly rub off on Nigeria and Nigerians, his mother country.

We believe that positive acquittal of his responsibilities would buoy confidence on the abilities and savvy of more professionals of Nigerian descent to deliver on responsibilities on the international stage.

It is, indeed, glorious for Nigeria to be associated with the type of events surrounding Kaycee Madu in Canada. However, while we celebrate the positive mileage this has secured for the country, the lessons therefrom must not escape us. We expect our leaders at various levels and capacities to begin to enthrone values and practices that would domesticate such development in order to ensure that a square peg is fitted into a square hole at all times for the development of our communities and country.