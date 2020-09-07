City Crime
Emir Of Bauchi Extols Wike’s Leadership Style Serve …Society Selflessly, Rivers Gov Tells Politicians
The Emir of Bauchi State, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu says the pragmatic approach to governance adopted by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has endeared him to many Nigerians.
The Emir made the assertion when the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed led Wike on courtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace.
Wike was on a one-day visit to Bauchi State to flag-off the construction of two roads in the state capital city.
Adamu noted the commitment with which the Rivers governor has served the interest of his state, and passionately improved the socio-economic welfare of the people.
“I have watched the unconscious cultivation of the bond of fraternity and friendship between Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Bala Mohammed.
“The two of you are considered by many Nigerians as the perfect partners in progress. Indeed, you are working separately in your states and attracting the admiration of your citizens.
“Without fear of contradiction, Governor Wike has enjoyed the admiration of many because of his practical and pragmatic approach to life and politics. You have a heart that’s always willing to excel.
“I will also request you to appreciate Senator Bala Mohammed because, in one year, we have seen a record of performance by the way he has changed the face of the state.
“As custodians of tradition and values, we are open to encouraging those in public office who are performing,” he said.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike appealed to the royal father to always find joy counselling the governor and other political representatives to offer the best to the people.
He said they do not know it all, and often, such advice can prevent grievous error if the responsibility is not pushed aside because of the fear that political colouration could be given to such gestures.
“I plead with you to call your son to yourself and correct him when it is needful. He will quickly retrace his steps with your fatherly advice. Don’t see him going wrong, and you say it’s not my business, I’m not a politician.
“When I was invited here, I accepted because I was coming to do something that will make life more meaningful, something that will bring development to the people of Bauchi State. That is the kind of things I associate with.
“Your governor has shown that the interest of the people of Bauchi State is his interest. Let me tell you clearly, on behalf of the people of Rivers State, and I, we are happy to identify and associate ourselves with the governor of Bauchi state.
“And I can tell you that by the grace of God, this relationship will continue to grow,” he stated.
On his part, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, described Wike as one of the best performing governors in the country.
He said that Wike was a bridge builder who makes history with his style of governance and contributes tirelessly to the development of Nigeria.
“The Rivers State governor is one of those persons who is making history, developing Nigeria and building bridges. He is one of the best performing governors. He is deepening stake holding, and I have learnt so much from him.
“I know him as a man who carries his people along: A very generous, highly principled and passionate person. He is somebody who believes in the corporate existence of Nigeria.
“He is called Mr. Projects because he opens new frontiers in which he uses projects and programmes to improve the quality of life of his people.
“He has respect for you and for the traditional institution. He is here because he cannot be in Bauchi and fail to pay his respect to you. Thereafter, he will be going to symbolically flag-off some projects that can improve movement, and ease the turnaround time for doing businesses.
Kidnapping: Female Lawyers, Health Workers, Others Protest In Calabar
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Holy Child Old Girls Association, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Presbyterian Women, and others yesterday staged a peaceful protest against kidnappings in Calabar.
During the protest organised by the Medical Women Association in the state, the women went around major streets in Calabar.
Speaking, President of MWAN in the state, Dr Bassey Nakanda, said the protest was organised to draw the attention of the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to the need to rise up and end cases of kidnapping in the state.
Nakanda said medical women had continued to suffer incessant kidnappings in the state with the recent case being that of Dr Vivien Otu, who was kidnapped on August 28, 2020, in Calabar and released on September 3.
“Medical women and others have become victims of kidnapping in Calabar and this act is totally condemnable.
“When it comes to kidnapping, the trauma that women go through lives with them forever; they are beaten, raped, and humiliated.
“We are all aware that there have been several cases of kidnapping in Calabar and as women, we need to stand up, speak, and fight for ourselves.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria but we are now living in fear. We need to visit the government, royal fathers, and security agencies to register our complaints,” she said.
While at Watt market roundabout, she called on the state government to provide security for all residents in the state.
“The government owes us a responsibility of security and they have to rise up to that responsibility,” she said.
She called on all residents in the state to always report suspicious movements of persons around them to security agencies.
A member of the Holy Child Old Girls Association, Mrs Agnes Otu, also called on the state government and security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents in the state.
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols
School principals in Delta State have been advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols put in place for the resumption of SSS 3 students to contain the spread of COVID-19 among students.
Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said yesterday in Asaba that he, along with officials from the ministry, and the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), would monitor the resumption.
Our correspondent reports that JSS 3 students in public secondary schools in Delta are to resume academic activities next Tuesday.
“The resumption is in line with the state government’s programmes on phased reopening of schools beginning with the certificate classes.
“JSS 3 students are to immediately begin revision lessons for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Sept. 21,” he said in a statement.
The commissioner further revealed that the five-member committee put in place in all local government areas in the state to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols would also monitor the schools.
He urged students in other classes to stay away from schools as the date for their resumption would be made public at the appropriate time.
200 Bandits Drop Weapons In Sokoto, Release Eight Captives
As a result of the ongoing negotiation with the Kaduna
State Government, no fewer than 200 bandits in Sokoto have repented and denounced violence in the state.
According to the Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, also confirmed that the bandits, who operated in the Eastern part of Sokoto, released eight people in their custody.
Moyi also confirmed that about 500 livestock were recovered from them.
The commissioner explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.
He revealed that the state government had awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits.
“The construction would have commenced since but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.
“We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children,” he said.
