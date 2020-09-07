Education
Commission Sets Up Plantation To Support Girl-Child Education In Sokoto
The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has set up a plantation of economic trees at Government Girls College for Islamic Science Shuni, to support girl-child education in the state.
The commission’s Chairman, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, said at the weekend that the gesture was part of efforts to ensure that no female student drops out of school because of lack of finances.
Maidoki called on the school authority to ensure proper maintenance of the plantation to enable the realisation of the collective goals of the Commission.
The chief guest at the event, Dr Abdullahi Ishola commended the Commission for engaging in tree planting, discribing such as among the good deeds in Islam.
He called on the general public to sustain the habit of tree planting, “as such is an endowment that attract a lot of reward from Allah.”
The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education. Alhaji Bello Guiwa, represented by the Director Quality Assurance of the Ministry, Abdullahi Durbawa, thanked the Commission for the gesture.
The Sultan of Sokoto, represented by the District Head of Shuni, Alhaji Muhammad Jabbi, also commended the initiative and urged the public to remain committed to acts that would always attract continuous reward from Allah.
Education
Group, Monarchs Visit Fire Incident Site In Bayelsa
The Unified Non-Indigenes Association in Bayelsa State has appealed to the state government to urgently assist its members whose goods and other property were destroyed by fire last Sunday night in Yenagoa.
The president of the association, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, made the appeal during a visit to the scene of the fire at the Bayelsa Mechanic Village, Yenagoa.
He was with traditional rulers of various ethnic groups in the state.
Arthur-Ugwa, who conducted newsmen around the ruins left by the inferno, said that the assistance would enable the victims to return to business fast.
He noted that goods worth over N400 million, vehicles and several shops were destroyed by the fire which occurred at night.
The traditional rulers took turns to console the victims, while appealing to Bayelsa Government to assist them.
According to traders, artisans and technicians doing business in the village, the fire occurred at 3.00a.m. when they had closed work.
They suspected electrical fault as the cause of the fire.
Our correspondent reports that the state Deputy Gov. Lawrence Ewhrujakpo had visited the scene and pledged government’s assistance to victims.
He also gave assurance that the government would set up a committee to probe the cause of the inferno.
Education
RSUBEB Drills Staff On BESDA Social Safeguard Norms
The management of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Port Harcourt, has begun the process of educating staffers on the norms and policy guidelines guiding the mainstreaming of National Safeguard activities to the state and local government areas in the state with regards to the implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for all (BESDA) and its environmental and social safeguards in the state.
To this end, a one-day sub-level advocacy/sensitisation meeting has been held at the board’s headquarters in Port Harcourt with a view to sharing ideas on the concept of social/environmental risks and hazards toward the implementation of BESDA P4R programme as well as cascade the developed workplan from UBEC National Safeguards for uniformity/access to the LGAs to reduce risks/hazards.
Speaking while declaring open the one-day advocacy and sensitisation meeting at the board’s conference room in Port Harcourt, the Executive Chairman of the board, Ven Fyneface Akah, commended the UBEC, Federal Ministry of Education, World Bank and the Rivers State Government for the realisation of the BESDA programme in the state in particular, and across the benefiting states of the federation for the development of education in the country.
Akah averred that because of the importance the board attaches to the safety and wellbeing of its staff, the programme was designed to acquaint them and arouse their consciousness with safety measures demanded for the implementation of the BESDA programme in the state.
The RSUBEB helmsman charged them, as critical stakeholders in the education sector, to rise up to the demand of the time and play the role expected of them.
“We must have an mind open and focus, and teach others to equip us and enable us be safe guardians of BESDA, and ensure that we transfer the knowledge gotten to others”, he added.
He called on the beneficiary communities and parents of BESDA schools to protect the infrastructure in their areas, adding that BESDA was a project for result (PIR) programme targeted for those out-of-school children.
Also speaking, the BESDA Coordinator and RSUBEB Director of Research and Planning, Engr Emmanuel Ogbugo, said that the BESDA programme was designed to tackle the problem of out-of-school children in schools, especially in improving literacy among them, adding that 13 million of Nigerian children were currently out of school.
He informed the participants that the programme has been extended to 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that about 1,225 centres have been established in the state.
In his opening speech, the RSUBEB BESDA Team Leader in the board, Mr. Ogwe Ibe Adirah, stated that the objectives of the meeting were, among other things, to mainstream the framework to activities in the Local Government Education Authorities, strengthen the system for equitable access and equity, ensure that preventive and mitigating measures were put in place in terms of violence-related occurrences as well as record types of abuse and molestation in schools/centres, monitor, manage and report design strategies to avoid future occurrences.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
ASUU Berates FG Over New Fuel Pump Price, School Resumption
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has flayed the Federal Government over the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol as well as the electricity tariff.
The Akure zone of ASUU, which frowned over the development after its zonal meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, also condemned the proposed plans to re-open schools.
According to the Union during a press briefing over the weekend, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has not been forthcoming over the anti-masses policies of the federal government.
The zonal coordinator of the Akure zone of the Union, Prof Olu Olufayo who expressed disappointment over the silence of NLC, emphasised that plans to reopen schools in the country, particularly tertiary institutions was an invitation to another wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
“Other countries such as the United States and Germany with better health facilities have had to hurriedly shut down schools after reopening and it is for this reason, ASUU feels Nigeria should learn from history.
