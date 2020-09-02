Sports
Mane Open To Barcelona Switch
Sadio Mane is reportedly open to leaving Liverpool in favour of Barcelona.
According to Tidesports source, the Senegal international could be an option for the Catalan club after Lionel Messi handed in a transfer request last week.
Mane, who played an integral part in leading the Reds to English Premier League glory last season, is valued at around €120 million.
The 28-year-old worked under Barcelona head coach, Ronald Koeman in his time at Southampton. Mane left the Saints where he scored 25 goals in 75 appearances for Anfield in 2016.
He has gone on to score 81 times for the Reds in 171 matches.
Mane has 16 goals in 61 games for the Teranga Lions since making his national team debut eight years ago.
Sports
Accept That Messi Is Leaving, Barcelona Advised
Lionel Messi is already mentally out of the door at Barcelona and is sure to continue his career elsewhere, believes Jorge Valdano.
Six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi did not take part in Barca’s first day of pre-season training under Ronald Koeman last Monday, having informed the club of his desire to leave.
The Argentina international believes a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free transfer has been activated, though the club and La Liga are of the opinion his €700 million (£624m/$823m) release clause remains the only valid way to terminate his deal, which runs until next June.
Manchester City is thought to be leading the race to sign Messi , with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter also credited with significant interest.
Former Real Madrid forward, Head Coach and Director General, Valdano, who began his playing career at Messi’s boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys and won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina, is confident the 33-year-old’s future lies away from Camp Nou.
He thinks Barcelona has to accept that reality sooner rather than later, or risk an ever more acrimonious parting of ways further down the line.
“Either he goes to another club or to his home, but he has already left Barcelona. I am totally convinced. I have no doubt,” he said
“The sooner Barcelona realise they are going to lose the best player in their history, the sooner they can focus on rebuilding.”
It has been suggested that Messi could perform a U-turn on his decision to leave Barca, as he did after announcing his international retirement in the wake of Argentina losing the Copa America Centenario final to Chile in 2016.
“They are completely different situations because there is no contract or anything similar when Leo left the Albiceleste and returned,” Valdano added.
“There are no personal problems. I don’t know how far this period is going to go, which is toxic for the club, player and La Liga.
“[Barca president Josep Maria] Bartomeu must think that when Messi leaves, he should go too, but prolonging this seems to me to be harmful to Barca.”
Sports
Blatter Faces Prosecutor Over Platini Payment
Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter faced questioning yesterday by a Swiss prosecutor over a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) made to former UEFA boss, Michel Platini in 2011.
The 84-year-old arrived around at 09:00 am at the headquarters of the Public Ministry of the Confederation (MPC) in Bern, where Platini, the former head of European football, had been questioned the day before by Prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand.
“This is the moment when we start to talk about this dossier which has lasted for five years, and about which I have never been asked questions, so I am happy to be able to give information on it,” said Blatter as he arrived.
The investigation, which was set up in 2015, is looking into the payment Platini received from FIFA in 2011 for an advisory job completed in 2002, on suspicion of “complicity in unfair management, embezzlement and forgery”.
Platini said in June when he was added by Hildbrand to the investigation that the Swiss Attorney General’s office had “confirmed in writing in May 2018” that his case was closed.
The 65-year-old former French football great now has the status of “accused” alongside Blatter.
Blatter, who led the global football body from 1998 to 2015, told AFP the payment was above board.
“It was back pay for work done by Michel Platini. The sum was validated by the finance commission. It cannot be a criminal offence,” said Blatter.
FIFA deemed the sum a “disloyal payment” and suspended Blatter and Platini from all football-related activities, which prevented the former UEFA chief from running for another term as president in 2016.
Two other former FIFA executives, Frenchman Jerome Valcke, the former secretary-general, and German Markus Kattner, the former financial director, are being investigated on “suspicion of unfair management”, the OAG has said.
Sports
De Gea Tipped To Start Season As Man Utd’s No1
David de Gea will “definitely starts as number one” for Manchester United next season, according to Gary Neville, who says Dean Henderson still has “a lot to prove”.
Not so long ago, De Gea was revered as the world’s finest goalkeeper, having spared United’s blushes on numerous occasions as the last line of defence during a frustrating transitional period.
However, the Spaniard has occasionally seen his standards slip under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with basic handling and positioning errors creeping into his game over the past two seasons.
The 29-year-old has cost the Red Devils valuable points in the Premier League, while also letting the team down in cup competitions, with calls for him to be dropped from the starting XI widespread since an FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in July.
United decided against sending Henderson for a third season on loan at Sheffield United last week, and also handed the 23-year-old a bumper new five-year contract.
The England shot-stopper has been tipped to replace De Gea between the sticks when Solskjaer’s men kick off their latest campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19, but Neville does not think his old club will give up on an experienced performer just yet.
“De Gea definitely starts as number one because there was a point where Ole could’ve dropped him towards the end of the season,” the Red Devils legend told Tidesports source. ”However, he stuck with him at that point and we are only around four weeks later.
“I still think Henderson’s got a lot to prove. Playing in goal for Sheffield United is a lot different than standing out there in that vacuous, empty, massive space which is the goal mouth at Old Trafford, when the team is up at the other end of the pitch most of the time attacking and then all of sudden you’ve got your first interaction with the game after 15 minutes and your concentration is tested like never before.
“I think it’s a very different expectation. It’s not a given that he’s going to go into the team at Manchester United and be everything that everyone thinks he’s going to be.
“He hasn’t got the experience yet to handle Old Trafford or to show us that he can handle Old Trafford. We hope he can show the potential he’s got but that’s the hardest position on a football field by a long way.
“It’s the biggest pressure on a football field and I think the Manchester United goalkeeping position, I would argue, is one of the most pressurised positions in English football.”
Neville added on the negative impact rotating De Gea and Henderson regularly could potentially have on the team: “The easiest thing in the world would be that they both play lots of games.
“Henderson plays in the cups and De Gea plays in the league. They’ve got an agreement of how it’s going to work this season and then there’s a transition in a year’s time.
“That might be something that could happen, but it doesn’t feel like that’s going to happen because De Gea will want to be number one, he’ll want to be the undisputed number one and Henderson will want his spot.
“It’s the one position where you can’t have uncertainty. You have to be definite with it because it really unnerves the rest of the team, the defence and the stadium.
“I believe it creates anxiety when the goalkeeper isn’t settled.”
