Monarchs Express Mixed Feelings Over Dev In Bayelsa Communities

Paramount rulers of Opolo-Epie and Etegwe Communities of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, their royal highnesses, Ile Gard and Gabriel Ekezie, at the weekend berated the trio of the Bayelsa State Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC; and the Shell Petroleum Development Company,SPDC over alleged lack of infrastructure for sustainable development in their communities.

The monarchs who spoke with our sources in Yenagoa revealed that the geographical square miles of their communities and their suitable locations within Yenagoa, the state capital notwithstanding, the trio had not shown adequate commitment towards the development of their home towns.

They stressed that even though they are not unaware that the COVID-19 has impeded the expected pace of development in almost every part of the country, being the commercial nerve centres of the state and one of them, Opolo doubling as a host community of the SPDC if the government has not been able to provide adequate infrastructure in their communities, the NDDC and the multinationals operating in their area should make available adequate infrastructure to fast track development.

They reiterated their resolve to partner the government and well-meaning individuals towards giving facelifts to their communities.

Meanwhile, the Etegwe paramount ruler has maintained that the ongoing project for the expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout and the planned construction of a flyover in the area by the state government will impact positively on the lives of residents as well as the business community, noting that more needed to be done for them.

He regretted however, that the absence of befitting roads and health facilities in the area which are commensurate with the government’s urban renewal programme may further impede development of the town.

“The last time any government or NDDC project was awarded this community was in the Alamieyeseigha’s regime. But for the SEEFOR that came and did some internal roads,we wouldn’t have had any road to walk on especially now that the rains are coming”,he said.

“Look at these roads, do they look like roads in a state capital? The NDDC awarded the road since more than 15 years ago yet, it is still abandoned”, he added.

In the same vein, the Opolo paramount ruler has called on the Bayelsa State government not to forget his community in the scheme of things as the Governor Diri’s administration is set to commence the full processes of development by inaugurating the state’s executive council last week.