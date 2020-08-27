Play your way with these online Blackjack creations

As many people around the world continue to use online gambling platforms, there have been a number of issues surrounding online security when making payments. This has since been addressed by multiple online banking providers in working towards facilitating safe online deposit methods. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into our choice for the safest deposit methods as well as the pros and cons of each.

The Popularity of Online Casinos

As more and more of us begin to spend time online, the need for entertainment online has increased. Whether it be the reduction of online gaming platforms such as Steam or the growth in the number of online casinos, we have seen a huge surge in the popularity of online casinos in recent years. With a total of 14.4 billion pounds generated in the gambling industry alone in the UK in 2018-2019, this is proving a highly popular form of online entertainment. However, as this popularity increases, could we see another sudden surge of online casino games of this type? Or will the novelty begin to wear off with games of this type?

The Need for Secure Payment Methods

As this type of payment method has increased in popularity there have been some teething issues. One of the biggest issues has been the transactions of cash from online platforms. This is not only a pressing issue in terms of the operations of platforms such as this, but it is also important when it comes to the pressing issue of online security. As the number of people using these platforms has expanded, this has, therefore, become an issue that many online banking providers have been working to resolve.

What Are Options for Banking Methods with Online Casinos

When playing casinos online, you may be hesitant at first to share your bank details due to the risk of a security breach. This is, of course, a wise way to think when it comes to staying safe online. With most well known banks providing secure online deposit methods, many of us use these on a daily basis. There is no reason why online casinos should be any different. Most, have a prominent sections on their websites on how to deposit money safely using these methods whilst ensuring it is as secure as possible. Safe payments is a common concern among internet users and this has led to an increased number of secure deposit methods coming onto the market. To help you choose the right one for you, we have compiled a list of our top choices to help you deposit money and withdraw funds safely when online.

Pay Pal

Pay Pal is one of the most secure ways that you can both make secure deposits and withdraw funds. This can be assigned straight to your online casino account allowing a seamless connection between your banking information and your online casino account in a secure way.

However, there is a negative to this in the form of transaction information. As with most banking applications, there is a slight delay in the recording of deposits and withdrawals. Because of this, it is important to monitor your spending as this will ensure that you are not overspending in the long term. This is a simple solution to this common problem.

Visa

As an established company, Visa has been highly popular for those using several online casinos. This is because it has a number of benefits including fast set up, security, credit availability and convenience. However, with these benefits come some negatives to the service.

One of the biggest negatives to this service is the process of anonymity. When using this service every payment will have your name and personal information within it. This is something that may not cater to a majority of users as this can be a problem when it comes to online security. In addition to this withdrawing money is not always achievable. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you have an online casino available that can facilitate this form of online payment method.

Mastercard

Another popular form of deposit system is Mastercard. Much like Visa, this is a simple system that can be set up quickly. In addition to this, there are a total of four options that work with online casinos. Whether it is a credit card, debit card, pre-paid card or a gift card, these can all work with online casinos allowing for secure deposits with ease. There is a vast amount of security with this and many of ways to deposit and withdraw funds at every stage.

Apple Pay

Another payment method that has proved highly popular is Apple Pay. This can be used on a number of online casinos as well as casinos accessed on mobile devices. However, due to the nature of the payment method, it is restricted to just Apple devices. These types of casinos are limited at this time; however, they are beginning to grow in popularity. This, therefore, means that we will be seeing many more people beginning to take advantages of casinos such as this.

Bitcoin

Another form of deposit method that we are seeing increasing in popularity if the use of cryptocurrency. Though this is only in the beginning stages for some online casinos, this is perhaps the most secure way of making deposits. With a vast amount of encryption as well as private wallets, this is one of the most secure deposit methods out there. Not only does it keep your funds safe, but it also allows for all payments to be completely anonymous. Another key benefit of this is the speed of each transaction that is made. With a low cost per transaction and the fast transaction speed, this can lend itself well to the fast-paced nature of online casinos.

However, the biggest negative to this is the lack of casinos using this technology at this time. This can have a profound effect on the future of the industry, however, there are very little online casinos that can facilitate this at this time. However, as technology increases, we are likely to see several bitcoin casinos emerge.

With this in mind, several technologies are emerging at this time that can help to improve the security surrounding online transactions and the speed of each deposit. As these technologies continue to emerge, this will cater to a number of us using these online platforms, whilst helping to restrict these payment methods and ensure security at this time.