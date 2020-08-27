Edo APC Alleges Kidnap Plot By Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and PDP candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state, has assured the people of Ovia that his administration will regenerate the area’s economy, if re-elected.

Obaseki gave the assurance yesterday when the PDP Edo governorship campaign council met with the monarchs from Ovia at the palace of the Enogie of Obazuwa, Edun Akenzua.

He said Ovia was a very vital part of the Benin kingdom, and given the next four years, his administration would regenerate the economy of the area so as to improve the people’s living condition.

The PDP governorship candidate explained that Ovia was blessed with vast forest resources, adding that plans were already on to cultivate the vast land.

He said that his administration would collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in regenerating the economy of the area.

Obaseki explained that the state government had so far deployed more than 100 persons to survey the area.

He also said that his administration, given the next four years, would build more critical infrastructure in the area.

“What we want to do today is to correct the deficit in every sector,” Obaseki said.

The governor said the essence of the campaign tour was to reach every nook and cranny of the state, with a view to understanding the problems of the electorate and how to tackle them.

“We, as a government, have over the last three years been redesigning the state, especially Ovia, because of its large and vast terrain,” he said.

The monarch, in his response, said that he was had kept faith with his electioneering promises of 2016.happy that since the assumption of office more than three years ago, the governor had kept faith with his electioneering promises of 2016.

“I am even happier because, many people who say they don’t want you back have not been able to come and tell us what you did or did not do that informed their decision.

“I am happy you are aware of challenges in Ovia.

“I am hopeful that after the election on September 19, we will be able to sit with you with a view to forging a way forward in addressing the challenges,” the monarch said.