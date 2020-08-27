Politics
Edo APC Alleges Kidnap Plot By Obaseki
The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday accused the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of plotting to arrest its leaders over staged kidnappings in the state. John Mayaki, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council raised the alarm in a statement he signed and forwarded to our source.
He alleged that Obaseki and the PDP have concluded plans to fake the kidnap of some identified PDP members across the state and blame the APC for their disappearance.
He said Obaseki was already intimidating the Police to join in the plot by arresting and remanding APC leaders over the staged kidnappings to prevent them from continuing their grassroots mobilization of voters.
The statement read: “We have been made aware of plans by the outgoing Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his party, the PDP to stage kidnappings of some of their members across the state and blame the APC for their disappearance.
“We have confidentially obtained the list of some PDP members penned for the fake kidnappings in Edo South Senatorial District and the proposed cash allowance the governor is offering them in exchange for their co-operation in the reprehensible plot.
“We are also aware that Mr. Godwin Obaseki is already mounting pressure on the Police to play along with this shameful plot. He has requested that they commence arrest of our leaders across the state and keep them in detention over the fake kidnappings just to keep them out of circulation and prevent them from continuing their grassroots mobilization of voters.”
Politics
APC Chieftain Defects To PDP With 3,000 Members In Edo
The APC in Edo State has again suffered a major setback, as a chieftain of the party in Ward 9, Okokhuo, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Frank Osayande, led over 3, 000 other members of the APC to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring their support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Osayande and the other APC members were received by the Chairman, Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, during the re-election campaign rally of the PDP candidate in the ward.
The chieftain listed the landmark achievements of the Obaseki-led administration across all sectors of the state as the reason behind the decision to join the PDP, promising to rally more supporters to ensure the governor’s victory in the poll.
“I have decided to join the PDP because the governor is doing well for the people, though there are enemies of the state against him. I told my members right from day one that anywhere Obaseki goes, we will all go. I can’t remain in an empty party, the APC. So, it is on this note that I decided to join the PDP with over 3,000 others so that we will be able to deliver the governor in Okokhuo Ward 9″, he said.
Receiving the defectors, Chief Orbih thanked them for their decision and urged them to support the governor in the fight against the godfather to enable him work more for Edo people.
“He has fought the battle of godfathers so that Edo can move forward. He will continue to fight godfatherism. Pensioners are now getting their pay regularly and our teachers are no longer going on strike. APC is worried about the popularity of Obaseki; I have to commend the Benin Chamber of Commerce for denying the endorsement of the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu”, Orbih said.
Politics
Oyo Assembly Approves N800m Loan For Water Supply
The Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday at its plenary approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request to access N800 million loan facility for the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA).
The Tide reports that the loan is a counterpart fund to attract N 2.97 billion facility from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.
The fund is required for the implementation of expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) in 20 Local Government Areas (LGAS) in the state.
The governor, in a letter read on the floor of the House said; “The Project is aimed at improving water supply sanitation and hygiene (WASH) situation in the urban, small towns and rural areas in the state.
“The 20 LGAs to benefit from the project are: Ibadan SE, Ibadan SW, Ogbomoso, Atisbo, Afijio, Akinyele, Atiba, Iwajowa, Iseyin, Irepo, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East, Ibadan NE, Kajola, Oyo East, Orelope, Ona Ara, Oluyole, Saki West, and Saki East.”
The House Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, while presenting the request, stressed the importance of potable water supply to the people, adding that most communities in the state lacked water to drink and use for other purposes.
According to Ogundoyin, if the project is well implemented, residents of the state will be saved from water borne diseases as there will be availability of clean water in the affected areas.
Lawmakers who supported the request agreed that the expanded water supply, sanitation and hygiene Initiative would meet the yearnings of the people in terms of adequate water supply and help in further making lives bearable for the people.
They included Messrs Sanjo Adedoyin (Ogbomoso South), Kehinde Olatunde (Akinyele 11), Gabriel Babatunde (Ibadan North 11), and Saminu (Atisbo/Saki East).However, other lawmakers, including Messrs Asimiyu Alarape (Atiba), Seyi Adisa (Afijio), Hon Isiaka Tunde (Oyo East/West) and Olawumi Oladeji (Ogbomoso North), stressed the need for the fund to be monitored to ensure it is used for the purpose.
They also urged the House Committee on Water Resources to ensure that RUWASSA used the grant to execute the project to specification so as to tackle scarcity of water in the affected areas.
Politics
Edo 2020: Obaseki Promises Economic Regeneration
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and PDP candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state, has assured the people of Ovia that his administration will regenerate the area’s economy, if re-elected.
Obaseki gave the assurance yesterday when the PDP Edo governorship campaign council met with the monarchs from Ovia at the palace of the Enogie of Obazuwa, Edun Akenzua.
He said Ovia was a very vital part of the Benin kingdom, and given the next four years, his administration would regenerate the economy of the area so as to improve the people’s living condition.
The PDP governorship candidate explained that Ovia was blessed with vast forest resources, adding that plans were already on to cultivate the vast land.
He said that his administration would collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in regenerating the economy of the area.
Obaseki explained that the state government had so far deployed more than 100 persons to survey the area.
He also said that his administration, given the next four years, would build more critical infrastructure in the area.
“What we want to do today is to correct the deficit in every sector,” Obaseki said.
The governor said the essence of the campaign tour was to reach every nook and cranny of the state, with a view to understanding the problems of the electorate and how to tackle them.
“We, as a government, have over the last three years been redesigning the state, especially Ovia, because of its large and vast terrain,” he said.
The monarch, in his response, said that he was happy that since the assumption of office more than three years ago, the governor had kept faith with his electioneering promises of 2016.
“I am even happier because, many people who say they don’t want you back have not been able to come and tell us what you did or did not do that informed their decision.
“I am happy you are aware of challenges in Ovia.
“I am hopeful that after the election on September 19, we will be able to sit with you with a view to forging a way forward in addressing the challenges,” the monarch said.
