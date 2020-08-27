Opinion
Current Scramble For Africa
One possible danger that Nigeria can slide into is the mixture of politics with religion. The scourge of the Black race historically, came from Arab and White imperialism, using religion as an instrument. Also, nations that mix politics with religion tend to slide into fascism under the guise of theocracy. Abuses of power under various guises came under some control through the practice of genuine democracy.
Modern African countries emerged from colonial experiences, but they still remain hunting grounds in the hands of their former enslavers. Politically and economically many developing nations are rarely stable or independent largely because they are subject to various forms of exploitations by the big and blustering powers. Unfortunately, little attention is paid to the strategies and global power play that have kept many developing nations in the situations which they find themselves.
Friday, June 13, 2008, a letter by Ethnic Nationalities Movement, written on its behalf by S. A. Asemota, SAN, was published in The Guardian newspaper. Although the letter bore the title: ‘Abacha and Nigeria, issues pointing towards a possible re-colonisation of Nigeria’ were raised by the Ethnic Nationalities Movement. The letter made reference to The Tide’s on-line publication of April 19, 2008, by Matthew Paris, titled: The New Scramble For Africa Begins … The author of that on-line publication gave some hints about how the re-colonisation of Africa would come about. There were specific mentions of military involvement and facilitation of the process not in Berlin but Nigeria.
Factors pointing towards military involvement in politics as a prelude to recolonisation of African nations via the hiring or installation of “Black gangstar government”, were mentioned by Matthew Paris. China was specifically mentioned as a possible new power in the current scramble for Africa. The concern of the Ethnic Nationalities Movement was largely that the era of military rule in Nigeria provided opportunities for the armed and security forces to be compromised and structured to serve specific interests.
While some military Generals from definite geo-political zones came into power through non-legal or democratic strategy, General Maman Vatsa who took similar step was fit enough to be executed as a coup-plotter. An “Okar Coup” whose grouse was that the Nigerian military was compromised and meant to serve some hidden agenda, was halted with venom. Matters arising from “Abacha Loot” and attempts by three military heads of state to exonerate General Abacha of any wrong-doing and launder his image, featured in the grouse of the Ethnic Nationalities Movement.
The quick and brutal execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his other Ogoni co-agitators for a fair deal in the Nigerian environmental/oil politics featured in the grouse of the Ethnic Nationalities Movement. So also “the sacking of Zaki Biam, Odi, Obiaruku massacre and destruction of Ijaw villages”. Also, for a leading public figure to be quoted as making statements as: “Boko Haram members should be pampered but not killed, for it is injustice to kill them”; “Muslims should only vote those who will promote Islam”, evoke pains and suspicion.
The Ethnic Nationalities Movement lamented that “gangsterism has permeated all the facets of our public life”, a phenomenon brought about by military rule and culture. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) must also be praised for striving to see that power is not abused. Recently SERAP called on the federal government to rescind the fine of N5 million imposed on Nigeria Info 99.3 FM radio station, over the reported comment of a former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Obadiah Mailafia.
A number of well-meaning Nigerians see the Hate Speech law as a deliberate effort to cow the Nigerian populace and as a prelude to some coming surprises. Among the apprehensions of the Nigerian populace are the privatization of public resources and facilities including sea ports in the Southern part of Nigeria, the nation’s security apparatus and the nature of the deeds in the NDDC. Scandals associated with the allocations of oil blocks, attitudes towards oil-producing states and NDDC serving as a national milk-cow, many people have wondered if there is transparency in Nigeria.
A more worrisome aspect of the apprehensions of ordinary Nigerians is the borrowings and growing indebtedness of Nigeria to external lenders, even in the midst of the wealth accruing from oil and gas resources. The fact that China has been making some in-road into African nations is not in doubt, neither is it a new phenomenon. What is enigmatic is China’s attitude towards loans issues to African nations. Ethiopia is said to be heavily indebted to China, with little prospect of being able to repay such loan. Now Nigeria is about to take a loan from China too.
Already the controversy brewing around that loan from China can hardly be swept aside as irrelevant. That loan, supposed to be used for construction of rail lines and improved transportation in Nigeria, can hardly be repaid by the current government involved in the negotiation of the loan. Therefore, the future of Nigeria comes into question, especially when coupled with questions of how past loans and projects had been managed. Corrupt practices have far more tentacles than money changing hands in dark deals.
Nigerians should recognize the fact that foreign nations and entrepreneurs or business partners are clever and smooth operators. Nigeria as a nation is seen by foreign powers as a preying ground, fit to be sucked dry, while oil and gas last. People in power and the nature of Nigeria’s politics tend to create room for internal and external predators to place the collective interest of common Nigerians in jeopardy. International politics, trades, protocols and partnership are deep in shark-infested waters where fair can be foul and foul fair.
Nigerians should also recognise the fact that religion and economics are ready instruments in political dirty games. Whether our leaders know this fact or not, Nigeria is a nation known to be easily torn apart, using ethnic, religious and economic traps as strategies. Mutual distrust and disunity are used by external predators to recolonise a nation, via internally installed representatives or cabals who are usually smooth but faceless operators. Or, are there no such in Nigeria?
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
As Ministers Celebrate One Year In Office…
Last Friday marked a year the current ministers of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government were sworn in. Though a good number of them had been with him since the inception of his first tenure in 2015, 14 out of the 43 are first-time cabinet members. To commemorate this special day, some of them took to the social media to thank the president for giving them the opportunity to serve the nation and also reel out the achievements of their ministries in one year. Others, like the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, had an elaborate celebration.
While we rejoice with the ministers for the significant day in their lives, we want to encourage them to do more to achieve the “Next Level agenda of the president, particularly his plan for his remaining three years in office which is to “Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.
“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.”
The Nigerian people are optimistic that the remaining years of the current administration will see more collaboration among the various ministries, parastatals and agencies. For instance, the Ministry of Petroleum should collaborate with the Ministry of Environment. While exploring, you must also take care of the environment. Experts have said that had there been adequate cooperation between the two ministries from the onset of oil exploration in the country, the pathetic situation in the Niger Delta today, wouldn’t have been the case and the huge sums of money currently being spent in cleaning the environment would have been saved or diverted to other ventures.
To achieve a technology-driven economy that we have been wishing for, the Ministry of Science and Technology should partner with the Ministry of Education. Often, you hear stories about Nigerian students coming up with one innovation or the other but what you hardly hear is how the government encourages the scaling of such inventions. For instance, two years ago, five students from a Catholic girls’ school, Regina Pacis Model School, Onitsha, beat 114 other contenders to clinch gold at the World Technovation Challenge 2018 (Junior Division), which held in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA. They created a mobile-based application that detects fake drugs at the point of purchase. Known as FD Detector, the app is to enhance the fight against the drug abuse menace bedeviling the nation.
Few months later, four boys from another school in the state won a bronze medal in Tunisia at the African Science and Technology Competition (IFES). The students achieved the feat with two devices they called the Adaptable Alternative Power Supply for sub-Saharan Africa which is a single, fully-packaged solar technology and another noiseless inverter system all locally sourced and produced by them. Similar innovations abound all over the country. The Ministry of Science and Technology should harness all these raw talents and nurture them for the good of the country. They should encourage people coming up with innovations. Let’s generate more science-based competitions among the citizens. Indeed, the all-important Science and Tech ministry needs to wake up from its slumber.
What about the Ministry of Information and Culture? This ministry is charged with the responsibility of providing Nigerian citizens with “credible and timely information on government activities, programmes and initiatives” and to create the technological environment for Nigeria’s socio-economic development”. Can we really say that this function is adequately being carried out? The aspect of information dissemination can receive some kudos but what about the promotion of our rich diverse cultures?
Our culture is who we are. What is being done to showcase these abundant cultures to the world even to Nigerians in different parts of the country? The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority which has the function of marketing Nigeria’s Tourism potentials is an agency under this ministry. How has it fared in its duties which have the capacity of growing money for the country? We know that the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a very heavy blow on the tourism industry in Nigeria as it did in other countries, but what did NTDC and the ministry do to promote tourism in the country before the outbreak and what are the post Covid-19 plans to advance the sector by putting the exotic waterfalls and other beautiful sites that abound in the country into profitable use?
Alliance between the Ministry of Agriculture, Finance and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is also very important in discharging the latter’s function of coordinating all humanitarian affairs in the country. Some analysts have deduced that if the job of the ministry is properly executed, monitored and appraised by the people, it could be a turnaround for this administration as the vulnerable, the down trodden and victims of the unending crisis in the country will feel government’s presence, love, care and concern about their plight.
It is also imperative that, in years to come, the Ministry of Trade and Investment should collaborate with the office of the Vice President and various state governments for optimum results. Reports have it that the Ministry has been in partnership with the Abia State Government in the latter’s quest to promote Aba-made goods. Such collaboration should be extended to other states so as to stimulate the growth of our domestic economy, trade and investment.
Mention must be made of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy. The first sentence in the ministry’s mission statement reads, “To facilitate universal, ubiquitous and cost effective access to communications infrastructure throughout the country”. As we move towards a digitalized economy coupled with the Covid-19 crisis which has compelled students, pupils and many others to do a whole lot of transactions and learning online, service providers are now milking the people by their exorbitant data cost. Prior attention must be paid to this by the head of this ministry.
Indeed, ministers in charge of various ministries, especially the dormant ones, should use the opportunity they still have to serve their fatherland meritoriously. The president should ensure cooperation of ministries, agencies and parastatals for optimum results. The same should be applicable to state and local governments.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Of Poultry Farmers And Maize Scarcity
Farmers across the length and breadth of Nigeria have been groaning under persistent upward movement of prices of compounded feeds for animal consumption from less than N2,000, in the past ten weeks, to an average of N4,000. A statement issued by the Osun Chapter Chairman and Secretary of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Chief Oluyemi Olukiran and Dr Alaba Towoju, in Osogbo recently, disclosed that the maize price has increased by 100 per cent from N97/kg to N160/kg since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
This, the Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ogun State (PANOG), Mrs. Blessing Isioma Alawode, said, has cost more than 350,000 poultry farmers their jobs, while over 1,000 egg farmers have been forced out of business as a result of the increase in the prices of maize and other essential inputs.
From their analysis, the increase in the price of maize is to be blamed for the simultaneous increase in the price of compounded feeds over the same period. This is because cereals like Maize, Soya beans, Sorghum, Millets, Wheat, apart from being among the major staple food crops in most of sub-Saharan Africa, are consumed in a range of commercial sectors.
According to reports, about 50% of the maize produced is consumed by the animal feed sector, same goes to wheat, soya beans, and sorghum, with poultry claiming as much as 98% of the total feed. Maize is the second most cultivated crop in Nigeria, grown in diverse agro-ecological zones and farming systems, and consumed by people with varying food preferences and socio-economic backgrounds. Study shows that Nigeria is the second largest maize producer in Africa, after South Africa, with an estimated 10.79 million MT produced in 2014. The largest volumes of maize and other grains are produced in the northern region of Nigeria, particularly in Kaduna, Borno, Niger, and Taraba and the south-western states including Ogun, Ondo and Oyo.
However, the productivity of these crops has not kept pace with increasing demand, due mainly to environmental conditions and resource constraint, low-input farming systems, etc. It is further complicated by inavailability, Covid- 19, irregular rains and insurgency in the north, casting unquestionable doubt over their yields this year as a result of highly reduced planted averages. Normally, during the growing season, the prices of dry maize, wheat, millet and sorghum increase significantly due to demand by processors. Grain merchants in northern Nigeria store the maize during the peak of availability and sell at higher prices in off-season to food processors and feed mill operators.
But that has never been much of a problem until the envasion of the north by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has frustrated farming activities in the north, and the ban on importation of agricultural products by the Presidency. Maize thus, has become indispensible for food security in Nigeria.
A tonne of maize which used to sell for N97,000 has climbed to N165,000 per tonne while soybeans has increased from N110,000 per tonne to N123,000 within the last few months.
Suffice it to say that the rising cost of maize and soyabeans, as well as their attendant scarcity, potend serious threat to the nation’s food security not only to poultry farmers, but to other actors in the value chain as well.
In April this year, the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) registered its concern over a looming threat to the animal protein producing industry (poultry), but the society could not assess in concrete term, the enormity of its forecast.
At the dawn of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the body had appealed to the federal government to ensure that “the N16 trillion worth of investment in the poultry industry is not allowed to collapse amidst Covid-19 ravaging Nigeria and the world at large”.
NAIS was quick to dissect the unusually drastic measures adopted by the government to combat the global menace, as one that could threaten the sustenability of the poultry industry in the long run. In recognition of the importance of animal protein to human existence, it called on the government to ensure that the livestock industry was exempted from the restriction order imposed by government to reduce the pandemic in the country.
It minced no words in projecting the feed milling industry and hatcheries on which the poultry sub-sector depends, as the hub of its sustenability which viability at all times must not be compromised. This underscored their advocacy for personnel working in the livestock sector, to be allowed to move across state borders and within states upon proper identification.
NIAS’s intervention ordinarily, could best be interpreted as an early warning signal which, if adequately explored, could save unfortunate situations in the industry but has that actually been achieved? As we speak, a large number of small-scale poultry farms have closed as a result of exorbitant prices of critical ingredients in poultry feed formulation. A situation that is capable of eroding the benefits of the ban by the federal government on frozen chicken on the local industry if the exorbitant price of maize and soya beans, major components of poultry rations, is not checked.
Don’t forget that in the last two years, the local broiler industry has boomed with a positive effect on food sufficiency for Nigeria. This has been largely aided by the ban on imports of frozen chicken. We see this great achievement being rolled back if local broiler production is threatened.
However, the rising cost of maize is threatening livelihoods of small businesses in Nigeria. It is not only the poultry farmer’s investment that is threatened, other players in the value chain; feed producers, chicken, and egg vendors and processors, grain traders, veterinary and drug vendors, too thus plunging the economy into deeper crisis.
The writer opines that this emerging indispensable monster, can most suitably be checked by allowing importation of maize into Nigeria since our local maize farmers cannot meet up with the demand of maize required by maize consumers.
This, no doubt, will serve a short term recovery effort to bring the subsector back to its feet . Only importation will sustain the livestock business to tide over the imminent scarcity which will extend without doubt to later date.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Saving Society From Drug Abuse
The vulnerability of the typical Nigerian youth inclines him to various activities which either benefit him or otherwise. One of such negative activities, however, is the indiscriminate use of illicit drugs which poses dangerous effects on him and the society.
The dependence on alcohol and other psycho-active or performance-enhancing drugs tends to alter responses to sensations, alertness and stability of moods which are all controlled from the central nervous system. Although, drug could be regarded as any substance taken by a living organism in order to enhance work activities, its abuse may lead to a very dangerous and irreversible health condition. When harmful drugs are used, they lead to long term addiction.
The question one always asks is “what makes our youths to be addicted to drugs commonly”? Is the act voluntary or is it as a consequence of peer group influence resulting from the environment? There is a popular proverb that says, “Charity begins at home but does not end there”. This implies that greater percentage of a child’s behaviour emanate from his home or family.
When parents or guardians fail to monitor and train their children or wards, so much goes wrong with the child. Not only that, the child acts on discretion and this might spell doom for him.
The general perception of drug addicts is that, the consumption of drugs stimulates and creates an effect that makes them feel very “high” and counter depression. Another reason for using drugs is to feel a sense of belonging to a peer group. Also, drugs are consumed for purposes of curiosity, enhancing sexual prowess, boldness and sporting performance, among others. This feeling towards drugs comes from peer group influence, emotional stress, lack of adequate parental control, inferiority complex and loneliness. These are problems many, especially youths, have thought of curing with the use of drugs.
The use of hard drugs by youths is usually propagated by a network of youths where violence, fun, sex, sporting activities and even wooing of the opposite sex are considered veritable past time on a daily basis. This also is often caused by the pre-disposing factors like divorce, polygamy, poverty and neglect of parental responsibility, which often make the youth to seek solace or strength in “getting high” and forgetting his sorrows, by resorting to hard drugs.
Dangerous drugs like Indian hemp, cocaine and heroine are consumed recklessly as a result of the above-mentioned social vices. But there is another dimension to the use of drugs. Those who cannot afford hard drugs now resort to the use of alternative but cheaper drugs. These drugs are common and conventional but when taken in overdose, they produce the same effect as co-caine or heroine would produce. Benyline, for instance, when taken in overdose, gives a feeling that some of these hard drugs would give. It is cheap and can be got legally from the counter of any chemist. How then can we stem the use of these drugs?
It was for the purpose of this question that the federal government established the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the mandate to check drug trafficking, consumption and rehabilitation of offenders. Although that agency is doing well, the task of stemming the tide of illicit drugs in the country rests on all. It is our collective responsibility.
But should society wait for someone to fall victim before help can come? That is why parents and guardians must adequately discharge their responsibilities towards their children or wards in a morally upright manner. The youths should also be taught the danger of taking hard drugs. Religious teachers may also be employed to instill the fear of God in the youths.
Government should evolve programmes that would sensitise the youths on the issue of drugs. Anti-drug campaigns in the form of awareness programmes, rallies and lectures can go a long way in controlling the rising trend of drug consumption in the country.
Borbor wrote from Port Harcourt.
