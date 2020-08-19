Connect with us

Adetunji Rejoins Abia Warriors

1 day ago

Striker Sunday Adetunji has rejoined Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abia Warriors ahead of the coming season.
Adetunji returned to the club after ending his association with Lobi Stars of Makurdi, where he spent the 2019-2020 season.
The skilful forward is another major signing for the club in the current transfer window after Vincent Edafe joined from Dakkada.
Former 1.FK Pribram striker previously played for Abia Warriors, during the 2017 season.
The former Enyimba and Shooting Stars Sports Club forward scored 14 goals in 2017 for Abia Warriors before he suffered a long-term injury.
Change Barcelona’s Name If… Eto’o

1 day ago

August 19, 2020

By

Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker, Samuel Eto’o has joked that the Catalans will have to change their name should Lionel Messi depart the club.
The 33-year-old La Masia graduate, who is the most prolific player in the Blaugrana’s history, played for a full 90 minutes as they lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last Friday.
It was Barca’s biggest European defeat in history and their heaviest loss since 1946. It was also the first time since the 2005-06 season that neither Messi nor Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the semi-finals.
This has fuelled speculation on Messi’s future at the club, with a year left to run on his contract, and he has been linked with a possible move to Manchester City to be with his former coach in Pep Guardiola or his Argentine hometown club, Newell’s Old Boys, where he featured as a youth player.
“I love Messi like he was my own son, I want the best for him. Barcelona is Messi and I think if Messi decides to leave, we’ll have to change the name of the club.
“We are lucky in that at Barcelona, we have the best player in the world and of all-time, we have to do everything possible to ensure he finishes his career at Barcelona,”Eto’o told Tidesports source
Eto’o asserts that Barcelona were having a tough time because some of the new recruits are struggling to adapt. He also insists pressure needs to be put on the club hierarchy so the right decisions to put the club forward can be made.
“The players who arrived had difficulty adapting,” he continued.
“I want Barcelona to get up and dream for next season. And finally, put some pressure on the leadership”.

COVID-19 Hits Ligue 1 Again …Forces Postponement Of Season Opener

1 day ago

August 19, 2020

By

The opening match of the 2020-21 French top-flight season has been postponed after four positive coronavirus tests were confirmed positive at Marseille.
Marseille was due to host Saint-Etienne in the first of eight weekend fixtures in Ligue 1.
The 2019-20 campaign was curtailed in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Paris St-Germain, 12 points clear at the top, awarded the title.
Marseille v Saint-Etienne will now be played on either 16 or 17 September.
The French league told clubs last week its protocol for dealing with coronavirus meant more than three positive cases at a club was likely to lead to a postponement.
Marseille’s former Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi tested positive last week, with another three players following in the latest round.
They cancelled a friendly against German side Stuttgart in the wake of Amavi’s positive test.
Marseille, who is managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas, finished runners-up to PSG in last season’s shortened campaign.
On Friday, France was added to a list of countries from which those arriving in the UK are required to quarantine for two weeks.
France’s prime minister, Jean Castex, acknowledged infection numbers were going “the wrong way” in the country.

COVID-19 Brings D’Tigress Closer

1 day ago

August 19, 2020

By

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women basketball national team, Peter  Ahmedu has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic situation has brought the team together and that they were still able to keep a relationship together even while apart amidst the COVID-19 concerns.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Ahmedu said he has been checking on national team players and that the coach of the team Otis Hughley has also been on top of sessions on zoom where they talk about tactics and analyze players strength and what they should work on.
“For me as an assistant coach I check on all my players and it has also given us another dimension of a relationship in terms of communication and trying to know how they are doing. Coach has always been in contact with them, he has a training program individually and sometimes they go on zoom to talk about tactics each and every one of the players their strength and their weaknesses. So nothing has been lost really.”
