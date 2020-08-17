News
Nigerian Traders Must Pay $1m Fee, Ghana Insists …Assist Us, NANTs Begs FG, ECOWAS
The Ghanaian Ministry of Trades has rejected claims of unfair treatment by Nigerian traders in the country during the enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council regulations.
It insisted that the traders must pay the required taxes and other fees imposed on them by the authorities.
This is happening despite the intervention of the presidents of Ghana and Nigeria through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
A Nigerian trader whose shop was forcefully locked up by the Ghanaian security officials had recorded a video of the incident in which they asked him to pay the $1million registration fee.
The victim had shown the officials his business registration certificate and other documents but the enforcement team was adamant as they insisted on shutting his premises.
But speaking on the incident on a Ghanaian radio station, StarrFM, the Head of Communications, Ministry of Trade, Prince Boakye Boateng, said the Nigerian traders had failed to honour an ultimatum to meet the requirements.
He said, “It cannot be we’ve been insensitive; if that is what they’re saying, I’ll be disappointed because I’ll rather say they have rather been unfair to us as a regulatory body because we have given them more time than enough to the extent even the Ghanaians thought that the ministry was not even on their side or the ministry wasn’t ready to even enforce the law.”
He recalled that the shops were locked last December, and later re-opened following the intervention of President Nana Akufo-Ado.
According to him, the traders complied but have not regularised their documents for verification.
Boateng explained that the law being enforced gave the Ghana Union of Traders Association the right to be the sole traders in the local market.
The Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, said the Nigerian mission in Accra was yet to send a formal report on the harassment of the traders to the ministry.
However, the President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha, yesterday, called appealed to the Federal Government and the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), to help secure the lives of Nigerians living in Ghana.
Ukaoha, in a statement, condemned the continuous harassment of Nigerians shop owners by the Ghanaian authorities.
Disclosing this in a statement, Ukaoha said: “The Ghanaian Authorities today rolled out all their forces against Nigerians and their businesses forcefully locking all shops belonging to Nigerians including those whose papers and tax payments are up to date.
“In the process, some Nigerians were manhandled and some goods and belongings confiscated.
“This is a clear signal and perhaps should be the final attack showing that must awaken Nigerian Government to the reality. Would Nigerian Govt be deceived again by the diplomatic lullaby deployed by Ghana to rubbish Nigeria?
“Is this not the real face and meaning of AfCFTA for Ghana? Would the Nigerian Government wait for further signals to understand that reciprocity is part of diplomacy?
“How long shall we suffer this humiliation? I hereby call on all well meaning Nigerians and indeed credible leaders to come out and confront this perennial attack and degradation that has defiled solution and even overwhelmed ECOWAS.
“Who can help us awaken the Nigerian Government to protect and secure her citizens? Nigerian media should take up the battle from here… The cries, the tears and the voices of our fellow citizens and comrades seeking attention. Who would help?”.
News
Withdraw NBC Codes On ‘Insult Of Govs, Elders, Leaders’, SERAP Tells Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to “urgently instruct Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal Broadcasting Code and Memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects, insults, and abuses president, governors, lawmakers, and other elders and leaders in authority.”
SERAP also asked President Buhari to “instruct Mr Mohammed and the NBC to immediately rescind the fine of N5million imposed on Nigeria Info 99.3 FM radio station, following reported comments by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Malafia, during an interview with the station.”
The NBC, had last week, reportedly issued a stern warning to journalists and broadcast stations, stating: “To denigrate our governors, lawmakers, elders and leaders in abusive terms is not our culture. We respect our leaders as a positive cultural value. The commission may be compelled to impose sanctions where stations fail to curb this practice.”
In the letter dated August 15, 2020, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Rather than pushing to enforce a culture to respect president, governors, lawmakers, elders, and other leaders, Mr Mohammed and the NBC should use their entrusted public office and mandates to promote a culture of public debate, access to information, transparency and accountability in government.”
According to SERAP: “nothing can be more destructive to people’s exercise of basic human rights, and to democratic politics than the suppression of the media, and media freedom. The alleged ‘cultural codes’, which Mr Mohammed and the NBC are now using to punish journalists, broadcast stations and other Nigerians are patently contrary to the public interests.”
SERAP said: “the implementation of the code and the memo would further deter meaningful citizens’ engagement, and have a chilling effect on Nigerians’ human rights, particularly the rights to freedom of expression and access to information, undermine the idea of representative democracy, as well as make public officials less responsive to the people.”
The letter, a copy of which was sent to Mr Lai Mohammed, read in part: “We would be grateful if the requested action and measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then that the measures have been taken, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you to do so in the public interest.
“Our requests are entirely consistent and compatible with the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), and the country’s international legal obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to which the country is a state party.
“SERAP is seriously concerned that the implementation of the code and the memo would lead to unjust punishment and self-censorship among journalists and the media, and exacerbate the growing level of impunity for attacks on media freedom.
“Self-censorship would undermine media freedom and the right to receive and impart information, public debate and further impair the ability of Nigerians to hold to account public officials and politicians accused of grand corruption.
“SERAP is concerned that the action by Mr Mohammed and NBC has further undermined public trust in government and politicians, as it shows that public officials are taking for granted their entrusted public functions, and accountability to Nigerians.
“The speed at which the code and the memo have been issued and applied may lead to public suspicion that the authorities are deliberately pushing to undermine the ability of journalists and the media to report on public interest issues, such as the growing poverty, widespread violence and killings, poor quality education, poor infrastructure and lack of access of millions of Nigerians to basic public goods and services.
“SERAP is concerned that rather than addressing these matters of public interest and revelations of massive allegations of corruption and mismanagement in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), your government is devoting time and energy to stop the media and journalists from reporting on the issues.
“Transparency would build trust and confidence in the government. The public interest in transparency and public monitoring of the use and management of the country’s natural wealth and resources by politicians outweighs any perceived cultural injunctions of ‘respect for president, governors, lawmakers and other leaders.
“Transparency will mean little without media freedom, which is important to shine a light into government activities and bring matters to the attention of the public. Public debate and access to information would promote a culture of transparency, and accountability, which in turn would facilitate Nigerians’ right to participate in their own government.
“In a truly representative democracy that Nigeria is striving to become, those who venture into public life, whether in the capacity of president, governor, or lawmakers, must expect to have their constitutional and public functions subjected to scrutiny and public discussion.
“By allowing journalists and the media to freely and independently perform their roles of informing the public, Nigerians will be able to monitor and keep politicians on a tighter leash, which will contribute to good government.
“The code and the memo are illegal, unconstitutional and amount to a misuse of public office insofar as they blatantly fail to follow due process of law, meet basic constitutional and international fair trial standards, and a strict three-part test of legality, necessity and proportionality.
“According to the UN Human Rights Committee, the free communication of information and ideas about public and political issues between citizens, candidates and elected representatives is essential. This implies a free press and other media able to comment on public issues without censorship or restraint and to inform public opinion.
“Similarly, the European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly held that freedom of expression constitutes one of the essential foundations of a democratic society. It is applicable not only to information or ideas that are favourably received or regarded as inoffensive or as a matter of indifference, but also to those that offend shock or disturb the State or any sector of the population.
“According to our information, the NBC on Thursday, August 13, 2020, reportedly sent a ‘memo’ to journalists and broadcasters threatening to ‘sanction and punish them if they violate a culture stopping them from denigrating, disrespecting, insulting, and abusing president, governors, lawmakers, and other elders and leaders in authority.
“In the memo reportedly signed by Zonal Director of the NBC Lagos Office, Mr Chibuike Ogwumike, the NBC cited the provisions of the Broadcasting Code: Section 3.1, Professional Rules: 3.1.1, and Broadcasting Code: 3.1.19 to justify the existence of such culture to respect public officials and other elders and leaders in authority in the country.”
SERAP, therefore, urged Buhari to urgently: “Instruct the Mr Lai Mohammed and the NBC to immediately withdraw the code and memo to journalists and broadcasters threatening to sanction and punish them on the basis of cultural codes prohibiting them from denigrating, disrespecting, insulting and abusing president, governors, lawmakers, and other elders and leaders in authority;
“Instruct Mr Lai Mohammed and the NBC to immediately rescind the apparently illegal fine of N5m imposed on Nigeria Info 99.3 FM radio station; propose and promote rules and codes that would ensure a culture of public accountability, prevent grand corruption, curtail abuse of power by public officials and politicians, as well as improve a democratic relationship and engagement between citizens and the government;
“Publicly commit to enforce constitutional and international human rights of journalists and the media and all Nigerians, and to faithfully fulfil your constitutional oath of office; publicly commit to restore public trust in government, and to respect and protect the constitutional rights of journalists and the media to report on allegations of corruption and other socio-economic challenges confronting the country,” SERAP added.
News
21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the total number of unemployed Nigerians stands at 21,764,617.
The statistics are contained in the bureau’s Labour Force Statistics website, entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020)”, released in Abuja.
It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under Covid-19 for August, 2020.
The unemployment rate during the period in reference represented a 27.1 per cent rise from the 23.1 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
“A rise in unemployment generally means the number of people searching for jobs has increased which can occur because people previously outside the labour force have decided to join the labour force and are now in search of jobs.
“Or people previously working have lost their jobs, and are now in search of jobs. Often, it is a combination of these two,” the NBS said.
According to the report, the total number of people in employment during the reference period is 58,527,276.
The statistics of those employed showed a 15.8 per cent reduction in employment in the third quarter of 2020.
Of this number, 35,585,274 were full-time employed, who worked for 40 hours or more per week, while 22,942,003 were under-employed and worked between 20 to 29 hours per week.
The number of persons in the labour force, people within ages 15 to 64, able and willing to work was estimated to be 80,291,894.
The figure represented an 11.3 per cent decrease in the number of persons recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Of this number, those within the age bracket of 25 to 34 were highest with 23,328,460, representing 29.1 per cent of the labour force.
The NBS noted that the unemployment rate among rural dwellers in the period under review increased to 28 per cent from 23.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
Urban dwellers also reported a rate of 25.4 per cent up from 21.2 per cent.
In the case of underemployment among rural dwellers, it rose to 31.5 per cent in the period under review from 22.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
The rate among urban dwellers also rose to 23.2 per cent from 13.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
Moreover, the unemployment rate among young people, ages 15 to 34 in the second quarter of 2020 was 34.9 per cent up from 29.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
Also, the rate of underemployment for the same age group rose to 28.2 per cent from 25.7 per cent.
These rates were the highest when compared to other age groupings.
For state statistics under the second quarter of 2020, Imo reported the highest rate of unemployment with 48.7 per cent, followed by Akwa Ibom and Rivers with 45.2 per cent and 43.7 per cent, respectively.
The state with the lowest rate was Anambra in the South-East with 13.1 per cent.
For underemployment, the state which recorded the highest rate was Zamfara with 43.7 per cent, while Anambra recorded the lowest underemployment rate, with 17 per cent.
A total number of 2,736,076 did not do any work in the last seven days preceding the survey due to the lockdown but had secure jobs to return to after the lockdown.
The NBS said the unemployment and underemployment rates varied across states according to the nature of economic activities predominant in each state.
“Favourable conditions in one state may lead to an influx of jobseekers in that state and in the process increasing unemployment in the performing state, while reducing the unemployment rate in the originating state.
“This may give a false impression that the state with the lower unemployment rate is performing better,” it said.
News
Rivers Leaders Laud Wike’s Dev Vision
Prominent leaders of Rivers State have commended the development vision of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
They were particularly excited that two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be ready and open to vehicular traffic by December, 2020.
The Rivers’ leaders had joined the governor and the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Lars Richter, on inspection tour of the flyover projects in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
They visited the Rebisi and the Rumuola flyover project sites to see the extent of work done.
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Governor Wike has demonstrated prudence in financial spending, and was never deterred by the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.
“This Rebisi flyover has completely transformed the skyline of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. It is a project like no other.
“God has made it possible, and it is happening in our tenure. In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic and other economic issues, the governor has prudently used available financial resources to achieve this feat.
“He has ensured excellence. As he promised, this is one of five flyovers, and it will be completed this year. This is a major landmark success,” she stated.
Also speaking, the former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, noted that Wike has continued to push for more economical, political and infrastructural growth of the state.
“He is doing something quite different from what previous administrations did. To make a mark, you have to create something different.
“The bridge on which we are standing is part of the kind of development that will attract investors because it will ease movement.
“He promised Rivers people to provide infrastructure, and promote human capital development among other concerns. He is achieving them.
“His choice of construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, also tells of the quality of projects he wants to deliver to Rivers people.
“We are also happy for the favourable court judgement that has affirmed that Rivers State Government owns the OML 11. This is a milestone that will impact positively on the economy of the state,” he asserted.
On his part, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, commended the boldness of the governor in repositioning the state for economic prosperity.
“I am absolutely impressed with what is on ground. You could dislike Governor Wike but not his projects. They are purposeful, and if you hate the projects, it means you hate Rivers people.
“We are seeing these five flyovers, and it is unimaginable. No other state deserves more flyovers than Rivers State. We have, over the years, since Rivers State was created, had narrow and single lane flyovers.
“But he came with a vision that this state must get what it deserves. And I am very glad at that. Being on this flyover, today, tells me that the vision is correct”, he declared.
Also in his remarks, the former Commissioner for Education, Alwell Onyesoh, opined that the governor has prepared the state to welcome true investors.
“I am happier being a Rivers man. Rivers State can compete with Lagos State in terms of purposeful infrastructure rightly developed.
“This governor has done well. A lot of people say so much is done in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt. For me, they are being political; like telling the truth by half. We need development and it comes gradually.
“With his urban renewal programme, and taking development in phases, people will have the feeling that this is a place to be and do business.
“A previous administration built monorail, and people had so much expectation on it. This is ten years after, it is lying useless, and funds wasted.
“But the Wike administration has spent less than that and it is useful. If he develops Port Harcourt, and another does other areas, in no time, everywhere will be developed,” he said.
