In Support Of Diaspora Voting
The Federal Government has urged the National Assembly to approve diaspora voting rights for Nigerians living abroad. Participants at the Nigerian Diaspora Investments Conference, Almere, Netherlands, 2019, said passage of a Diaspora Voting Law would allow Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in the electoral politics of their country.
The dream of Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in their national elections seems to be edging closer to realisation. A strong case was made last week for diaspora voting rights at the National Assembly by no less a person than the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged the National Assembly to pass a bill that would allow diaspora Nigerians to participate in elections from their places of residence worldwide. She made the appeal in Abuja when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs to defend the NIDCOM’s 2020 budget proposal.
According to her, “Diaspora voting is in your hands and I think it will be a legacy that you can leave. It does not have to be in 2023 but put a time frame to when they can vote. It is something we owe Nigerians in the diaspora”. According to the African Courier – de Africa, this is the latest move for diaspora voting.
The Senate recently listed certain arrangements that must be in place before it could come up with necessary legislation that would enable Nigerians who are resident abroad to participate in future general elections in the country.
The Red Chamber also said the current situation in the country regarding telecommunications system was not conducive for it to come up with a law that would legalise electronic voting in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari (retd), during a visit to Addis Ababa for an emergency meeting with Executive Committee Members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, said he was not against the right of Nigerians in diaspora participating during elections by voting. Buhari noted that it was the National Assembly that should pass the relevant laws to give legal backing to diaspora voting.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who spoke with Sunday Punch, however, said none of his colleagues was against the progressive proposal. He, nevertheless, maintained that since both the diaspora voting and electronic voting were intertwined, necessary precautions needed to be taken to avoid negative implications. He said, “first, we need to have accurate data of Nigerians that constitute diaspora. We need to know their population and who is qualified to be a Nigerian in diaspora”.
In the same vein, Johnbosco Agbakwaru reported in Vanguard Newspaper that President Buhari was in support of diaspora voting. Again the facilities and electronic gadgets are not enough to lead Nigeria into conducting diaspora voting. The electricity supply in Nigeria cannot aid electronic voting.
For instance, in the 2019 general elections, the only machine approved was card reader and in many polling booths across the country, there was a malfunction of the gadget. According to many public affairs analysts in Nigeria, they do not have advanced technology to handle such lofty and all-important exercise that directs the policies of the Nigerian government.
Again, INEC does not have a server and enough manpower to handle machines if imported at last. Even the manual election is facing a series of logistic problems year in, year out.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission should be well-equipped to handle or operate sophisticated equipment or electronic voting during election in the country.”
It is time for the Nigerian government to keep things in place and equip the INEC to get set for electronic voting and diaspora voting to be a reality in the country. The President should be prepared to support every lawful move that will make diaspora voting and electronic voting in Nigeria a reality. It is obvious that Nigeria has irregular power supply which is undermining technological and scientific breakthroughs in the country.
There is a need for sincerity of purpose on the part of the government and every stakeholder. The Federal Government should procure equipment and train Nigerians to man the facilities that will make Nigeria conduct diaspora voting.
Ogwunonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
Tackling Boko Haram From Its Root
Quite distinct from the commonly held belief as beggars, Almajiri was derived from the Arabic word, “Al-Muhajirun” meaning emigrants. It typically refers to a person who devotedly leaves home to another place or to an instructor in the quest for Islamic knowledge. Thus, Almajiri is characteristically, a Qur’anic literacy and system of Islamic education dominantly practised among Muslims in northern Nigeria.
Historically, Almajiri system started in a town named Kanem-Borno, which a majority of its rulers widely engaged in Qur’anic literacy. More than 700 years later, the Sokoto Caliphate was founded by a revolution based on the teachings of the Qur’an. However, Sokoto and Borno Caliphates started running the Almajiri system together.
Then, Almajiri schools were funded by the community, parents, zakah (alms-giving treated in Islam as tax), sadaqah (voluntary offerings) and sometimes through the farm output of the learners. Incidentally, after the British invasion of the northern region in the year 1904, most of the Emirs who survived were overthrown; hence they lost control of their territories resulting in the loss of fundamental control of the Almajiri.
Following this development, the British formally introduced Western education and also repealed state funding of Almajiri schools. With no support from the community, emirs and government, the Almajiri system collapsed. Consequently, the instructors and learners, having no financial support, resorted to alms begging and menial jobs for survival.
On account that the Almajiri system restricted its scope to Islamic knowledge, most of the Almajiris at the end of the day were left with the option to continue with menial jobs or begging for those that didn’t learn farming due to no qualifications for white-collar jobs in the society. Consequently, it lacked resources and basic amenities.
Eventually, as the drive for Almajiris to accept Western education deepened, it was unfortunately misconstrued as immoral. In the Hausa language, ‘Western or non-Islamic education’ is termed ‘Boko’. Hence, the advocated ‘Western education’ was declared ‘Haram’. “Haram” in Arabic term is ‘forbidden’ or ‘proscribed’. In Islamic law, Haram is used to refer to any act that is forbidden by Allah. Acts that are “Haram” are usually prohibited in the Qur’an as incompatible with Muslims’ way of life.
Thus, by the combination of Boko (Western education) and Haram (forbidden), the term ‘Boko Haram’ was produced meaning ‘forbidden Western education’. Logically, the Almajiris were hoodwinked to see Western education as evil and disrespect to Allah, instead of integrating it to Islamic education. With this mindset, they grew to become hostile, not knowing they were robbed of a thriving future that Western education enveloped.
For instance, the bombs and other lethal weapons being used to resist the non-Islamic system were produced through the “forbidden Western education”. The same obtains in the aeroplanes for travelling to Mecca for hajj, and automobiles. And many others. Obviously, northern elites are principally culpable for their atrocities in society.
The leaders didn’t carry the subjects along but kept them in the dark for unknown reasons. In fact, Gwandu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, in particular, used to be a no-go area for Western education. Meanwhile, their elites enrolled their biological children into Western education, even some in foreign schools. Thus, as the deprived population lacked skills and qualifications for conventional jobs as full-fledged, resorting to crimes for survival became the available option. Over the years, these elites’ children with Western education recycle amongst themselves all the juicy positions in the system.
At present, the oversights and negligence of the past are gradually getting remedied by concerted efforts of the stakeholders through UNICEF Educate-A-Child (EAC) Programme. Rather than adopting similar approaches in the precolonial era which attempted to utterly abolish Almajiri education, the template is integrating Almajiri to Western education.
By means of the Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS), unlike then, literacy, numeracy and science alongside Islamic education are taught. The Almajiris after remedial classes for nine months move to primary four. Hence, Almajiri scholars are no longer restricted to Islamic knowledge but also measure in Western education.
As a partnership, UNICEF contributes by grants to IQS centres for projects based on need-assessments with Centre-Based Management Committee (CBMC), whilst it utilizes Cash Transfer Programme by paying N8,000 per child enrolled in primary schools under the control of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC).
For example, in Dallatu Hisbul Raheem; an Almajiri school in Kaoje town, Bagudu LGA which is amongst the IQS centre for the EAC programme, the initiative is awake. And the unique upshot is that the Almajiri instructors too enrol for Western education like their pupils. They teach in Almajiri sessions and submit themselves as adult-learners during the Western education session.
Remarkably, a 13-year old Fulani-Almajiri scholar of the IQS, Balikisu Usman, during interaction expressed her aspiration to become a career lady after education. Same is the position of a 12-year old Rabbi Abdullahi, also a Fulani who nurses an ambition to become a lecturer after graduating from an institution of higher learning. Many others similarly, respectively pointed to one thriving career or the other, including becoming lawyers, doctors, pilots, etc.
It suggests the mindsets are receptively, gradually liberated. This has been the pattern in Christendom for centuries. Christian missionary schools are integrated with Western education, hence skilled to flow with the scheme of things in the polity. In Catholic Church that is the most conservative amongst Christian denominations, many of their clerics are lawyers, lecturers, doctors and even soldiers. In other words, they sensitively merged their curriculum with Western education.
Thus, as the template gathers momentum, a radical boost is germane. According to UNICEF-EAC State Project Coordinator, Isah Usman, the successes were propelled by sensitization and mentoring of schools, centres and communities by EAC consultants and state partners, and significantly, support of the four Emirs in the state. The traditional rulers’ input is vital. Absolutely, any meaningful exploits in the north demand a robust alliance with the traditional institution due to premium influence on the communities. By these templates, the future is economically and robustly secured.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Swan’s Song As An Idiom
Various ancient prophecies point towards the shape of things to come in the last days”. Swan’s song represents a longing for a cultivation of conditions which would usher in a new era of harmony. The longing for a state of bliss must also involve some personal responsibility, rather than a situation of expecting the best without also doing the best within one’s ability. Global events are not only symbolic, demanding correct interpretations, but they also constitute some hints about the shape of things to come. Louder sounds of trumpets!
Before his death, late Senator Francis Ellah made certain observations to those who were close to him. One of such observations was the sad awareness of the myopic and grossly narrow limits of human perceptive capacity. When this is coupled with hypocrisy and conceit, then the situation becomes more pathetic. He would also say that great surprises usually come from insignificant quarters where they are least expected.
Two of late Senator Francis Ellah’s works contain some far-reaching significance. Even though his unfinished motion was developed into a bigger book, with a different title, the message remains clear. That message is that vested interests or powerful groups have a way of blocking, killing or sabotaging a lone voice of truth.
Similar to the humble voice of a soothsayer who warned Julius Caesar to beware of the ides of March”, mighty voices of blusters usually have their way. But at the end of the day, history testifies to the fact that it is usually humility rather than pride that emerges victorious. In his book on the history of Ogbaland, Ellah traced the origin of the people of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area to a triple heritage. That triple heritage include the Igbo, Benin and Yoruba, resulting from the different waves of migration of the different people that make up present-day ONELGA.
The people realize their common historical origin, hence ONELGA simply means ONE LGA. But there is more to Ogba history than meets the eye. Beyond the fact that they migrated from ancient Benin Kingdom, Yoruba names such as Okoya, Orosi-Ogun, Olori, Akogun, Olowu, Egba, Ede, Ake etc, are all found in Ogbaland. How come there is Ogba in Lagos State, in Edo State, Ogba market and Ogba in Rivers State? Maybe coincident!
It is a historical fact that some centuries ago the Ogba, journeying through the Niger, the Orashi and sombriero Rivers, settled in different places in present Rivers State. They traded with the Kalabaris, the Igbo and Abohs, using cowries, Ivory and Manila, in addition to trading by barter. What is significant about ONELGA is the huge deposits of oil and gas large volume in that part of Nigeria.
Three multinational oil giants, namely, Shell, Agip and TotalfinaElf, have operated in ONELGA for quite many years. There is hardly any significant difference between the living standard and conditions of the communities and the people in the past 60 years. NNPC Statistical Information Bulletin 1986 and 1989, shows that ONELGA alone accounts for more than 20.83% of the total production of 854, 2994, 540 barrels of oil for the old Rivers State.
Out of the proven reserve of 197 trillion standard/cubic meters of natural gas concentrated in the Niger Delta region, ONELGA alone is contributing more than 46.6% of the entire feedstock of the gas for the NLNG project in Bonny. ONELGA also supplies the entire gas feedstock to the Eleme Petrochemical Plant in Rivers State. Apart from revenue accruing from oil and gas, ONELGA also provides a great deal in tourism which can be developed and explored.
There is a need to rediscover those long forgotten routes taken by European explorers and merchants. Nigerians should learn to take some holidays, rest and give themselves some delightful funs and adventures, away from beer parlours. A weekend trip in the sandy banks of the Orashi River at Ndoni or the beautiful sights and sands of River Niger at Ogbogene can be quite exciting. An adventure by canoe from Ellah Lakes to Kreigani, an ancient trading post, or from Ikri to Abonnema, can be a pleasurable activity. A white man was said to have knelt and kissed the soil on landing at Ikiri.
Ogbogene, a border town close to Omoku, is an attractive tourist centre, connecting Delta and Rivers States. There are investment and tourist potentials in ONELGA as well as hotels and resorts waiting for patronage. Krisdera and Royal Fortress Hotels and Resorts are of international standard. There is also security.
The reader would wonder what Swan’s song and the story of Ogbaland have in common. Certain hints and information provided by late Senator Francis Ellah long ago, were explored, leading to having to delve into some achives, including the Hebrew Qaballah. Names are like deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) containing hidden root links. Ogba as a word has deep meaning and significance in what is known as Gematria in Jewish Qabbalah. Representing an apparently lost Hebrew code, and when combined with Swan’s Song, it is an idiom.
For non-students of the system, the significance of Swan’s Song and Ogba is that they represent the last straw capable of breaking the camel’s back. Without going too far in this matter, the bottom line is that the blessing of oil and gas should not be turned into a curse or an instrument of bestiality. Host oil producing communities deserve a better deal than ruthless exploitation. There is the idiom of a heroic Achilles with the heel as a vulnerable point, thanks to Homer. Readers interested in the wisdom of ancient Jews would find my book: The Kabbalah with a New Accent, instructive. Swan’s song is life’s elixir, giving energy to those who hear the song!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Who Speaks Ill Of The Dead?
As I was thinking of the best way to convey the message in this piece, I stumbled upon a quote credited to St John’s United Methodist Church. It goes thus: “Live your life well so we don’t have to lie at your funeral”.
Death is inevitable. As it is often said, death is a price everybody must pay. We often wish that day wouldn’t come but sure it must. And when we finally close our eyes in death, we want all the beautiful things to be said about us – “he was a good man, he lived a good life, she was a loving, caring mother and all that”. I have attended many funerals and never had l heard the preacher or whoever was performing the funeral ceremony say anything negative about the deceased even when it was clear how horrible their life was.
We usually claim that our fathers in their wisdom said, “We should not speak ill of the dead. We should respect people who have died by not saying anything bad about them”. And so we publicly don the deceased in borrowed flowery garments even when in private, in our small groups, among friends, colleagues and family members we strip them and tell of all their sins. Anyone who fails to deviate from this pattern as the former President Olusegun Obasanjo did recently, is termed “bad, being unfair to the dead” and so on.
The elder statesman, in his condolence letter to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu, had made an obvious statement about the life, history and death of the departed and wished that it would serve as a lesson for the living.
In his words, “Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuvre could stop the cold hands of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”
This remark caused a lot of ripples in the society with some describing it as a demonstration of disrespect for the dead. Some say his statement was “unstatesmanlike”.
If one may ask, which one would have been more “unstatesmanlike” – to join the crowd in singing praises of the deceased even when he was convinced he did not merit it? Or to call a spade a spade so that other people would learn from it and desist from wrongdoings in their own interest and that of the country? I think the second option is more honourable, dignifying and expected of not only a man of Obasanjo’s status but the entire populace. According to a writer, “a failure to correct the record of injustice out of loyalty to the dead perpetuates the injustice”.
We all know that Obasanjo is not a saint, that his hands might be tainted too and luckily he has granted everyone the liberty to say what they like about him when he goes to the great beyond. But there is practically nothing wrong with his comments on the life of the departed so that even as he is being mourned, people should draw lessons from it.
Was Kashamu a philanthropist, a good party man, a loyal friend and colleague as many people have pointed out? Maybe yes. We all know someone differently, no doubt. These good qualities of his, we should learn from. But it shouldn’t be a taboo to mention his nasty side which should also teach us some lessons.
As some analysts say, “it is high time people got shamed even in death, as that may help the living to reflect on how their epitaph will be written by society, rather than the deceitful post mortem adulation we write for people of bad characters.”
Our country is in its present regretful state because of the deliberate act of a few privileged individuals to embezzle what belongs to the generality of the people. Millions of our young ones are without a job because the funds meant for the establishment of industries and job creation found their way into some people’s pockets; our roads have turned to death traps, insecurity is on the rise, yet billions of naira are annually budgeted for those projects which are syphoned by our fellow citizens and some persons think we should continue to eulogise them when they are gone?
It is high time people were made to realise that the choices they make, the chances they take, follow them. There are consequences if as a civil servant, a public servant, a lecturer, a doctor, a nurse, a religious leader, a community leader, a trader, a journalist, a lawyer or whatever occupation you find yourself in you fail to see that as an opportunity to positively impact on the lives of others and better the society.
If what you do is to cheat, steal, pervert justice, oppress the poor, and enrich yourself at the expense of others, do you expect people to genuinely praise you at your demise? You might only be fortunate to receive the type of mourning we see in some communities in the south-east and some other parts of the country, where it is traditionally mandatory that members of the community, particularly women, must shed tears for the dead. They would use a hot ointment to induce tears, yell for a few minutes, wipe their faces and off they go. All righteousness fulfilled.
But seriously, we need value reorientation in this nation. The values around which we build our lives, our households, our communities and our country must change from materialism to inner character building. As Billy Graham states, “The inner character of a person …is the true measure of lasting greatness”.
Remember, all the wealth — houses, fleets of vehicles, several fat bank accounts no longer belong to us the moment we close our eyes in death. What lasts is the good name we create and this we must strive for so that when we are no more, there will be no feud over who says ill of us or not.
By: Calista Ezeaku
