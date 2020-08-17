News
Boko Haram: 17 LGAs Still Under Attack In Borno
No fewer than 17 of the 27 local government areas in Borno State are still under attacks by the deadly Boko Haram sect, investigation has revealed.
The affected local government areas include, Konduga, Bama, Kala/Balge, Ngala, Monguno, Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Damboa, Magumeri and Kukawa.
The rest are, Mobbar, Abadam and Marte, Guzamala, Kaga and Nganzai.
Most parts of the 17 LGAs come under the deadly sect’s constant attacks, except their headquarters where many have relocated to.
Farming, the main occupation of the residents, has become extremely difficult to practice beyond one kilometre of the local government headquarters.
But the remaining seven local government areas, mostly in Southern Borno, enjoy relative peace brought about by the success of the anti-insurgency operations.
The military have identified three notorious corridors where Boko Haram and ISWAP elements operate from.
The dark spots are the Sambisa Forest, the Mandara Mountains, and Lake Chad fringes.
Consequent upon the severity of the insurgency, most of the senators, members of the House of Representatives and state legislators find it difficult to visit their constituents.
Some of the lawmakers have relocated their families from Maiduguri to either Abuja or other cities in the North.
President Muhammadu Buhari told the North-East governors at his recent meeting with them in Abuja on the security challenge in the geo-political zone that he would “take actions which will make a difference.”
Buhari’s pledge is said to have encouraged the leaders and people of Borno State to shelve a planned protest against insecurity in the state.
The protest was originally scheduled for last Thursday in Abuja.
Investigations show that the Shehu of Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum and other Borno elders decided to cry out to President Buhari because of alleged ‘sliding’ of the war against Boko Haram.
Although the troops in the frontline have recorded appreciable success in other states in the North-East, only the security situation in Borno State (the main theatre) has become hydra-headed.
The war against insurgency has been ‘relatively won’ in Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba states.
The relapse of the counter-insurgency war in Borno has put the state on the edge, leading to shuttles being made to Buhari.
According to findings, nine local government areas of the state, including Maiduguri and Jere, have had reprieve from Boko Haram because of the gains of the counter-insurgency operations.
The remaining seven local government areas in Southern Borno with peace and where people freely go to farms are Biu, Hawul, Kwaya Kusar, Shani, Bayo and parts of Askira/Uba and Chibok.
It was also gathered that four of the 17 local governments under guerrilla attacks by Boko Haram insurgents have been practically deserted by the people, leaving only troops to be in charge.
Front Pix
Zoning, Prerogative Of States, PDP Clarifies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), yesterday, said any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter of the party.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, while making clarification on the issue of decision of zoning on Anambra governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said the attention of the NWC of the PDP had been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra governorship election.
“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.
“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration, including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.”
Ologbondiyan said the party recognised the current chairman of the Anambra chapter led by Sir Ndubisi Nwobu and the structure of the party in the state.
He urged all stakeholders in Anambra to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the state.
It would be recalled that the South-East PDP Zonal Working Committee, in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting on July 3, and made available to newsmen, resolved that there would not be zoning in the upcoming Anambra governorship election.
The ZWC, in the communiqué jointly signed by the National Vice Chairman, Deacon Austin Umahi; and the Zonal Secretary of the zone, Casmir Ugwu; assured all the state gubernatorial aspirants of the assurances of PDP national chairman of a level playing field and transparent primary.
Front Pix
We’ll Not Politicise Dev Of Rivers, Wike Assures …Signs N15.8bn Contract For GRA Flyover, Other Roads
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he would not politicise the development of the state.
He has, therefore, reiterated his commitment to providing quality infrastructure that would enhance the development of the state.
Wike gave the assurance during the signing of the contract papers for the award of the GRA Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the provisions of critical infrastructure would not be politicised because Rivers people deserve the best.
“Today, we have signed the papers for the award of N15.8billion contract for the GRA Flyover, and also the dualization of the Ezimgbu Link Road up to Stadium Road, and from Genesis Eatery axis of Tombia Road up to Ikwerre Road.
“It is unprecedented that a state can dream, commence and complete construction of five flyovers within a year.
“We will pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, 70 per cent of the contract sum up-front. This will make them to keep to the terms agreed on delivering the job within 12 months.
“The rains cannot be used as an excuse because we are going to pay them. I trust the capacity of Julius Berger, and I believe that Rivers State deserves the best”, he stated.
The governor dismissed comments by critics that he was concentrating development on Port Harcourt to the detriment of other parts of the state.
He stated that he would not politicise anything that has to do with the construction of roads in the interest of the state.
The governor maintained that any investment made in the state capital goes a long way to boost the image of the state.
“We are providing infrastructure and roads in all the 23 local government areas. We are also at the point of constructing a road from Woji town connecting Aleto-Alesa up to Port Harcourt Refinery junction.
“That road will help the people of Okrika to access Port Harcourt within 10 minutes without going through the East-West Road,” he stated.
Wike also announced the court judgment that has affirmed that the Rivers State Government was the owner of the OML11.
“Yesterday, we got judgment against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that OML 11 and Kidney Island belongs to Rivers State Government.
“For us, whatever we will do to enhance the development of the state, we will do it within the period we are in office,” he added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritchter said they are delighted to be part of the success story of Governor Wike’s administration.
He pointed out that they started with pot-hole contracts in 2015, and has since constructed 19 roads.
Other projects completed include, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
According to Ritchter, two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be delivered by December, 2020, and the third one in February, 2021.
News
IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states and FCT Abuja to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of prohibited firearms.
In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, the police chief said the directive was given to reduce weapons in the hands of people before the Edo and Ondo elections.
The Edo election would take place on September 19, while the Ondo election would take on October 10.
The statement signed by Deputy Police Commissioner, Frank Mba, said the order became necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.
“In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act”, Mba said.
In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi-security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.
“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.
“The IGP enjoins citizens to cooperate with the police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the country”, Mba said.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
SWAN Lauds NFF On COVID-19 Palliatives
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
-
Sports3 days ago
COVID-19, Setback To League Players – Mbaoma
-
Sports3 days ago
Opara Dumps Enyimba
-
Entertainment3 days ago
COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
-
Sports3 days ago
Edafe Joins Abia Warriors
-
Editorial3 days ago
NDDC: Cleansing The Augean Stables
-
Politics3 days ago
Igbo Group To Raise N500bn For 2023 Presidency