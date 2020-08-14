News
Magu Petitions Probe Panel Over Sitting Procedure, Timeline
The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimaes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has asked for clarification on the sitting procedure of the Presidential Judicial Commission of Inquiry probing his time in office as head of the anti-graft commission.
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry was set up on July 3, 2020, to probe the activities of EFCC under his leadership.
But, Magu was not invited to appear before the committee until July 6, 2020.
However, a letter by Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu which was addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Isa Ayo Salami, demanded an explanation on the commission’s sitting timeline.
He disclosed that the instrument of appointment signed by President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the commission should conclude its sitting within 45 days.
The suspended EFCC boss, however, stated that he was served the letter on August 8, 2020.
The letter reads in part: “Please, be further advised that by the instrument of appointment signed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on July 3, 2020, and served on our client on August 8, 2020, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry is to conclude all proceedings of the inquiry within 45 days unless given express extension in writing by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Paragraph 5 of the instrument of instruction provides as follows.
“And I hereby direct the judicial commission to submit its interim reports to me from time to time, but the judicial commission shall, in any case, submit its final report not later than forty-five days from the date of its first public sitting or within such extended period as may be authorized by me in writing.
“In view of the above, we humbly require clarification on the judicial commission of inquiry’s timeline for sittings. This is in the context of the fact that our client was not formally invited to the proceedings of the judicial commission of inquiry until July 6, 2020, even if the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was supposed to have been constituted since July 3, 2020.
“It is also unclear whether proceedings of the panel before the date of the issuance of the instrument of the mandate will be deemed to be part of the 45 days’ timeline prescribed in the instrument of mandate or proceedings will be deemed to commence when our client was served the instrument of mandate on August 8, 2020.”
Magu raised eight other issues, among which are the tribunal’s consistent private sittings without the media.
The suspended EFCC boss raised the issues in another letter dated August 11 written by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu and addressed to the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Justice Isa Ayo Salami.
Other complaints he made in the elongated letter, include failure of the tribunal to reveal its mandate and terms of reference.
He said the commission was inviting witnesses without his knowledge as the accused.
According to Magu, most witnesses are not placed on oath and his lawyers are denied the right to cross-examine his accusers.
Magu said he has been denied access to documents that form the basis of witnesses’ testimonies before the Salami-led panel.
According to the suspended EFCC chairman, his arrest, detention, and suspension of 12 top officials of the agency were done without query.
“In summary, we have concerns regarding the legality of the honourable tribunal in the areas such as consistently sitting in private (camera) and not in public as given by applicable law.
“The tribunal has held proceedings and invited and entertained witnesses to the exclusion of our client and his counsel in violation of the applicable law on rules of fair hearing.
“The tribunal has sat and conducted proceedings in the absence of our client in violation of the applicable law and rules of fair hearing.
“The detention of Mr Magu, and subsequent denial of Mr Magu’s detention by both your panel and the police.
“The suspension of 12 officials (investigators and prosecutors) of the EFCC without query, interrogation, or any other expected standard treatment for such an action,” the letter reads in part.
It would be recalled that Buhari had suspended Magu over allegations of mismanagement and corruption.
This followed an indictment against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.
Malami had in a memo accused Magu of corruption, insubordination, re-looting of loots, mismanagement of loots, among others.
Following the memo, he was suspended and immediately replaced with EFCC’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar.
Against the backdrop of the indictment, the panel was set up to probe Magu.
Recently, one of Magu’s lawyers, Aliyu Lemu, had lamented that he was not aware of why his client was being probed.
Following the probe, Nigerians had tasked Buhari to sack Magu and ensure he is prosecuted over the allegations raised.
News
Senate Resumes Work On MTEF/FSP, Next Week
The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, said it would begin legislative work on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) on Wednesday, August 19.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, adding that invitations have been sent to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government with presentations to make on the document.
Adeola, in the statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro, said the MDAs were to appear before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, and National Planning.
He noted that there was need to examine the rationale for pegging the price of crude oil at $40 per barrel and a projected crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day (mbpd), in the MTEF/FSP document.
He said, ”We are kick-starting the process on Wednesday with Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) like NNPC, NCC, NPA, Customs Service, NIMASA, DPR and others, followed by the Ministry of Finance and its agencies, and subsequently, all revenue generating agencies”.
The lawmaker called on heads of MDAs to be prepared to defend their projections “as the Joint Committee intends to present the report to the Senate in plenary immediately on resumption from its ongoing vacation in tandem with the desire of the upper chamber to pass the 2021 budget in December.”
Adeola insisted that there was need for thorough scrutiny of the MTEF/FSP document in view of the fluid nature of the world economy following the disruptive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the vagaries of the international market for crude oil and its attendant effects on the nation’s sources of revenue.
According to him, “There is a need for all stakeholders to come together to critically study the fundamentals of the ‘new normal’ forced on the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With the instability witnessed in the price of crude oil at the international market and the sluggish world economy with some nations falling into recession, there is a need to assess our situation critically and be realistic about our revenues sources for budgets going forward”.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
Take Off Of National Senior Citizens’ Centre Underway, FG Assures
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said plans are on the way to build a centre for the old people.
Farouq, according to a statement by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Halima Oyelade, said this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) in Abuja, yesterday.
“She assured members of the coalition that the ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the statement said.
It read further: “According to the Minister, a law establishing the centre is already in place. When operational this centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities, and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.
“Responding, the President of the COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, thanked the Honourable Minister for the Covid-19 Palliatives, the group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.
“He then briefed the minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing non-contributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill which according to him had passed second reading at the Senate.
“He asked for the minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.
“The Honourable Minister assured the coalition of the ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the ministry.
“She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience.
“The ministry will, therefore, ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.”
News
World Powers Deny Us Weapons To Fight Insurgency, FG Cries Out
The Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal, yesterday, when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.
“I want to use this opportunity to say that the international community can help us better than they are doing right now.
“To fight terrorists we need platforms and weapons.
“When the international community is weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country of vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity, you cannot turn round to accuse the country of not fighting terrorism,’ he said.
The minister buttresses the claim, saying “certain world powers have refused to even sell to us certain vital weapons.”
“For more than two to three years now, we have paid for certain vital weapons that they have not released to us and they even refused to give us spare parts.
“I think our appeal to them is that they should please help Nigeria to provide us with these sensitive platforms so that we can fight insecurity more effectively.”
The minister said for Nigerians to fairly assess the efforts of the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity, they should compare where the country was pre-2015 and today.
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Absolves Wike From C’River PDP Crisis
-
Health3 days ago
RCCE Coordinator Tasks Communities On COVID-19 Protocols … As Schools, Markets Prepare To Open
-
News3 days ago
Terrorists Not Better Equipped Than Military, Buhari Boasts
-
Sports3 days ago
Anambra FA CTC Promises To Achieve Targets
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
-
Entertainment1 day ago
COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
-
Sports1 day ago
SWAN Lauds NFF On COVID-19 Palliatives
-
Law/Judiciary4 days ago
Police Task Journalists On Objective Reporting