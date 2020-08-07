News
Edo Poll: No Man With Conscience Can Support Ize-Iyamu – Wike …Says Godfatherism Impedes Development
Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike as expressed surprise that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will support its candidate in the Edo State governorship election, OsagieIze-Iyamu despite the weighty allegations against him.
Speaking as Guest on a Live Television Programme yesterday, Governor Wike said it is difficult to contemplate that the leadership of APC are still standing with OsagieIze-Iyamu to canvass votes for him.
He said anybody with conscience and truly loves democracy cannot be proud to support a man who is facing corruption charges of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).
“President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s came to fight corruption. But the APC candidate is facing corruption charges. Except they are saying he was charged before because he was of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then.
“I don’t think that anybody with conscience, integrity, and love for democracy in Nigeria can openly support Ize-Iyamu when the allegations against him have not been refuted. If AdamsOshomhole is supporting him now, then he must apologise to Edo people, tell them that he told a lie about him four years ago.
“Godfatherism is playing out again. It hampers performance in government and Edo people must rise to stop it, and then other Nigerians will begin to emulate such courage”, he stated.
Speaking on the threat of violence during Edo State election, Governor Wike wondered why the Nigerian Police have not invited the APC candidate over the viral video showing his meeting with questionable characters described as “lions and tigers of Edo state”.
Governor Wike who is the chairman, PDP National Campaign Council, noted that in that viral video, the APC candidate reiterated visiting violence on Edo electorate.
“Violence is both when you issue threat and give directives. In that video, he told the boys to move from unit to unit, from ward to ward. This is a violation of the provisions and guidelines of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Governor Godwin Obaseki has always preached peace and has urged his supporters not to retaliate. But when people come to snatch ballot boxes in order to stop you from exercising your fundamental right, certainly, you will protect your votes.
“Taking away the mandate of the people is an unforgivable sin. It denies the people good governance that they seek and should enjoy.
Governor Wike also spoke about the failure of the Federal Government to tackle the rising insecurity in the country.
News
#RevolutionNow: Buhari’s Spokesman, Lawyer Clash On TV
There was a mild drama on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme yesterday when the President’s most senior spokesman, Femi Adesina; and the National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, exchanged words over the #RevolutionNow protests that took place in various parts of the country on Wednesday.
Akinyode, who took part in the protests which were disrupted by security operatives, said the aim of the demonstrations was to demand good governance, poverty eradication, a stop to the insecurity and many other issues.
In his response, however, Adesina described the protests as an irritation and a child’s play.
He said, “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about.
“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday (Wednesday) in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.”
When asked if the government determines the seriousness of a protest only by its size, Adesina responded, “Revolution is something that turns the normal order. What happened yesterday, would you call it a revolution?
“It was just an irritation, just an irritation and some people want to cause irritation in the country and what I will say is when things boil over, they boil over because you continue to heat them.”
However, Akinyode mocked Adesina for having a shallow understanding of the concept of revolution despite being a veteran journalist.
The lawyer said, “We have to forgive Mr. Adesina and the Buhari government for all the things they speak. They don’t understand these things. They are bereft of the fundamental workings of democracy and the rule of law. They don’t know what protest means, they can’t appreciate it
“Buhari is a dictator. He doesn’t obey court orders so he doesn’t know that Nigerians or the people have the right to protest which is why Mr. Adesina was continuously talking down on Nigerians, saying it was a child’s play and an irritation.”
Akinyode said Buhari’s regime seemed to be dedicated to failure hence its aversion to criticism.
The lawyer wondered why unarmed protesters would be attacked by soldiers and policemen for demanding good governance.
He said, “I am disappointed by the myopic definition that Mr. Adesina gave the word revolution especially being a journalist who should have fundamental knowledge of the English Language. Revolution has many meanings to it. You cannot attach a single meaning to the word.
“For those who have a deficiency in the use of English, revolution can also mean an improvement, an advancement in a system which has a positive long-lasting impact. The demands of the protesters are well articulated. They are engaging the government in its failings – unemployment, insecurity, non-payment of minimum wage N30,000 and many other things.
“And if the protesters are demanding the removal of the present government that is constituted, it is a constitutionally guaranteed right. The law allows for impeachment of any validly elected government and for a government that has woefully failed, is it not right for it to resign?”
Adesina, who appeared irked by Akinyode’s response, however, took issue with Channels Television for pairing him with “such a character”.
He said henceforth, the TV station must let him know who he is up against when next he is invited to a programme.
The President’s spokesman said, “Let me make this point. Channels TV should have been ethical and professional enough to tell me that I was appearing with somebody and then I could decide whether to appear or not to appear.
“The way this young man is talking, if I had a chance, I wouldn’t want to share a platform with him because he is irascible, he is irrational and he doesn’t understand and I could have decided whether to appear with him or not.”
Akinyode, however, stated that he was a lawyer and a learned individual.
“It is not just the way Mr. Adesina sees it, that I am a young guy. I am a lawyer and I have an understanding of the law. It is a constitutionally guaranteed right of Nigerians to protest. It is the law,” he replied.
News
Uneasy Calm In Bayelsa As Ultimatum To Agip Expires
There is an uneasy calm in Twon Brass Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as the 30 days’ ultimatum handed down to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over total disregard and violation of laws and guidelines of Nigeria its operations at the Brass Export Terminal expired.
The Council of Chiefs in a nine-page letter had issued a 30 days’ ultimatum demanding a meeting with the management of the company to resolve issues of pollution and environmental management plan 43 years since it started operations in Twon Brass.
“Twon Brass Kingdom has continuously suffered an onslaught of liquid, gaseous, solid and noise pollution from your company’s operations since 1973. It would be premature to pin point which of the three pollutants has impacted severely on the flora and fauna in the community but the most obvious are oil gas pollution” the Chiefs wrote.
According to the Council of Chiefs the Kingdom had borne the brunt of the value chain of export namely: separation of crude from the flow station and facilities; dumping of waste water after separation into pits in Brass terminal; discharge of untreated waste into Agip canal and emission of unused gas in liquid and gaseous forms in the Twon Brass Terminal.
The Chiefs expressed disappointment with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed which did not include other organs of the Kingdom namely the elder’s council women group and the youth.
It noted that previous attempts to resolve issues has been frustrated by the company adding that it would not allowed the take necessary steps to seek redress for the people.
“Please note that the Twon Brass Kingdom Council of Chief would be compelled to use all legitimate means to seek redress if Agip fails or refuses to meet our ultimatum to engage you on these issues or attempts to frustrate the meeting”
Oil Industry experts said a disruption of operations at Brass Terminal which is the largest Agip oil facility in Nigeria would upset oil output in the country and create serious instability in the economy.
Investigation revealed that the Council of Chiefs are very resolute and have decided not to back down on their demands to the company.
News
Insecurity: Buhari Urges Synergy Among Security Agencies
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged heads of security and defence services to promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies of joint efforts and synergy through interagency cooperation to address the nation’s security challenge.
Buhari made the call at the graduation of the National Defence College Course 28 yesterday in Abuja.
The President, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd.) said this would help to create enabling environment to overcome the security challenge in the country.
Buhari said that in spite of various challenges in the country which included insecurity, unemployment, COVID-19 pandemic among others, the nation had remained strong and vibrant in all forms.
“In spite of all of these, our faith in the nation is unshaken. Our resolve and will to take the nation to greater heights is strong,” he said.
He said that there was need to work together and get back on track as a way forward.
According to him, this will require a fundamental philosophy of deliberative, continuous and consolidated improvement in all aspects of our national life.
“We must continuously harness the strengths of our national diversities; we must promote “Nigeria first” in all our doings; we must bridge political divides and engage in political re-engineering based on equity and mutual trust,” the president said.
According to him, there is need to create enabling security environment for the country to achieve its desired goals.
“`This is the path for all the armed forces, the Nigeria police, intelligence and security agencies and other significant state and non-state actors engaged in the provision of security.
“Moving forward, the armed forces and all the security agencies must promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies and measures driven by long established principles of synergies.
“This should be through interagency cooperation, defence transformation and reorganisation, expansion and modernisation of the military to make it fit for purpose; as well as a high morale of the men and women of the services and security agencies.
“I call on the heads of security and defence services to make these aspirations to fully come to fruitions quickly,” he said.
He said that there were still work to be done in terms of the economic impact on the citizens such as employment generation, poverty eradication and the general conditions of living.
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Rivers Orders Schools To Reopen, Today …As WAEC Releases Exams Timetable
-
News1 day ago
FG Raises Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m
-
Editorial4 hours ago
Still On PIB
-
Politics11 hours ago
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
-
Featured1 day ago
Fresh Allegations Of N6.2bn Fraud Hits NDDC …As Appointee Petitions Lawan, Gbajabiamila …Buhari Gives NDDC Ultimatum To Pay Scholarship Monies
-
Sports13 hours ago
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
-
Business4 hours ago
Manufacturers Lament Increase In Price Of Gas
-
Business11 hours ago
Elder Statesman Tasks Workers On Financial Discipline