Amapakabo Confident To Move Abia Warriors Up

Abia Warriors head coach, Imama Amakapabo has stated that if things go the right way with the right resources, he will deliver as expected.

In a chat with Tidesports source, he expressed confidence in his aspirations to the club but warned that it won’t be accomplished without hardwork and also the twin’ idealism between himself and the management.

“Everybody dreams, it would be folly of myself and the management if we have this pact and we don’t aspire, but a lot of work had to be done and let’s not forget that this team had been able to sustain herself and they are one of those teams that have not gone to relegation after coming to the apex league.

However, they have been a mid-table team but with the harmony and unification of working with the management, we will be able to go to the top,” he said.