Politics
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
Some pensioners in Dagbala, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, last Monday commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his prompt payment of salaries and pensions.
Mr Rufus Adogame, who spoke on behalf of the pensioners in the area, gave the commendation at Dagbara Ward 5 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial campaign ground.
“In the past, pensioners did get their pay after two or three months. But Obaseki has changed this narrative. We now get our pay as early as between the 24th and 26th of each month.
“We are here today to campaign for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term election and we are sure of his victory.
“Today, we want to assure him that we are ready to work for his re-election. His developmental strides have qualified him to contest under our great party, PDP,” he said.
Adogame further said that the people were happy for all the great things Obaseki was doing for them, and that they would mobilise for his re-election on September 19.
Also speaking, a former House of Representatives member, Mr Tunde Akogun, said that the people needed a man that was honest and committed to the development of the state.
“We all know the history of how pensioners took over the streets of Benin, but today that narrative has been changed by Obaseki,” he said.
Akogun called on the people to come out in their large numbers to re-elect the governor at the September 19 governorship poll.
Politics
Don’t Overheat Polity, PDP Urges Oshiomhole
The Peoples Democratic State Party National Campaign Council (PDPNCC) for Edo governorship election has advised the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole not to overheat the polity of the State.
Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, who is also the Secretary of the Publicity sub-committee of the campaign council gave the advice at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.
“We strongly caution Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity of Edo and the nation just because he and his candidate have no agenda to market to the people of Edo.
“Oshiomhole should remember that Edo is called the heartbeat of the nation and he should not create a crisis that would have a spiral effect to other parts of our country.”
Politics
PDP, ADC Knock FG On N800bn Recovery Fund Claim
The Peoples Democratic Party and African Democratic Congress have challenged the Federal Government to come clean over allegations that the N800bn, which it claimed to have recovered, has been re-looted.
The PDP, in a press briefing in Abuja Wednesday, said the level of corruption under the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), -led All Progressives Congress regime was not only shameful but also embarrassing.
The PDP said: “We challenge the APC Federal Government to give account of the N800bn, which Lai Mohammed claimed to have recovered, especially given allegations that recovered money has been re-looted and shared among topmost officials of the Buhari administration and APC leaders.”
Also, the African Democratic Congress in a statement titled: “ADC asks Lai Mohammed to disclose figure of re-looted funds,” by its National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, demanded that the Buhari-led APC regime “must as a matter of urgency, disclose the percentage of the recovered N800bn loot that had been re-looted under the current administration.”
Politics
APC Rejects Newly Created Wards In A’Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has rejected the newly created 39 electoral wards as announced by the state Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, and has vowed to challenge it.
The party said apart from AKISIEC not having powers to create wards, it equally described the exercise as “dubious, illegal and unilateral” and urged such the people to disregard it.
In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere yesterday the party said the constitution of Nigeria empowers only the Independent Electoral Commission to create wards, citing the Supreme Court’s nullification of similar wards creation in Calabar, Cross River State, to butress its position.
“In line with the resolution of the State Working Committee issued at the meeting of July 28, 2020, the All Progressives Congress Akwa Ibom State Chapter rejects in totality the dubious, unilateral and illegal creation of 39 Electoral wards in the state by Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission as announced by its Chairman, Mr. Ikoiwak on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
“The Party therefore, calls on Akwa Ibom people to disregard this illegality, as the State has no such powers to create Electoral Wards.
“The Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria vests the power of creating wards only in Independent National Electoral Commission. The nullification of similar wards creation by the Supreme Court when it happened in Cross River State attests to our current position”, the statement reads in part.
The party expressed surprise that such an important issue of wards creation was not part of the agenda during the stakeholders’ meeting convened by AKISIEC on Friday, July 17, 2020 to discuss the upcoming local government election saying such has exposed the sinister motives of umpire and PDP in the state.
APC argued that even if the state was vested with such powers to create electoral wards, it was not constitutional for the state electoral umpire to conspire with the PDP in the State to create wards to their advantage and in total exclusion of other political parties, stakeholders and communities in the state
He said: “During the stakesholders meeting in which all other political parties including APC were in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2020 local government elections in the State, the creation of additional Electoral Wards in the state was not mentioned at all for discussion”.
